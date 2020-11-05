Halogenated Solvents Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | BASF, DowDuPont, LyondellBasell

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Halogenated Solvents market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Halogenated Solvents market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Halogenated Solvents report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Halogenated Solvents report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Halogenated Solvents market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Halogenated Solvents market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Halogenated Solvents market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Halogenated Solvents market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Halogenated Solvents market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Halogenated Solvents Market Research Report: BASF, DowDuPont, LyondellBasell, OXEA, Solvay, Symrise, Total, Methanex, LyondellBasell, Kraton Performance Polymers, Eastman Chemical, Honeywe, Chalmette Refining, Arkema, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Croda Internationa, Huntsman

Types: Methylene Chloride

Perchloroethylene

Trichloroethylene



Applications: Paint & Coatings

Printing Inks

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Other



The Halogenated Solvents Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Halogenated Solvents market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Halogenated Solvents market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Halogenated Solvents market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Halogenated Solvents industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Halogenated Solvents market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Halogenated Solvents market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Halogenated Solvents market?

Table of Contents:

1 Halogenated Solvents Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Halogenated Solvents

1.2 Halogenated Solvents Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Halogenated Solvents Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Methylene Chloride

1.2.3 Perchloroethylene

1.2.4 Trichloroethylene

1.3 Halogenated Solvents Segment by Application

1.3.1 Halogenated Solvents Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Paint & Coatings

1.3.3 Printing Inks

1.3.4 Cosmetics & Toiletries

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Halogenated Solvents Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Halogenated Solvents Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Halogenated Solvents Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Halogenated Solvents Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Halogenated Solvents Industry

1.6 Halogenated Solvents Market Trends

2 Global Halogenated Solvents Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Halogenated Solvents Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Halogenated Solvents Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Halogenated Solvents Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Halogenated Solvents Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Halogenated Solvents Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Halogenated Solvents Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Halogenated Solvents Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Halogenated Solvents Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Halogenated Solvents Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Halogenated Solvents Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Halogenated Solvents Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Halogenated Solvents Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Halogenated Solvents Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Halogenated Solvents Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Halogenated Solvents Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Halogenated Solvents Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Halogenated Solvents Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Halogenated Solvents Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Halogenated Solvents Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Halogenated Solvents Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Halogenated Solvents Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Halogenated Solvents Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Halogenated Solvents Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Halogenated Solvents Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Halogenated Solvents Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Halogenated Solvents Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Halogenated Solvents Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Halogenated Solvents Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Halogenated Solvents Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Halogenated Solvents Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Halogenated Solvents Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Halogenated Solvents Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Halogenated Solvents Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Halogenated Solvents Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Halogenated Solvents Business

6.1 BASF

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 BASF Halogenated Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 BASF Products Offered

6.1.5 BASF Recent Development

6.2 DowDuPont

6.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

6.2.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 DowDuPont Halogenated Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 DowDuPont Products Offered

6.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

6.3 LyondellBasell

6.3.1 LyondellBasell Corporation Information

6.3.2 LyondellBasell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 LyondellBasell Halogenated Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 LyondellBasell Products Offered

6.3.5 LyondellBasell Recent Development

6.4 OXEA

6.4.1 OXEA Corporation Information

6.4.2 OXEA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 OXEA Halogenated Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 OXEA Products Offered

6.4.5 OXEA Recent Development

6.5 Solvay

6.5.1 Solvay Corporation Information

6.5.2 Solvay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Solvay Halogenated Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Solvay Products Offered

6.5.5 Solvay Recent Development

6.6 Symrise

6.6.1 Symrise Corporation Information

6.6.2 Symrise Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Symrise Halogenated Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Symrise Products Offered

6.6.5 Symrise Recent Development

6.7 Total

6.6.1 Total Corporation Information

6.6.2 Total Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Total Halogenated Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Total Products Offered

6.7.5 Total Recent Development

6.8 Methanex

6.8.1 Methanex Corporation Information

6.8.2 Methanex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Methanex Halogenated Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Methanex Products Offered

6.8.5 Methanex Recent Development

6.9 LyondellBasell

6.9.1 LyondellBasell Corporation Information

6.9.2 LyondellBasell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 LyondellBasell Halogenated Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 LyondellBasell Products Offered

6.9.5 LyondellBasell Recent Development

6.10 Kraton Performance Polymers

6.10.1 Kraton Performance Polymers Corporation Information

6.10.2 Kraton Performance Polymers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Kraton Performance Polymers Halogenated Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Kraton Performance Polymers Products Offered

6.10.5 Kraton Performance Polymers Recent Development

6.11 Eastman Chemical

6.11.1 Eastman Chemical Corporation Information

6.11.2 Eastman Chemical Halogenated Solvents Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Eastman Chemical Halogenated Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Eastman Chemical Products Offered

6.11.5 Eastman Chemical Recent Development

6.12 Honeywe

6.12.1 Honeywe Corporation Information

6.12.2 Honeywe Halogenated Solvents Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Honeywe Halogenated Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Honeywe Products Offered

6.12.5 Honeywe Recent Development

6.13 Chalmette Refining

6.13.1 Chalmette Refining Corporation Information

6.13.2 Chalmette Refining Halogenated Solvents Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Chalmette Refining Halogenated Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Chalmette Refining Products Offered

6.13.5 Chalmette Refining Recent Development

6.14 Arkema

6.14.1 Arkema Corporation Information

6.14.2 Arkema Halogenated Solvents Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Arkema Halogenated Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Arkema Products Offered

6.14.5 Arkema Recent Development

6.15 Chevron Phillips Chemical

6.15.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Corporation Information

6.15.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Halogenated Solvents Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Halogenated Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Products Offered

6.15.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Recent Development

6.16 Croda Internationa

6.16.1 Croda Internationa Corporation Information

6.16.2 Croda Internationa Halogenated Solvents Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Croda Internationa Halogenated Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Croda Internationa Products Offered

6.16.5 Croda Internationa Recent Development

6.17 Huntsman

6.17.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

6.17.2 Huntsman Halogenated Solvents Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Huntsman Halogenated Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Huntsman Products Offered

6.17.5 Huntsman Recent Development

7 Halogenated Solvents Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Halogenated Solvents Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Halogenated Solvents

7.4 Halogenated Solvents Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Halogenated Solvents Distributors List

8.3 Halogenated Solvents Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Halogenated Solvents Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Halogenated Solvents by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Halogenated Solvents by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Halogenated Solvents Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Halogenated Solvents by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Halogenated Solvents by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Halogenated Solvents Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Halogenated Solvents by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Halogenated Solvents by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Halogenated Solvents Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Halogenated Solvents Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Halogenated Solvents Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Halogenated Solvents Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Halogenated Solvents Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

