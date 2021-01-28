Halal Food and Beverage Market To Witness Significant Growth Over 2021-2027| Nestle, Cargill, Smithfield Foods USA, Midamar

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Halal Food and Beverage Market Insights and Forecast to 2027“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Halal Food and Beverage market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Halal Food and Beverage market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Halal Food and Beverage market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Nestle, Cargill, Smithfield Foods USA, Midamar, Namet, Banvit, Carrefour, Isla Delice, Casino, Unilever, Al Islami Foods, BRF, Allanasons, Ramly Food Processing, Halal-ash, China Haoyue Group, Arman Group Halal Food and Beverage Market Segment by Product Type: , Halal Food, Halal Drinks, Halal Supplements, In 2018, halal food accounted for a major share of 89% the global halal food & beverage market. Halal Food and Beverage Market Segment by Application: , Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Channel, The hypermarkets and supermarket hold an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 52% of the market share.

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Halal Food and Beverage market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Halal Food and Beverage market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Halal Food and Beverage industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Halal Food and Beverage market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Halal Food and Beverage market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Halal Food and Beverage market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Halal Food and Beverage Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Halal Food and Beverage Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Halal Food

1.4.3 Halal Drinks

1.2.4 Halal Supplements

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Halal Food and Beverage Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

1.3.3 Convenience Stores

1.3.4 Online Channel 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Halal Food and Beverage Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Halal Food and Beverage Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Halal Food and Beverage Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Halal Food and Beverage Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Halal Food and Beverage Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Halal Food and Beverage Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Halal Food and Beverage Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Halal Food and Beverage Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Halal Food and Beverage Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Halal Food and Beverage Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Halal Food and Beverage Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Halal Food and Beverage Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Halal Food and Beverage Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Halal Food and Beverage Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Halal Food and Beverage Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Halal Food and Beverage Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Halal Food and Beverage Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Halal Food and Beverage Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Halal Food and Beverage Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Halal Food and Beverage Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Halal Food and Beverage Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Halal Food and Beverage Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Halal Food and Beverage Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Halal Food and Beverage Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Halal Food and Beverage Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Halal Food and Beverage Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Halal Food and Beverage Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Halal Food and Beverage Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Halal Food and Beverage Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Halal Food and Beverage Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Halal Food and Beverage Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Halal Food and Beverage Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Halal Food and Beverage Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Halal Food and Beverage Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Halal Food and Beverage Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Halal Food and Beverage Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Halal Food and Beverage Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Halal Food and Beverage Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Halal Food and Beverage Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Halal Food and Beverage Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Halal Food and Beverage Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Halal Food and Beverage Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Halal Food and Beverage Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Halal Food and Beverage Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Halal Food and Beverage Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Halal Food and Beverage Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Halal Food and Beverage Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Halal Food and Beverage Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Halal Food and Beverage Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Halal Food and Beverage Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Halal Food and Beverage Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Halal Food and Beverage Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Halal Food and Beverage Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Halal Food and Beverage Revenue by Type (2017-2027)

7.2 Europe Halal Food and Beverage Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Halal Food and Beverage Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Halal Food and Beverage Revenue by Application (2017-2027)

7.3 Europe Halal Food and Beverage Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Halal Food and Beverage Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Halal Food and Beverage Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Halal Food and Beverage Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Halal Food and Beverage Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Halal Food and Beverage Revenue by Type (2018-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Halal Food and Beverage Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Halal Food and Beverage Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Halal Food and Beverage Revenue by Application (2018-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Halal Food and Beverage Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Halal Food and Beverage Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Halal Food and Beverage Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Halal Food and Beverage Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Halal Food and Beverage Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Halal Food and Beverage Revenue by Type (2019-2027)

9.2 Latin America Halal Food and Beverage Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Halal Food and Beverage Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Halal Food and Beverage Revenue by Application (2019-2027)

9.3 Latin America Halal Food and Beverage Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Halal Food and Beverage Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Halal Food and Beverage Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa

6.1 Middle East and Africa Halal Food and Beverage Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Halal Food and Beverage Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Halal Food and Beverage Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 Middle East and Africa Halal Food and Beverage Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Halal Food and Beverage Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Halal Food and Beverage Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Middle East and Africa Halal Food and Beverage Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Halal Food and Beverage Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Halal Food and Beverage Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nestle

11.1.1 Nestle Corporation Information

11.1.2 Nestle Overview

11.1.3 Nestle Halal Food and Beverage Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Nestle Halal Food and Beverage Product Description

11.1.5 Nestle Related Developments

11.2 Cargill

11.2.1 Cargill Corporation Information

11.2.2 Cargill Overview

11.2.3 Cargill Halal Food and Beverage Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Cargill Halal Food and Beverage Product Description

11.2.5 Cargill Related Developments

11.3 Smithfield Foods USA

11.3.1 Smithfield Foods USA Corporation Information

11.3.2 Smithfield Foods USA Overview

11.3.3 Smithfield Foods USA Halal Food and Beverage Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Smithfield Foods USA Halal Food and Beverage Product Description

11.3.5 Smithfield Foods USA Related Developments

11.4 Midamar

11.4.1 Midamar Corporation Information

11.4.2 Midamar Overview

11.4.3 Midamar Halal Food and Beverage Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Midamar Halal Food and Beverage Product Description

11.4.5 Midamar Related Developments

11.5 Namet

11.5.1 Namet Corporation Information

11.5.2 Namet Overview

11.5.3 Namet Halal Food and Beverage Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Namet Halal Food and Beverage Product Description

11.5.5 Namet Related Developments

11.6 Banvit

11.6.1 Banvit Corporation Information

11.6.2 Banvit Overview

11.6.3 Banvit Halal Food and Beverage Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Banvit Halal Food and Beverage Product Description

11.6.5 Banvit Related Developments

11.7 Carrefour

11.7.1 Carrefour Corporation Information

11.7.2 Carrefour Overview

11.7.3 Carrefour Halal Food and Beverage Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Carrefour Halal Food and Beverage Product Description

11.7.5 Carrefour Related Developments

11.8 Isla Delice

11.8.1 Isla Delice Corporation Information

11.8.2 Isla Delice Overview

11.8.3 Isla Delice Halal Food and Beverage Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Isla Delice Halal Food and Beverage Product Description

11.8.5 Isla Delice Related Developments

11.9 Casino

11.9.1 Casino Corporation Information

11.9.2 Casino Overview

11.9.3 Casino Halal Food and Beverage Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Casino Halal Food and Beverage Product Description

11.9.5 Casino Related Developments

11.10 Unilever

11.10.1 Unilever Corporation Information

11.10.2 Unilever Overview

11.10.3 Unilever Halal Food and Beverage Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Unilever Halal Food and Beverage Product Description

11.10.5 Unilever Related Developments

11.12 BRF

11.12.1 BRF Corporation Information

11.12.2 BRF Overview

11.12.3 BRF Halal Food and Beverage Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 BRF Product Description

11.12.5 BRF Related Developments

11.13 Allanasons

11.13.1 Allanasons Corporation Information

11.13.2 Allanasons Overview

11.13.3 Allanasons Halal Food and Beverage Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Allanasons Product Description

11.13.5 Allanasons Related Developments

11.14 Ramly Food Processing

11.14.1 Ramly Food Processing Corporation Information

11.14.2 Ramly Food Processing Overview

11.14.3 Ramly Food Processing Halal Food and Beverage Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Ramly Food Processing Product Description

11.14.5 Ramly Food Processing Related Developments

11.15 Halal-ash

11.15.1 Halal-ash Corporation Information

11.15.2 Halal-ash Overview

11.15.3 Halal-ash Halal Food and Beverage Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Halal-ash Product Description

11.15.5 Halal-ash Related Developments

11.16 China Haoyue Group

11.16.1 China Haoyue Group Corporation Information

11.16.2 China Haoyue Group Overview

11.16.3 China Haoyue Group Halal Food and Beverage Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 China Haoyue Group Product Description

11.16.5 China Haoyue Group Related Developments

11.17 Arman Group

11.17.1 Arman Group Corporation Information

11.17.2 Arman Group Overview

11.17.3 Arman Group Halal Food and Beverage Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Arman Group Product Description

11.17.5 Arman Group Related Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Halal Food and Beverage Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Halal Food and Beverage Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Halal Food and Beverage Production Mode & Process

12.4 Halal Food and Beverage Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Halal Food and Beverage Sales Channels

12.4.2 Halal Food and Beverage Distributors

12.5 Halal Food and Beverage Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Halal Food and Beverage Industry Trends

13.2 Halal Food and Beverage Market Drivers

13.3 Halal Food and Beverage Market Challenges

13.4 Halal Food and Beverage Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Halal Food and Beverage Study 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

