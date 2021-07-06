Handheld Particle Counter Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2027 | TSI, Particle Measuring Systems, Kanomax, Rion

“

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

TSI, Particle Measuring Systems, Kanomax, Rion, HCT Instruments, PAMAS, Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions, Beckman Coulter, Spectro Scientific, Climet Instruments Company, STAUFF, Grimm Aerosol Technik, Suzhou Sujing, Honri Airclean Technology

By Types:

Airborne Handheld Particle Counter

Liquid Handheld Particle Counter



By Applications:

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Electronics

Food Industry

Others







Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Handheld Particle Counter Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Handheld Particle Counter Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Airborne Handheld Particle Counter

1.2.3 Liquid Handheld Particle Counter

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Handheld Particle Counter Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Medical & Pharmaceutical

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Food Industry

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Handheld Particle Counter Production

2.1 Global Handheld Particle Counter Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Handheld Particle Counter Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Handheld Particle Counter Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Handheld Particle Counter Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Handheld Particle Counter Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Handheld Particle Counter Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Handheld Particle Counter Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Handheld Particle Counter Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Handheld Particle Counter Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Handheld Particle Counter Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Handheld Particle Counter Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Handheld Particle Counter Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Handheld Particle Counter Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Handheld Particle Counter Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Handheld Particle Counter Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Handheld Particle Counter Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Handheld Particle Counter Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Handheld Particle Counter Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Handheld Particle Counter Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Handheld Particle Counter Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Handheld Particle Counter Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Handheld Particle Counter Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Handheld Particle Counter Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Handheld Particle Counter Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Handheld Particle Counter Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Handheld Particle Counter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Handheld Particle Counter Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Handheld Particle Counter Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Handheld Particle Counter Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Handheld Particle Counter Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Handheld Particle Counter Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Handheld Particle Counter Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Handheld Particle Counter Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Handheld Particle Counter Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Handheld Particle Counter Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Handheld Particle Counter Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Handheld Particle Counter Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Handheld Particle Counter Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Handheld Particle Counter Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Handheld Particle Counter Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Handheld Particle Counter Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Handheld Particle Counter Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Handheld Particle Counter Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Handheld Particle Counter Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Handheld Particle Counter Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Handheld Particle Counter Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Handheld Particle Counter Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Handheld Particle Counter Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Handheld Particle Counter Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Handheld Particle Counter Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Handheld Particle Counter Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Handheld Particle Counter Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Handheld Particle Counter Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Handheld Particle Counter Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Handheld Particle Counter Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Handheld Particle Counter Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Handheld Particle Counter Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Handheld Particle Counter Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Handheld Particle Counter Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Handheld Particle Counter Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Handheld Particle Counter Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Handheld Particle Counter Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Handheld Particle Counter Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Handheld Particle Counter Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Handheld Particle Counter Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Handheld Particle Counter Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Handheld Particle Counter Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Handheld Particle Counter Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Handheld Particle Counter Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Handheld Particle Counter Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Handheld Particle Counter Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Handheld Particle Counter Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Handheld Particle Counter Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Handheld Particle Counter Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Handheld Particle Counter Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Handheld Particle Counter Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Handheld Particle Counter Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Handheld Particle Counter Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Handheld Particle Counter Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Handheld Particle Counter Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Handheld Particle Counter Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Handheld Particle Counter Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Handheld Particle Counter Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Handheld Particle Counter Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Handheld Particle Counter Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Particle Counter Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Particle Counter Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Particle Counter Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Particle Counter Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Particle Counter Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Particle Counter Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Handheld Particle Counter Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Particle Counter Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Particle Counter Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 TSI

12.1.1 TSI Corporation Information

12.1.2 TSI Overview

12.1.3 TSI Handheld Particle Counter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 TSI Handheld Particle Counter Product Description

12.1.5 TSI Recent Developments

12.2 Particle Measuring Systems

12.2.1 Particle Measuring Systems Corporation Information

12.2.2 Particle Measuring Systems Overview

12.2.3 Particle Measuring Systems Handheld Particle Counter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Particle Measuring Systems Handheld Particle Counter Product Description

12.2.5 Particle Measuring Systems Recent Developments

12.3 Kanomax

12.3.1 Kanomax Corporation Information

12.3.2 Kanomax Overview

12.3.3 Kanomax Handheld Particle Counter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Kanomax Handheld Particle Counter Product Description

12.3.5 Kanomax Recent Developments

12.4 Rion

12.4.1 Rion Corporation Information

12.4.2 Rion Overview

12.4.3 Rion Handheld Particle Counter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Rion Handheld Particle Counter Product Description

12.4.5 Rion Recent Developments

12.5 HCT Instruments

12.5.1 HCT Instruments Corporation Information

12.5.2 HCT Instruments Overview

12.5.3 HCT Instruments Handheld Particle Counter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 HCT Instruments Handheld Particle Counter Product Description

12.5.5 HCT Instruments Recent Developments

12.6 PAMAS

12.6.1 PAMAS Corporation Information

12.6.2 PAMAS Overview

12.6.3 PAMAS Handheld Particle Counter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 PAMAS Handheld Particle Counter Product Description

12.6.5 PAMAS Recent Developments

12.7 Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions

12.7.1 Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions Corporation Information

12.7.2 Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions Overview

12.7.3 Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions Handheld Particle Counter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions Handheld Particle Counter Product Description

12.7.5 Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions Recent Developments

12.8 Beckman Coulter

12.8.1 Beckman Coulter Corporation Information

12.8.2 Beckman Coulter Overview

12.8.3 Beckman Coulter Handheld Particle Counter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Beckman Coulter Handheld Particle Counter Product Description

12.8.5 Beckman Coulter Recent Developments

12.9 Spectro Scientific

12.9.1 Spectro Scientific Corporation Information

12.9.2 Spectro Scientific Overview

12.9.3 Spectro Scientific Handheld Particle Counter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Spectro Scientific Handheld Particle Counter Product Description

12.9.5 Spectro Scientific Recent Developments

12.10 Climet Instruments Company

12.10.1 Climet Instruments Company Corporation Information

12.10.2 Climet Instruments Company Overview

12.10.3 Climet Instruments Company Handheld Particle Counter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Climet Instruments Company Handheld Particle Counter Product Description

12.10.5 Climet Instruments Company Recent Developments

12.11 STAUFF

12.11.1 STAUFF Corporation Information

12.11.2 STAUFF Overview

12.11.3 STAUFF Handheld Particle Counter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 STAUFF Handheld Particle Counter Product Description

12.11.5 STAUFF Recent Developments

12.12 Grimm Aerosol Technik

12.12.1 Grimm Aerosol Technik Corporation Information

12.12.2 Grimm Aerosol Technik Overview

12.12.3 Grimm Aerosol Technik Handheld Particle Counter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Grimm Aerosol Technik Handheld Particle Counter Product Description

12.12.5 Grimm Aerosol Technik Recent Developments

12.13 Suzhou Sujing

12.13.1 Suzhou Sujing Corporation Information

12.13.2 Suzhou Sujing Overview

12.13.3 Suzhou Sujing Handheld Particle Counter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Suzhou Sujing Handheld Particle Counter Product Description

12.13.5 Suzhou Sujing Recent Developments

12.14 Honri Airclean Technology

12.14.1 Honri Airclean Technology Corporation Information

12.14.2 Honri Airclean Technology Overview

12.14.3 Honri Airclean Technology Handheld Particle Counter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Honri Airclean Technology Handheld Particle Counter Product Description

12.14.5 Honri Airclean Technology Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Handheld Particle Counter Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Handheld Particle Counter Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Handheld Particle Counter Production Mode & Process

13.4 Handheld Particle Counter Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Handheld Particle Counter Sales Channels

13.4.2 Handheld Particle Counter Distributors

13.5 Handheld Particle Counter Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Handheld Particle Counter Industry Trends

14.2 Handheld Particle Counter Market Drivers

14.3 Handheld Particle Counter Market Challenges

14.4 Handheld Particle Counter Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Handheld Particle Counter Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

