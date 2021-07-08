Halal Meat Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: Carrefour SA, Nestle SA, Isla Delice

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Halal Meat Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Halal Meat data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Halal Meat Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Halal Meat Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Halal Meat market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Halal Meat market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:



Carrefour SA, Nestle SA, Isla Delice, Tahira Foods Ltd., Tesco plc, Casino, Tariq Halal, Reghalal, Pure Ingredients, Reinert Group, Cleone Foods, Eggelbusch, Euro Foods Group, Shaheen Foods, Crown Chicken(Cranswick), Simons, Ekol, Halal-ash, Tsaritsyno, Hebei Kangyuan Islamic Food, Tangshan Falide Muslim Food, Barra Mansa, Arman Group, China Haoyue Group, Al Islami Foods

Market Segment by Product Type:



Pourtry

Mutton

Beef

Others

Market Segment by Application:



Fresh Food

Processed Food

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report Halal Meat market https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1544328/global-halal-meat-market Do You Have Any Question Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1544328/global-halal-meat-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Halal Meat market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Halal Meat market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Halal Meat market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Halal Meat market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Halal Meat market

Table of Contents

1 Halal Meat Market Overview

1.1 Halal Meat Product Overview

1.2 Halal Meat Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Pourtry

1.2.2 Mutton

1.2.3 Beef

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Halal Meat Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Halal Meat Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Halal Meat Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Halal Meat Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Halal Meat Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Halal Meat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Halal Meat Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Halal Meat Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Halal Meat Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Halal Meat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Halal Meat Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Halal Meat Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Halal Meat Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Halal Meat Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Halal Meat Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Halal Meat Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Halal Meat Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Halal Meat Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Halal Meat Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Halal Meat Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Halal Meat Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Halal Meat Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Halal Meat Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Halal Meat as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Halal Meat Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Halal Meat Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Halal Meat by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Halal Meat Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Halal Meat Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Halal Meat Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Halal Meat Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Halal Meat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Halal Meat Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Halal Meat Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Halal Meat Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Halal Meat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Halal Meat by Application

4.1 Halal Meat Segment by Application

4.1.1 Fresh Food

4.1.2 Processed Food

4.2 Global Halal Meat Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Halal Meat Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Halal Meat Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Halal Meat Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Halal Meat by Application

4.5.2 Europe Halal Meat by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Halal Meat by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Halal Meat by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Halal Meat by Application 5 North America Halal Meat Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Halal Meat Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Halal Meat Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Halal Meat Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Halal Meat Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Halal Meat Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Halal Meat Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Halal Meat Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Halal Meat Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Halal Meat Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Halal Meat Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Halal Meat Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Halal Meat Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Halal Meat Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Halal Meat Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Halal Meat Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Halal Meat Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Halal Meat Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Halal Meat Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Halal Meat Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Halal Meat Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Halal Meat Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Halal Meat Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Halal Meat Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Halal Meat Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Halal Meat Business

10.1 Carrefour SA

10.1.1 Carrefour SA Corporation Information

10.1.2 Carrefour SA Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Carrefour SA Halal Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Carrefour SA Halal Meat Products Offered

10.1.5 Carrefour SA Recent Developments

10.2 Nestle SA

10.2.1 Nestle SA Corporation Information

10.2.2 Nestle SA Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Nestle SA Halal Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Carrefour SA Halal Meat Products Offered

10.2.5 Nestle SA Recent Developments

10.3 Isla Delice

10.3.1 Isla Delice Corporation Information

10.3.2 Isla Delice Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Isla Delice Halal Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Isla Delice Halal Meat Products Offered

10.3.5 Isla Delice Recent Developments

10.4 Tahira Foods Ltd.

10.4.1 Tahira Foods Ltd. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Tahira Foods Ltd. Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Tahira Foods Ltd. Halal Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Tahira Foods Ltd. Halal Meat Products Offered

10.4.5 Tahira Foods Ltd. Recent Developments

10.5 Tesco plc

10.5.1 Tesco plc Corporation Information

10.5.2 Tesco plc Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Tesco plc Halal Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Tesco plc Halal Meat Products Offered

10.5.5 Tesco plc Recent Developments

10.6 Casino

10.6.1 Casino Corporation Information

10.6.2 Casino Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Casino Halal Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Casino Halal Meat Products Offered

10.6.5 Casino Recent Developments

10.7 Tariq Halal

10.7.1 Tariq Halal Corporation Information

10.7.2 Tariq Halal Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Tariq Halal Halal Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Tariq Halal Halal Meat Products Offered

10.7.5 Tariq Halal Recent Developments

10.8 Reghalal

10.8.1 Reghalal Corporation Information

10.8.2 Reghalal Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Reghalal Halal Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Reghalal Halal Meat Products Offered

10.8.5 Reghalal Recent Developments

10.9 Pure Ingredients

10.9.1 Pure Ingredients Corporation Information

10.9.2 Pure Ingredients Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Pure Ingredients Halal Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Pure Ingredients Halal Meat Products Offered

10.9.5 Pure Ingredients Recent Developments

10.10 Reinert Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Halal Meat Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Reinert Group Halal Meat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Reinert Group Recent Developments

10.11 Cleone Foods

10.11.1 Cleone Foods Corporation Information

10.11.2 Cleone Foods Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Cleone Foods Halal Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Cleone Foods Halal Meat Products Offered

10.11.5 Cleone Foods Recent Developments

10.12 Eggelbusch

10.12.1 Eggelbusch Corporation Information

10.12.2 Eggelbusch Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Eggelbusch Halal Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Eggelbusch Halal Meat Products Offered

10.12.5 Eggelbusch Recent Developments

10.13 Euro Foods Group

10.13.1 Euro Foods Group Corporation Information

10.13.2 Euro Foods Group Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Euro Foods Group Halal Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Euro Foods Group Halal Meat Products Offered

10.13.5 Euro Foods Group Recent Developments

10.14 Shaheen Foods

10.14.1 Shaheen Foods Corporation Information

10.14.2 Shaheen Foods Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Shaheen Foods Halal Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Shaheen Foods Halal Meat Products Offered

10.14.5 Shaheen Foods Recent Developments

10.15 Crown Chicken(Cranswick)

10.15.1 Crown Chicken(Cranswick) Corporation Information

10.15.2 Crown Chicken(Cranswick) Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Crown Chicken(Cranswick) Halal Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Crown Chicken(Cranswick) Halal Meat Products Offered

10.15.5 Crown Chicken(Cranswick) Recent Developments

10.16 Simons

10.16.1 Simons Corporation Information

10.16.2 Simons Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Simons Halal Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Simons Halal Meat Products Offered

10.16.5 Simons Recent Developments

10.17 Ekol

10.17.1 Ekol Corporation Information

10.17.2 Ekol Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Ekol Halal Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Ekol Halal Meat Products Offered

10.17.5 Ekol Recent Developments

10.18 Halal-ash

10.18.1 Halal-ash Corporation Information

10.18.2 Halal-ash Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Halal-ash Halal Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Halal-ash Halal Meat Products Offered

10.18.5 Halal-ash Recent Developments

10.19 Tsaritsyno

10.19.1 Tsaritsyno Corporation Information

10.19.2 Tsaritsyno Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Tsaritsyno Halal Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Tsaritsyno Halal Meat Products Offered

10.19.5 Tsaritsyno Recent Developments

10.20 Hebei Kangyuan Islamic Food

10.20.1 Hebei Kangyuan Islamic Food Corporation Information

10.20.2 Hebei Kangyuan Islamic Food Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 Hebei Kangyuan Islamic Food Halal Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Hebei Kangyuan Islamic Food Halal Meat Products Offered

10.20.5 Hebei Kangyuan Islamic Food Recent Developments

10.21 Tangshan Falide Muslim Food

10.21.1 Tangshan Falide Muslim Food Corporation Information

10.21.2 Tangshan Falide Muslim Food Description, Business Overview

10.21.3 Tangshan Falide Muslim Food Halal Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Tangshan Falide Muslim Food Halal Meat Products Offered

10.21.5 Tangshan Falide Muslim Food Recent Developments

10.22 Barra Mansa

10.22.1 Barra Mansa Corporation Information

10.22.2 Barra Mansa Description, Business Overview

10.22.3 Barra Mansa Halal Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Barra Mansa Halal Meat Products Offered

10.22.5 Barra Mansa Recent Developments

10.23 Arman Group

10.23.1 Arman Group Corporation Information

10.23.2 Arman Group Description, Business Overview

10.23.3 Arman Group Halal Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Arman Group Halal Meat Products Offered

10.23.5 Arman Group Recent Developments

10.24 China Haoyue Group

10.24.1 China Haoyue Group Corporation Information

10.24.2 China Haoyue Group Description, Business Overview

10.24.3 China Haoyue Group Halal Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 China Haoyue Group Halal Meat Products Offered

10.24.5 China Haoyue Group Recent Developments

10.25 Al Islami Foods

10.25.1 Al Islami Foods Corporation Information

10.25.2 Al Islami Foods Description, Business Overview

10.25.3 Al Islami Foods Halal Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Al Islami Foods Halal Meat Products Offered

10.25.5 Al Islami Foods Recent Developments 11 Halal Meat Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Halal Meat Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Halal Meat Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Halal Meat Industry Trends

11.4.2 Halal Meat Market Drivers

11.4.3 Halal Meat Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.