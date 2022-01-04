Handheld Counter IED Market Rapid Growth,Industry Competition Outlook And Future Scope 2027 | Chemring Group PLC, Rapiscan Systems, PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH

“

The report titled Global Handheld Counter IED Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Handheld Counter IED market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Handheld Counter IED market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Handheld Counter IED market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Handheld Counter IED market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Handheld Counter IED report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Handheld Counter IED report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Handheld Counter IED market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Handheld Counter IED market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Handheld Counter IED market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Handheld Counter IED market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Handheld Counter IED market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Chemring Group PLC, Rapiscan Systems, PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH, Guartel Technologies Ltd

Market Segmentation by Product:

Countermeasures

Detection

Jammer

Neutralization

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Military

Homeland Security



The Handheld Counter IED Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Handheld Counter IED market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Handheld Counter IED market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Handheld Counter IED market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Handheld Counter IED industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Handheld Counter IED market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Handheld Counter IED market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Handheld Counter IED market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Handheld Counter IED Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Handheld Counter IED Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Countermeasures

1.2.3 Detection

1.2.4 Jammer

1.2.5 Neutralization

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Handheld Counter IED Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Military

1.3.3 Homeland Security

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Handheld Counter IED Production

2.1 Global Handheld Counter IED Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Handheld Counter IED Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Handheld Counter IED Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Handheld Counter IED Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Handheld Counter IED Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Handheld Counter IED Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Handheld Counter IED Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Handheld Counter IED Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Handheld Counter IED Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Handheld Counter IED Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Handheld Counter IED Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Handheld Counter IED Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Handheld Counter IED Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Handheld Counter IED Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Handheld Counter IED Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Handheld Counter IED Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Handheld Counter IED Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Handheld Counter IED Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Handheld Counter IED Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Handheld Counter IED Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Handheld Counter IED Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Handheld Counter IED Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Handheld Counter IED Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Handheld Counter IED Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Handheld Counter IED Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Handheld Counter IED Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Handheld Counter IED Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Handheld Counter IED Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Handheld Counter IED Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Handheld Counter IED Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Handheld Counter IED Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Handheld Counter IED Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Handheld Counter IED Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Handheld Counter IED Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Handheld Counter IED Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Handheld Counter IED Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Handheld Counter IED Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Handheld Counter IED Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Handheld Counter IED Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Handheld Counter IED Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Handheld Counter IED Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Handheld Counter IED Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Handheld Counter IED Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Handheld Counter IED Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Handheld Counter IED Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Handheld Counter IED Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Handheld Counter IED Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Handheld Counter IED Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Handheld Counter IED Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Handheld Counter IED Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Handheld Counter IED Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Handheld Counter IED Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Handheld Counter IED Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Handheld Counter IED Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Handheld Counter IED Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Handheld Counter IED Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Handheld Counter IED Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Handheld Counter IED Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Handheld Counter IED Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Handheld Counter IED Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Handheld Counter IED Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Handheld Counter IED Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Handheld Counter IED Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Handheld Counter IED Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Handheld Counter IED Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Handheld Counter IED Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Handheld Counter IED Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Handheld Counter IED Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Handheld Counter IED Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Handheld Counter IED Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Handheld Counter IED Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Handheld Counter IED Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Handheld Counter IED Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Handheld Counter IED Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Handheld Counter IED Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Handheld Counter IED Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Handheld Counter IED Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Handheld Counter IED Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Handheld Counter IED Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Handheld Counter IED Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Handheld Counter IED Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Handheld Counter IED Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Handheld Counter IED Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Handheld Counter IED Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Handheld Counter IED Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Counter IED Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Counter IED Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Counter IED Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Counter IED Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Counter IED Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Counter IED Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Handheld Counter IED Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Counter IED Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Counter IED Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Chemring Group PLC

12.1.1 Chemring Group PLC Corporation Information

12.1.2 Chemring Group PLC Overview

12.1.3 Chemring Group PLC Handheld Counter IED Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Chemring Group PLC Handheld Counter IED Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Chemring Group PLC Recent Developments

12.2 Rapiscan Systems

12.2.1 Rapiscan Systems Corporation Information

12.2.2 Rapiscan Systems Overview

12.2.3 Rapiscan Systems Handheld Counter IED Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Rapiscan Systems Handheld Counter IED Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Rapiscan Systems Recent Developments

12.3 PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH

12.3.1 PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH Corporation Information

12.3.2 PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH Overview

12.3.3 PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH Handheld Counter IED Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH Handheld Counter IED Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH Recent Developments

12.4 Guartel Technologies Ltd

12.4.1 Guartel Technologies Ltd Corporation Information

12.4.2 Guartel Technologies Ltd Overview

12.4.3 Guartel Technologies Ltd Handheld Counter IED Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Guartel Technologies Ltd Handheld Counter IED Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Guartel Technologies Ltd Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Handheld Counter IED Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Handheld Counter IED Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Handheld Counter IED Production Mode & Process

13.4 Handheld Counter IED Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Handheld Counter IED Sales Channels

13.4.2 Handheld Counter IED Distributors

13.5 Handheld Counter IED Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Handheld Counter IED Industry Trends

14.2 Handheld Counter IED Market Drivers

14.3 Handheld Counter IED Market Challenges

14.4 Handheld Counter IED Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Handheld Counter IED Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

