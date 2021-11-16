Gym Mats Market Expand Their Businesses Worldwide from 2021-2027 | Lululemon, Manduka PROlite, Jade Yoga

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Gym Mats Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gym Mats report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gym Mats market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gym Mats market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gym Mats market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gym Mats market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gym Mats market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Lululemon, Manduka PROlite, Jade Yoga, Hugger Mugger Para Rubber, PrAna Revolutionary, Gaiam, HATHAYOGA, Kharma Khare, Hosa Group, Toplus, Aerolite, Aurorae, Barefoot Yoga, Keep well, Khataland, Microcell Composite, Yogarugs, IKU, Yogasana, A. Kolckmann, Liforme, Bean Products

Market Segmentation by Product:

PVC Exercise Mats

Rubber Exercise Mats

TPE Exercise Mats

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Household Use

Health Clubs and Gyms Use

Others



The Gym Mats Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gym Mats market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gym Mats market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Gym Mats Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gym Mats

1.2 Gym Mats Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gym Mats Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 PVC Exercise Mats

1.2.3 Rubber Exercise Mats

1.2.4 TPE Exercise Mats

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Gym Mats Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Gym Mats Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Household Use

1.3.3 Health Clubs and Gyms Use

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Gym Mats Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Gym Mats Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Gym Mats Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Gym Mats Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Gym Mats Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Gym Mats Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Gym Mats Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Gym Mats Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Gym Mats Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Gym Mats Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Gym Mats Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Gym Mats Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Gym Mats Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Gym Mats Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Gym Mats Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Gym Mats Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Gym Mats Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Gym Mats Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Gym Mats Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Gym Mats Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Gym Mats Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Gym Mats Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Gym Mats Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Gym Mats Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Gym Mats Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Gym Mats Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Gym Mats Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Gym Mats Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Gym Mats Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Gym Mats Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Gym Mats Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Gym Mats Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Gym Mats Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Gym Mats Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Gym Mats Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Gym Mats Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Gym Mats Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Gym Mats Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Gym Mats Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Lululemon

6.1.1 Lululemon Corporation Information

6.1.2 Lululemon Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Lululemon Gym Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Lululemon Gym Mats Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Lululemon Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Manduka PROlite

6.2.1 Manduka PROlite Corporation Information

6.2.2 Manduka PROlite Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Manduka PROlite Gym Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Manduka PROlite Gym Mats Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Manduka PROlite Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Jade Yoga

6.3.1 Jade Yoga Corporation Information

6.3.2 Jade Yoga Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Jade Yoga Gym Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Jade Yoga Gym Mats Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Jade Yoga Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber

6.4.1 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Corporation Information

6.4.2 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Gym Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Gym Mats Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 PrAna Revolutionary

6.5.1 PrAna Revolutionary Corporation Information

6.5.2 PrAna Revolutionary Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 PrAna Revolutionary Gym Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 PrAna Revolutionary Gym Mats Product Portfolio

6.5.5 PrAna Revolutionary Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Gaiam

6.6.1 Gaiam Corporation Information

6.6.2 Gaiam Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Gaiam Gym Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Gaiam Gym Mats Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Gaiam Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 HATHAYOGA

6.6.1 HATHAYOGA Corporation Information

6.6.2 HATHAYOGA Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 HATHAYOGA Gym Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 HATHAYOGA Gym Mats Product Portfolio

6.7.5 HATHAYOGA Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Kharma Khare

6.8.1 Kharma Khare Corporation Information

6.8.2 Kharma Khare Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Kharma Khare Gym Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Kharma Khare Gym Mats Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Kharma Khare Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Hosa Group

6.9.1 Hosa Group Corporation Information

6.9.2 Hosa Group Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Hosa Group Gym Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Hosa Group Gym Mats Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Hosa Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Toplus

6.10.1 Toplus Corporation Information

6.10.2 Toplus Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Toplus Gym Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Toplus Gym Mats Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Toplus Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Aerolite

6.11.1 Aerolite Corporation Information

6.11.2 Aerolite Gym Mats Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Aerolite Gym Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Aerolite Gym Mats Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Aerolite Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Aurorae

6.12.1 Aurorae Corporation Information

6.12.2 Aurorae Gym Mats Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Aurorae Gym Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Aurorae Gym Mats Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Aurorae Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Barefoot Yoga

6.13.1 Barefoot Yoga Corporation Information

6.13.2 Barefoot Yoga Gym Mats Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Barefoot Yoga Gym Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Barefoot Yoga Gym Mats Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Barefoot Yoga Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Keep well

6.14.1 Keep well Corporation Information

6.14.2 Keep well Gym Mats Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Keep well Gym Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Keep well Gym Mats Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Keep well Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Khataland

6.15.1 Khataland Corporation Information

6.15.2 Khataland Gym Mats Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Khataland Gym Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Khataland Gym Mats Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Khataland Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Microcell Composite

6.16.1 Microcell Composite Corporation Information

6.16.2 Microcell Composite Gym Mats Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Microcell Composite Gym Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Microcell Composite Gym Mats Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Microcell Composite Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Yogarugs

6.17.1 Yogarugs Corporation Information

6.17.2 Yogarugs Gym Mats Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Yogarugs Gym Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Yogarugs Gym Mats Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Yogarugs Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 IKU

6.18.1 IKU Corporation Information

6.18.2 IKU Gym Mats Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 IKU Gym Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 IKU Gym Mats Product Portfolio

6.18.5 IKU Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Yogasana

6.19.1 Yogasana Corporation Information

6.19.2 Yogasana Gym Mats Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Yogasana Gym Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Yogasana Gym Mats Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Yogasana Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 A. Kolckmann

6.20.1 A. Kolckmann Corporation Information

6.20.2 A. Kolckmann Gym Mats Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 A. Kolckmann Gym Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 A. Kolckmann Gym Mats Product Portfolio

6.20.5 A. Kolckmann Recent Developments/Updates

6.21 Liforme

6.21.1 Liforme Corporation Information

6.21.2 Liforme Gym Mats Description and Business Overview

6.21.3 Liforme Gym Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Liforme Gym Mats Product Portfolio

6.21.5 Liforme Recent Developments/Updates

6.22 Bean Products

6.22.1 Bean Products Corporation Information

6.22.2 Bean Products Gym Mats Description and Business Overview

6.22.3 Bean Products Gym Mats Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.22.4 Bean Products Gym Mats Product Portfolio

6.22.5 Bean Products Recent Developments/Updates

7 Gym Mats Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Gym Mats Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Gym Mats

7.4 Gym Mats Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Gym Mats Distributors List

8.3 Gym Mats Customers

9 Gym Mats Market Dynamics

9.1 Gym Mats Industry Trends

9.2 Gym Mats Growth Drivers

9.3 Gym Mats Market Challenges

9.4 Gym Mats Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Gym Mats Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Gym Mats by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Gym Mats by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Gym Mats Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Gym Mats by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Gym Mats by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Gym Mats Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Gym Mats by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Gym Mats by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”