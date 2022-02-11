Hand Dryers Market Size 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027| ALOYCO, TOTO, Panasonic

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Hand Dryers market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hand Dryers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hand Dryers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hand Dryers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hand Dryers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hand Dryers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hand Dryers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hand Dryers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hand Dryers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Hand Dryers Market Research Report: ALOYCO, TOTO, Panasonic, JIEDA, Dyson(Airblade), Mitsubishi, Voith, Starmix, AIKE, DIHOUR, Siemens, Modun, World Dryer, American Dryer, Specialising
Global Hand Dryers Market Segmentation by Product: Warm Air Hand Dryer, Jet-Air Hand Dryer
Global Hand Dryers Market Segmentation by Application: Restaurants, Hotels, Hospitals, Factory, Others
The Hand Dryers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hand Dryers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hand Dryers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
1. What is the growth potential of the Hand Dryers market?
2. Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
3. Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
4. Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
5. What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hand Dryers industry in the years to come?
6. What are the key challenges that the global Hand Dryers market may face in future?
7. Which are the leading companies in the global Hand Dryers market?
8. Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
9. Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hand Dryers market?
Table od Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hand Dryers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Hand Dryers Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Warm Air Hand Dryer
1.2.3 Jet-Air Hand Dryer
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Hand Dryers Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Restaurants
1.3.3 Hotels
1.3.4 Hospitals
1.3.5 Factory
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Hand Dryers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Hand Dryers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hand Dryers Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Hand Dryers Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Hand Dryers Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Hand Dryers by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Hand Dryers Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Hand Dryers Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Hand Dryers Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Hand Dryers Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Hand Dryers Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Hand Dryers Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Hand Dryers in 2021
3.2 Global Hand Dryers Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Hand Dryers Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.2.2 Global Hand Dryers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hand Dryers Revenue in 2021
3.3 Global Hand Dryers Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Hand Dryers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Hand Dryers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Hand Dryers Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Hand Dryers Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
4.1.2 Global Hand Dryers Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
4.1.3 Global Hand Dryers Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
4.2 Global Hand Dryers Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Hand Dryers Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global Hand Dryers Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
4.2.3 Global Hand Dryers Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
4.3 Global Hand Dryers Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Hand Dryers Price by Type (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global Hand Dryers Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Hand Dryers Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Hand Dryers Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global Hand Dryers Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global Hand Dryers Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
5.2 Global Hand Dryers Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Hand Dryers Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global Hand Dryers Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global Hand Dryers Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
5.3 Global Hand Dryers Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Hand Dryers Price by Application (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global Hand Dryers Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)
6 North America
6.1 North America Hand Dryers Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Hand Dryers Sales by Type (2017-2028)
6.1.2 North America Hand Dryers Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
6.2 North America Hand Dryers Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Hand Dryers Sales by Application (2017-2028)
6.2.2 North America Hand Dryers Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
6.3 North America Hand Dryers Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Hand Dryers Sales by Country (2017-2028)
6.3.2 North America Hand Dryers Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
6.3.3 U.S.
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Hand Dryers Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Hand Dryers Sales by Type (2017-2028)
7.1.2 Europe Hand Dryers Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
7.2 Europe Hand Dryers Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Hand Dryers Sales by Application (2017-2028)
7.2.2 Europe Hand Dryers Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
7.3 Europe Hand Dryers Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Hand Dryers Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 Europe Hand Dryers Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Hand Dryers Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Hand Dryers Sales by Type (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Hand Dryers Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
8.2 Asia Pacific Hand Dryers Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Hand Dryers Sales by Application (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Hand Dryers Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
8.3 Asia Pacific Hand Dryers Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Hand Dryers Sales by Region (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Hand Dryers Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
8.3.12 Philippines
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Hand Dryers Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Hand Dryers Sales by Type (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Latin America Hand Dryers Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9.2 Latin America Hand Dryers Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Hand Dryers Sales by Application (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Latin America Hand Dryers Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
9.3 Latin America Hand Dryers Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Hand Dryers Sales by Country (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Latin America Hand Dryers Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Hand Dryers Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hand Dryers Sales by Type (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hand Dryers Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Hand Dryers Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hand Dryers Sales by Application (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hand Dryers Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Hand Dryers Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Hand Dryers Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Hand Dryers Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11 Company Profiles
11.1 ALOYCO
11.1.1 ALOYCO Corporation Information
11.1.2 ALOYCO Overview
11.1.3 ALOYCO Hand Dryers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.1.4 ALOYCO Hand Dryers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.1.5 ALOYCO Recent Developments
11.2 TOTO
11.2.1 TOTO Corporation Information
11.2.2 TOTO Overview
11.2.3 TOTO Hand Dryers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.2.4 TOTO Hand Dryers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.2.5 TOTO Recent Developments
11.3 Panasonic
11.3.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
11.3.2 Panasonic Overview
11.3.3 Panasonic Hand Dryers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.3.4 Panasonic Hand Dryers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.3.5 Panasonic Recent Developments
11.4 JIEDA
11.4.1 JIEDA Corporation Information
11.4.2 JIEDA Overview
11.4.3 JIEDA Hand Dryers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.4.4 JIEDA Hand Dryers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.4.5 JIEDA Recent Developments
11.5 Dyson(Airblade)
11.5.1 Dyson(Airblade) Corporation Information
11.5.2 Dyson(Airblade) Overview
11.5.3 Dyson(Airblade) Hand Dryers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.5.4 Dyson(Airblade) Hand Dryers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.5.5 Dyson(Airblade) Recent Developments
11.6 Mitsubishi
11.6.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information
11.6.2 Mitsubishi Overview
11.6.3 Mitsubishi Hand Dryers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.6.4 Mitsubishi Hand Dryers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.6.5 Mitsubishi Recent Developments
11.7 Voith
11.7.1 Voith Corporation Information
11.7.2 Voith Overview
11.7.3 Voith Hand Dryers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.7.4 Voith Hand Dryers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.7.5 Voith Recent Developments
11.8 Starmix
11.8.1 Starmix Corporation Information
11.8.2 Starmix Overview
11.8.3 Starmix Hand Dryers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.8.4 Starmix Hand Dryers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.8.5 Starmix Recent Developments
11.9 AIKE
11.9.1 AIKE Corporation Information
11.9.2 AIKE Overview
11.9.3 AIKE Hand Dryers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.9.4 AIKE Hand Dryers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.9.5 AIKE Recent Developments
11.10 DIHOUR
11.10.1 DIHOUR Corporation Information
11.10.2 DIHOUR Overview
11.10.3 DIHOUR Hand Dryers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.10.4 DIHOUR Hand Dryers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.10.5 DIHOUR Recent Developments
11.11 Siemens
11.11.1 Siemens Corporation Information
11.11.2 Siemens Overview
11.11.3 Siemens Hand Dryers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.11.4 Siemens Hand Dryers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.11.5 Siemens Recent Developments
11.12 Modun
11.12.1 Modun Corporation Information
11.12.2 Modun Overview
11.12.3 Modun Hand Dryers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.12.4 Modun Hand Dryers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.12.5 Modun Recent Developments
11.13 World Dryer
11.13.1 World Dryer Corporation Information
11.13.2 World Dryer Overview
11.13.3 World Dryer Hand Dryers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.13.4 World Dryer Hand Dryers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.13.5 World Dryer Recent Developments
11.14 American Dryer
11.14.1 American Dryer Corporation Information
11.14.2 American Dryer Overview
11.14.3 American Dryer Hand Dryers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.14.4 American Dryer Hand Dryers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.14.5 American Dryer Recent Developments
11.15 Specialising
11.15.1 Specialising Corporation Information
11.15.2 Specialising Overview
11.15.3 Specialising Hand Dryers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.15.4 Specialising Hand Dryers Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.15.5 Specialising Recent Developments
12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Hand Dryers Industry Chain Analysis
12.2 Hand Dryers Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Hand Dryers Production Mode & Process
12.4 Hand Dryers Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Hand Dryers Sales Channels
12.4.2 Hand Dryers Distributors
12.5 Hand Dryers Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Hand Dryers Industry Trends
13.2 Hand Dryers Market Drivers
13.3 Hand Dryers Market Challenges
13.4 Hand Dryers Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Hand Dryers Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
