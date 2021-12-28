Hand-tufted Rug Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | Toulemonde Bochart, Sirecom Tappeti, G.T.Design S.r.l.

“

The report titled Global Hand-tufted Rug Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hand-tufted Rug market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hand-tufted Rug market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hand-tufted Rug market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hand-tufted Rug market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hand-tufted Rug report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hand-tufted Rug report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hand-tufted Rug market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hand-tufted Rug market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hand-tufted Rug market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hand-tufted Rug market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hand-tufted Rug market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Toulemonde Bochart, Sirecom Tappeti, G.T.Design S.r.l., Roda Srl, TALENTI SRL, Marquis de Bérangose, GB Rugs, WILLIAM YEOWARD, Sirecom Tappeti, Agena, LIGNE PURE, Kravet, Molteni&C, Kvadrat, DESIGNER CARPETS

Market Segmentation by Product:

Natural Fiber

Textiles

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Outdoor

Indoor



The Hand-tufted Rug Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hand-tufted Rug market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hand-tufted Rug market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hand-tufted Rug market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hand-tufted Rug industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hand-tufted Rug market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hand-tufted Rug market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hand-tufted Rug market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hand-tufted Rug Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Hand-tufted Rug Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Natural Fiber

1.2.3 Textiles

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hand-tufted Rug Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Outdoor

1.3.3 Indoor

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hand-tufted Rug Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Hand-tufted Rug Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Hand-tufted Rug Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Hand-tufted Rug Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Hand-tufted Rug Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Hand-tufted Rug Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Hand-tufted Rug Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Hand-tufted Rug Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Hand-tufted Rug Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Hand-tufted Rug Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Hand-tufted Rug Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Hand-tufted Rug Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hand-tufted Rug Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Hand-tufted Rug Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Hand-tufted Rug Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Hand-tufted Rug Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hand-tufted Rug Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Hand-tufted Rug Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Hand-tufted Rug Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Hand-tufted Rug Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Hand-tufted Rug Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Hand-tufted Rug Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Hand-tufted Rug Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Hand-tufted Rug Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Hand-tufted Rug Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Hand-tufted Rug Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Hand-tufted Rug Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Hand-tufted Rug Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Hand-tufted Rug Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Hand-tufted Rug Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Hand-tufted Rug Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Hand-tufted Rug Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Hand-tufted Rug Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Hand-tufted Rug Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Hand-tufted Rug Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Hand-tufted Rug Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Hand-tufted Rug Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Hand-tufted Rug Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Hand-tufted Rug Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Hand-tufted Rug Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Hand-tufted Rug Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Hand-tufted Rug Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Hand-tufted Rug Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Hand-tufted Rug Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Hand-tufted Rug Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Hand-tufted Rug Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Hand-tufted Rug Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Hand-tufted Rug Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Hand-tufted Rug Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Hand-tufted Rug Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Hand-tufted Rug Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Hand-tufted Rug Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Hand-tufted Rug Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Hand-tufted Rug Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Hand-tufted Rug Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Hand-tufted Rug Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Hand-tufted Rug Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Hand-tufted Rug Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Hand-tufted Rug Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Hand-tufted Rug Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Hand-tufted Rug Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Hand-tufted Rug Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Hand-tufted Rug Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Hand-tufted Rug Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Hand-tufted Rug Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Hand-tufted Rug Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Hand-tufted Rug Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Hand-tufted Rug Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Hand-tufted Rug Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Hand-tufted Rug Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Hand-tufted Rug Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Hand-tufted Rug Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Hand-tufted Rug Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Hand-tufted Rug Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Hand-tufted Rug Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Hand-tufted Rug Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Hand-tufted Rug Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Hand-tufted Rug Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Hand-tufted Rug Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hand-tufted Rug Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hand-tufted Rug Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Hand-tufted Rug Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hand-tufted Rug Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hand-tufted Rug Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Hand-tufted Rug Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Hand-tufted Rug Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Hand-tufted Rug Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Toulemonde Bochart

11.1.1 Toulemonde Bochart Corporation Information

11.1.2 Toulemonde Bochart Overview

11.1.3 Toulemonde Bochart Hand-tufted Rug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Toulemonde Bochart Hand-tufted Rug Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 Toulemonde Bochart Recent Developments

11.2 Sirecom Tappeti

11.2.1 Sirecom Tappeti Corporation Information

11.2.2 Sirecom Tappeti Overview

11.2.3 Sirecom Tappeti Hand-tufted Rug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Sirecom Tappeti Hand-tufted Rug Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Sirecom Tappeti Recent Developments

11.3 G.T.Design S.r.l.

11.3.1 G.T.Design S.r.l. Corporation Information

11.3.2 G.T.Design S.r.l. Overview

11.3.3 G.T.Design S.r.l. Hand-tufted Rug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 G.T.Design S.r.l. Hand-tufted Rug Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 G.T.Design S.r.l. Recent Developments

11.4 Roda Srl

11.4.1 Roda Srl Corporation Information

11.4.2 Roda Srl Overview

11.4.3 Roda Srl Hand-tufted Rug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Roda Srl Hand-tufted Rug Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Roda Srl Recent Developments

11.5 TALENTI SRL

11.5.1 TALENTI SRL Corporation Information

11.5.2 TALENTI SRL Overview

11.5.3 TALENTI SRL Hand-tufted Rug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 TALENTI SRL Hand-tufted Rug Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 TALENTI SRL Recent Developments

11.6 Marquis de Bérangose

11.6.1 Marquis de Bérangose Corporation Information

11.6.2 Marquis de Bérangose Overview

11.6.3 Marquis de Bérangose Hand-tufted Rug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Marquis de Bérangose Hand-tufted Rug Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Marquis de Bérangose Recent Developments

11.7 GB Rugs

11.7.1 GB Rugs Corporation Information

11.7.2 GB Rugs Overview

11.7.3 GB Rugs Hand-tufted Rug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 GB Rugs Hand-tufted Rug Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 GB Rugs Recent Developments

11.8 WILLIAM YEOWARD

11.8.1 WILLIAM YEOWARD Corporation Information

11.8.2 WILLIAM YEOWARD Overview

11.8.3 WILLIAM YEOWARD Hand-tufted Rug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 WILLIAM YEOWARD Hand-tufted Rug Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 WILLIAM YEOWARD Recent Developments

11.9 Sirecom Tappeti

11.9.1 Sirecom Tappeti Corporation Information

11.9.2 Sirecom Tappeti Overview

11.9.3 Sirecom Tappeti Hand-tufted Rug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Sirecom Tappeti Hand-tufted Rug Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Sirecom Tappeti Recent Developments

11.10 Agena

11.10.1 Agena Corporation Information

11.10.2 Agena Overview

11.10.3 Agena Hand-tufted Rug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Agena Hand-tufted Rug Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 Agena Recent Developments

11.11 LIGNE PURE

11.11.1 LIGNE PURE Corporation Information

11.11.2 LIGNE PURE Overview

11.11.3 LIGNE PURE Hand-tufted Rug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 LIGNE PURE Hand-tufted Rug Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 LIGNE PURE Recent Developments

11.12 Kravet

11.12.1 Kravet Corporation Information

11.12.2 Kravet Overview

11.12.3 Kravet Hand-tufted Rug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Kravet Hand-tufted Rug Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 Kravet Recent Developments

11.13 Molteni&C

11.13.1 Molteni&C Corporation Information

11.13.2 Molteni&C Overview

11.13.3 Molteni&C Hand-tufted Rug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Molteni&C Hand-tufted Rug Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.13.5 Molteni&C Recent Developments

11.14 Kvadrat

11.14.1 Kvadrat Corporation Information

11.14.2 Kvadrat Overview

11.14.3 Kvadrat Hand-tufted Rug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Kvadrat Hand-tufted Rug Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.14.5 Kvadrat Recent Developments

11.15 DESIGNER CARPETS

11.15.1 DESIGNER CARPETS Corporation Information

11.15.2 DESIGNER CARPETS Overview

11.15.3 DESIGNER CARPETS Hand-tufted Rug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 DESIGNER CARPETS Hand-tufted Rug Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.15.5 DESIGNER CARPETS Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Hand-tufted Rug Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Hand-tufted Rug Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Hand-tufted Rug Production Mode & Process

12.4 Hand-tufted Rug Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Hand-tufted Rug Sales Channels

12.4.2 Hand-tufted Rug Distributors

12.5 Hand-tufted Rug Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Hand-tufted Rug Industry Trends

13.2 Hand-tufted Rug Market Drivers

13.3 Hand-tufted Rug Market Challenges

13.4 Hand-tufted Rug Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Hand-tufted Rug Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”