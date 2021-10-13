Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Market Opportunities And Forecast Analysis up to 2027 | Ingenico Group, Casio Computer, Datalogic

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2491312/global-handheld-point-of-sale-pos-device-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Ingenico Group, Casio Computer, Datalogic, First Data Corporation, Fujitsu, Honeywell International, NCR Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Oracle, Verifone

Market Segmentation by Product:

Traditional POS

Smart POS



Market Segmentation by Application:

Healthcare

Retail

Hospitality

Airport

BFSI

Others



The Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2491312/global-handheld-point-of-sale-pos-device-market

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device market expansion?

What will be the global Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device

1.2 Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Traditional POS

1.2.3 Smart POS

1.3 Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Healthcare

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Hospitality

1.3.5 Airport

1.3.6 BFSI

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Ingenico Group

6.1.1 Ingenico Group Corporation Information

6.1.2 Ingenico Group Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Ingenico Group Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Ingenico Group Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Ingenico Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Casio Computer

6.2.1 Casio Computer Corporation Information

6.2.2 Casio Computer Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Casio Computer Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Casio Computer Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Casio Computer Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Datalogic

6.3.1 Datalogic Corporation Information

6.3.2 Datalogic Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Datalogic Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Datalogic Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Datalogic Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 First Data Corporation

6.4.1 First Data Corporation Corporation Information

6.4.2 First Data Corporation Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 First Data Corporation Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 First Data Corporation Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Product Portfolio

6.4.5 First Data Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Fujitsu

6.5.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

6.5.2 Fujitsu Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Fujitsu Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Fujitsu Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Fujitsu Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Honeywell International

6.6.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information

6.6.2 Honeywell International Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Honeywell International Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Honeywell International Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Honeywell International Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 NCR Corporation

6.6.1 NCR Corporation Corporation Information

6.6.2 NCR Corporation Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 NCR Corporation Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 NCR Corporation Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Product Portfolio

6.7.5 NCR Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Motorola Solutions

6.8.1 Motorola Solutions Corporation Information

6.8.2 Motorola Solutions Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Motorola Solutions Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Motorola Solutions Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Motorola Solutions Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Oracle

6.9.1 Oracle Corporation Information

6.9.2 Oracle Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Oracle Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Oracle Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Oracle Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Verifone

6.10.1 Verifone Corporation Information

6.10.2 Verifone Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Verifone Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Verifone Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Verifone Recent Developments/Updates

7 Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device

7.4 Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Distributors List

8.3 Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Customers

9 Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Market Dynamics

9.1 Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Industry Trends

9.2 Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Growth Drivers

9.3 Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Market Challenges

9.4 Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Handheld Point of Sale (POS) Device by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2491312/global-handheld-point-of-sale-pos-device-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”