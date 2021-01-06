Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Market 2021: Growth, Demand, Recent Trends and Current Industry Figures | Top Key Vendors: Harris Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Simoco, Raytheon Company, JVCKENWOOD, Thales SA, RELM Wireless Corporation, Hytera Communications, Tait Radio Communications, Sepura PLC

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Market Research Report 2021“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Harris Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Simoco, Raytheon Company, JVCKENWOOD, Thales SA, RELM Wireless Corporation, Hytera Communications, Tait Radio Communications, Sepura PLC Market Segment by Product Type:

High frequency

Low frequency Market Segment by Application: Commercial

Public Safety

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio market

TOC

1 Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio

1.2 Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 High frequency

1.2.3 Low frequency

1.3 Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Public Safety

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production

3.4.1 North America Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production

3.5.1 Europe Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production

3.6.1 China Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production

3.7.1 Japan Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production

3.8.1 South Korea Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Harris Corporation

7.1.1 Harris Corporation Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Corporation Information

7.1.2 Harris Corporation Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Harris Corporation Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Harris Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Harris Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Motorola Solutions

7.2.1 Motorola Solutions Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Corporation Information

7.2.2 Motorola Solutions Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Motorola Solutions Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Motorola Solutions Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Motorola Solutions Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Simoco

7.3.1 Simoco Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Corporation Information

7.3.2 Simoco Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Simoco Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Simoco Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Simoco Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Raytheon Company

7.4.1 Raytheon Company Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Corporation Information

7.4.2 Raytheon Company Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Raytheon Company Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Raytheon Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Raytheon Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 JVCKENWOOD

7.5.1 JVCKENWOOD Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Corporation Information

7.5.2 JVCKENWOOD Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Product Portfolio

7.5.3 JVCKENWOOD Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 JVCKENWOOD Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 JVCKENWOOD Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Thales SA

7.6.1 Thales SA Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Corporation Information

7.6.2 Thales SA Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Thales SA Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Thales SA Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Thales SA Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 RELM Wireless Corporation

7.7.1 RELM Wireless Corporation Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Corporation Information

7.7.2 RELM Wireless Corporation Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Product Portfolio

7.7.3 RELM Wireless Corporation Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 RELM Wireless Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 RELM Wireless Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Hytera Communications

7.8.1 Hytera Communications Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hytera Communications Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Hytera Communications Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Hytera Communications Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Hytera Communications Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Tait Radio Communications

7.9.1 Tait Radio Communications Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Corporation Information

7.9.2 Tait Radio Communications Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Tait Radio Communications Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Tait Radio Communications Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Tait Radio Communications Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Sepura PLC

7.10.1 Sepura PLC Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Corporation Information

7.10.2 Sepura PLC Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Sepura PLC Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Sepura PLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Sepura PLC Recent Developments/Updates 8 Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio

8.4 Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Distributors List

9.3 Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Industry Trends

10.2 Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Growth Drivers

10.3 Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Market Challenges

10.4 Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Hand Portable Digital Mobile Radio by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

