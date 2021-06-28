Hair Colorants Market 2021: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2027 | Henkel, Kao Corporation, L’Oreal

“
Report Scope and Segmentation:
|Study Period
|2014 – 2027
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2021 – 2027
|Unit
|Value(USD million)
|Segmentation
|By Manufacturers:
Henkel, Kao Corporation, L’Oreal, Coty, Combe Incorporated, Revlon, Avon products, Godrej Consumer Product, Procter & Gamble, Tongrentang
By Types:
Temporary
Semi-permanent
Permanent
By Applications:
General
Men
Women
Table of Contents:
1 Hair Colorants Market Overview
1.1 Hair Colorants Product Overview
1.2 Hair Colorants Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Temporary
1.2.2 Semi-permanent
1.2.3 Permanent
1.3 Global Hair Colorants Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Hair Colorants Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Hair Colorants Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Hair Colorants Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Hair Colorants Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Hair Colorants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Hair Colorants Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Hair Colorants Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Hair Colorants Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Hair Colorants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Hair Colorants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Hair Colorants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Hair Colorants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Hair Colorants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Hair Colorants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Hair Colorants Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Hair Colorants Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Hair Colorants Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Hair Colorants Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Hair Colorants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Hair Colorants Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Hair Colorants Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Hair Colorants Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Hair Colorants as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Hair Colorants Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Hair Colorants Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Hair Colorants Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Hair Colorants Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Hair Colorants Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Hair Colorants Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Hair Colorants Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Hair Colorants Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Hair Colorants Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Hair Colorants Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Hair Colorants Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Hair Colorants Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Hair Colorants by Application
4.1 Hair Colorants Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 General
4.1.2 Men
4.1.3 Women
4.2 Global Hair Colorants Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Hair Colorants Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Hair Colorants Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Hair Colorants Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Hair Colorants Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Hair Colorants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Hair Colorants Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Hair Colorants Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Hair Colorants Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Hair Colorants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Hair Colorants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Hair Colorants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Hair Colorants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Hair Colorants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Hair Colorants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Hair Colorants by Country
5.1 North America Hair Colorants Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Hair Colorants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Hair Colorants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Hair Colorants Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Hair Colorants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Hair Colorants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Hair Colorants by Country
6.1 Europe Hair Colorants Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Hair Colorants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Hair Colorants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Hair Colorants Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Hair Colorants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Hair Colorants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Hair Colorants by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Hair Colorants Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Hair Colorants Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Hair Colorants Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Hair Colorants Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hair Colorants Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hair Colorants Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Hair Colorants by Country
8.1 Latin America Hair Colorants Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Hair Colorants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Hair Colorants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Hair Colorants Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Hair Colorants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Hair Colorants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Hair Colorants by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Hair Colorants Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hair Colorants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hair Colorants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Hair Colorants Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hair Colorants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hair Colorants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hair Colorants Business
10.1 Henkel
10.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information
10.1.2 Henkel Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Henkel Hair Colorants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Henkel Hair Colorants Products Offered
10.1.5 Henkel Recent Development
10.2 Kao Corporation
10.2.1 Kao Corporation Corporation Information
10.2.2 Kao Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Kao Corporation Hair Colorants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Henkel Hair Colorants Products Offered
10.2.5 Kao Corporation Recent Development
10.3 L’Oreal
10.3.1 L’Oreal Corporation Information
10.3.2 L’Oreal Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 L’Oreal Hair Colorants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 L’Oreal Hair Colorants Products Offered
10.3.5 L’Oreal Recent Development
10.4 Coty
10.4.1 Coty Corporation Information
10.4.2 Coty Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Coty Hair Colorants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Coty Hair Colorants Products Offered
10.4.5 Coty Recent Development
10.5 Combe Incorporated
10.5.1 Combe Incorporated Corporation Information
10.5.2 Combe Incorporated Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Combe Incorporated Hair Colorants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Combe Incorporated Hair Colorants Products Offered
10.5.5 Combe Incorporated Recent Development
10.6 Revlon
10.6.1 Revlon Corporation Information
10.6.2 Revlon Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Revlon Hair Colorants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Revlon Hair Colorants Products Offered
10.6.5 Revlon Recent Development
10.7 Avon products
10.7.1 Avon products Corporation Information
10.7.2 Avon products Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Avon products Hair Colorants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Avon products Hair Colorants Products Offered
10.7.5 Avon products Recent Development
10.8 Godrej Consumer Product
10.8.1 Godrej Consumer Product Corporation Information
10.8.2 Godrej Consumer Product Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Godrej Consumer Product Hair Colorants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Godrej Consumer Product Hair Colorants Products Offered
10.8.5 Godrej Consumer Product Recent Development
10.9 Procter & Gamble
10.9.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information
10.9.2 Procter & Gamble Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Procter & Gamble Hair Colorants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Procter & Gamble Hair Colorants Products Offered
10.9.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Development
10.10 Tongrentang
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Hair Colorants Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Tongrentang Hair Colorants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Tongrentang Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Hair Colorants Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Hair Colorants Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Hair Colorants Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Hair Colorants Distributors
12.3 Hair Colorants Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
