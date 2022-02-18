Handheld GPS Device Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2028 | Apple, Garmin, Samsung

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Handheld GPS Device Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4332450/global-and-united-states-handheld-gps-device-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Handheld GPS Device report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Handheld GPS Device market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Handheld GPS Device market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Handheld GPS Device market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Handheld GPS Device market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Handheld GPS Device market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Apple, Garmin, Samsung, SONY, Adidas, Nike, Golife, Fitbit, TomTom, Polar, Motorola, SUUNTO, Bryton, Magellan, Bushnell, DeLorme, Global Sat, Gerk, Tomoon, InWatch

Market Segmentation by Product:

General Handheld GPS

Wireless Intercom Handheld GPS

Digital Map Handheld GPS

Market Segmentation by Application:

Golfing

Running

Cycling

Hiking

Other

The Handheld GPS Device Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Handheld GPS Device market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Handheld GPS Device market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4332450/global-and-united-states-handheld-gps-device-market

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Handheld GPS Device market expansion?

What will be the global Handheld GPS Device market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Handheld GPS Device market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Handheld GPS Device market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Handheld GPS Device market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Handheld GPS Device market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Handheld GPS Device Product Introduction

1.2 Global Handheld GPS Device Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Handheld GPS Device Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Handheld GPS Device Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Handheld GPS Device Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Handheld GPS Device Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Handheld GPS Device Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Handheld GPS Device Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Handheld GPS Device in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Handheld GPS Device Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Handheld GPS Device Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Handheld GPS Device Industry Trends

1.5.2 Handheld GPS Device Market Drivers

1.5.3 Handheld GPS Device Market Challenges

1.5.4 Handheld GPS Device Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Handheld GPS Device Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 General Handheld GPS

2.1.2 Wireless Intercom Handheld GPS

2.1.3 Digital Map Handheld GPS

2.2 Global Handheld GPS Device Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Handheld GPS Device Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Handheld GPS Device Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Handheld GPS Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Handheld GPS Device Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Handheld GPS Device Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Handheld GPS Device Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Handheld GPS Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Handheld GPS Device Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Golfing

3.1.2 Running

3.1.3 Cycling

3.1.4 Hiking

3.1.5 Other

3.2 Global Handheld GPS Device Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Handheld GPS Device Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Handheld GPS Device Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Handheld GPS Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Handheld GPS Device Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Handheld GPS Device Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Handheld GPS Device Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Handheld GPS Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Handheld GPS Device Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Handheld GPS Device Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Handheld GPS Device Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Handheld GPS Device Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Handheld GPS Device Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Handheld GPS Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Handheld GPS Device Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Handheld GPS Device Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Handheld GPS Device in 2021

4.2.3 Global Handheld GPS Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Handheld GPS Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Handheld GPS Device Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Handheld GPS Device Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Handheld GPS Device Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Handheld GPS Device Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Handheld GPS Device Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Handheld GPS Device Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Handheld GPS Device Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Handheld GPS Device Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Handheld GPS Device Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Handheld GPS Device Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Handheld GPS Device Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Handheld GPS Device Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Handheld GPS Device Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Handheld GPS Device Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Handheld GPS Device Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Handheld GPS Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Handheld GPS Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Handheld GPS Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Handheld GPS Device Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Handheld GPS Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Handheld GPS Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Handheld GPS Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Handheld GPS Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld GPS Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld GPS Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Apple

7.1.1 Apple Corporation Information

7.1.2 Apple Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Apple Handheld GPS Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Apple Handheld GPS Device Products Offered

7.1.5 Apple Recent Development

7.2 Garmin

7.2.1 Garmin Corporation Information

7.2.2 Garmin Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Garmin Handheld GPS Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Garmin Handheld GPS Device Products Offered

7.2.5 Garmin Recent Development

7.3 Samsung

7.3.1 Samsung Corporation Information

7.3.2 Samsung Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Samsung Handheld GPS Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Samsung Handheld GPS Device Products Offered

7.3.5 Samsung Recent Development

7.4 SONY

7.4.1 SONY Corporation Information

7.4.2 SONY Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 SONY Handheld GPS Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 SONY Handheld GPS Device Products Offered

7.4.5 SONY Recent Development

7.5 Adidas

7.5.1 Adidas Corporation Information

7.5.2 Adidas Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Adidas Handheld GPS Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Adidas Handheld GPS Device Products Offered

7.5.5 Adidas Recent Development

7.6 Nike

7.6.1 Nike Corporation Information

7.6.2 Nike Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Nike Handheld GPS Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Nike Handheld GPS Device Products Offered

7.6.5 Nike Recent Development

7.7 Golife

7.7.1 Golife Corporation Information

7.7.2 Golife Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Golife Handheld GPS Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Golife Handheld GPS Device Products Offered

7.7.5 Golife Recent Development

7.8 Fitbit

7.8.1 Fitbit Corporation Information

7.8.2 Fitbit Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Fitbit Handheld GPS Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Fitbit Handheld GPS Device Products Offered

7.8.5 Fitbit Recent Development

7.9 TomTom

7.9.1 TomTom Corporation Information

7.9.2 TomTom Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 TomTom Handheld GPS Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 TomTom Handheld GPS Device Products Offered

7.9.5 TomTom Recent Development

7.10 Polar

7.10.1 Polar Corporation Information

7.10.2 Polar Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Polar Handheld GPS Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Polar Handheld GPS Device Products Offered

7.10.5 Polar Recent Development

7.11 Motorola

7.11.1 Motorola Corporation Information

7.11.2 Motorola Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Motorola Handheld GPS Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Motorola Handheld GPS Device Products Offered

7.11.5 Motorola Recent Development

7.12 SUUNTO

7.12.1 SUUNTO Corporation Information

7.12.2 SUUNTO Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 SUUNTO Handheld GPS Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 SUUNTO Products Offered

7.12.5 SUUNTO Recent Development

7.13 Bryton

7.13.1 Bryton Corporation Information

7.13.2 Bryton Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Bryton Handheld GPS Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Bryton Products Offered

7.13.5 Bryton Recent Development

7.14 Magellan

7.14.1 Magellan Corporation Information

7.14.2 Magellan Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Magellan Handheld GPS Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Magellan Products Offered

7.14.5 Magellan Recent Development

7.15 Bushnell

7.15.1 Bushnell Corporation Information

7.15.2 Bushnell Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Bushnell Handheld GPS Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Bushnell Products Offered

7.15.5 Bushnell Recent Development

7.16 DeLorme

7.16.1 DeLorme Corporation Information

7.16.2 DeLorme Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 DeLorme Handheld GPS Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 DeLorme Products Offered

7.16.5 DeLorme Recent Development

7.17 Global Sat

7.17.1 Global Sat Corporation Information

7.17.2 Global Sat Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Global Sat Handheld GPS Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Global Sat Products Offered

7.17.5 Global Sat Recent Development

7.18 Gerk

7.18.1 Gerk Corporation Information

7.18.2 Gerk Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Gerk Handheld GPS Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Gerk Products Offered

7.18.5 Gerk Recent Development

7.19 Tomoon

7.19.1 Tomoon Corporation Information

7.19.2 Tomoon Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Tomoon Handheld GPS Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Tomoon Products Offered

7.19.5 Tomoon Recent Development

7.20 InWatch

7.20.1 InWatch Corporation Information

7.20.2 InWatch Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 InWatch Handheld GPS Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 InWatch Products Offered

7.20.5 InWatch Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Handheld GPS Device Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Handheld GPS Device Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Handheld GPS Device Distributors

8.3 Handheld GPS Device Production Mode & Process

8.4 Handheld GPS Device Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Handheld GPS Device Sales Channels

8.4.2 Handheld GPS Device Distributors

8.5 Handheld GPS Device Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/4332450/global-and-united-states-handheld-gps-device-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”