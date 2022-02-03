Gummed Paper Tape Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth Revenue, Trends Analysis, Region Demand And Forecasts Report 2028 | 3M, Can-Do National Tape, Fujian Jialong Adhesive Tape

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Gummed Paper Tape Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4359034/global-and-united-states-gummed-paper-tape-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gummed Paper Tape report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gummed Paper Tape market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gummed Paper Tape market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gummed Paper Tape market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gummed Paper Tape market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gummed Paper Tape market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

3M, Can-Do National Tape, Fujian Jialong Adhesive Tape, GTG Manufacturing, Herbert Schümann Papierverarbeitungswerk, Holland, Ibergum, Imperial Paper, Intertape Polymer Group, Loytape, LPS, Neubronner, NICHIBAN, Protape, Riverside Paper Co, Ron-Seng, Sekisui Material Solutions, Shurtape, VISKOM, Windmill

Market Segmentation by Product:

Reinforced Tape

Regular Tape



Market Segmentation by Application:

Packaging Industry

Electricals & Electronics

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Healthcare & Hygiene

Others



The Gummed Paper Tape Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gummed Paper Tape market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gummed Paper Tape market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4359034/global-and-united-states-gummed-paper-tape-market

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Gummed Paper Tape market expansion?

What will be the global Gummed Paper Tape market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Gummed Paper Tape market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Gummed Paper Tape market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Gummed Paper Tape market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Gummed Paper Tape market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gummed Paper Tape Product Introduction

1.2 Global Gummed Paper Tape Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Gummed Paper Tape Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Gummed Paper Tape Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Gummed Paper Tape Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Gummed Paper Tape Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Gummed Paper Tape Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Gummed Paper Tape Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Gummed Paper Tape in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Gummed Paper Tape Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Gummed Paper Tape Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Gummed Paper Tape Industry Trends

1.5.2 Gummed Paper Tape Market Drivers

1.5.3 Gummed Paper Tape Market Challenges

1.5.4 Gummed Paper Tape Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Gummed Paper Tape Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Reinforced Tape

2.1.2 Regular Tape

2.2 Global Gummed Paper Tape Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Gummed Paper Tape Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Gummed Paper Tape Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Gummed Paper Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Gummed Paper Tape Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Gummed Paper Tape Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Gummed Paper Tape Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Gummed Paper Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Gummed Paper Tape Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Packaging Industry

3.1.2 Electricals & Electronics

3.1.3 Food & Beverages

3.1.4 Automotive

3.1.5 Healthcare & Hygiene

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Gummed Paper Tape Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Gummed Paper Tape Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Gummed Paper Tape Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Gummed Paper Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Gummed Paper Tape Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Gummed Paper Tape Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Gummed Paper Tape Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Gummed Paper Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Gummed Paper Tape Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Gummed Paper Tape Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Gummed Paper Tape Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Gummed Paper Tape Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Gummed Paper Tape Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Gummed Paper Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Gummed Paper Tape Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Gummed Paper Tape Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Gummed Paper Tape in 2021

4.2.3 Global Gummed Paper Tape Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Gummed Paper Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Gummed Paper Tape Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Gummed Paper Tape Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Gummed Paper Tape Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Gummed Paper Tape Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Gummed Paper Tape Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Gummed Paper Tape Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Gummed Paper Tape Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Gummed Paper Tape Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Gummed Paper Tape Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Gummed Paper Tape Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Gummed Paper Tape Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Gummed Paper Tape Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Gummed Paper Tape Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Gummed Paper Tape Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Gummed Paper Tape Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Gummed Paper Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Gummed Paper Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Gummed Paper Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Gummed Paper Tape Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Gummed Paper Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Gummed Paper Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Gummed Paper Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Gummed Paper Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Gummed Paper Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Gummed Paper Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Corporation Information

7.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 3M Gummed Paper Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 3M Gummed Paper Tape Products Offered

7.1.5 3M Recent Development

7.2 Can-Do National Tape

7.2.1 Can-Do National Tape Corporation Information

7.2.2 Can-Do National Tape Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Can-Do National Tape Gummed Paper Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Can-Do National Tape Gummed Paper Tape Products Offered

7.2.5 Can-Do National Tape Recent Development

7.3 Fujian Jialong Adhesive Tape

7.3.1 Fujian Jialong Adhesive Tape Corporation Information

7.3.2 Fujian Jialong Adhesive Tape Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Fujian Jialong Adhesive Tape Gummed Paper Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Fujian Jialong Adhesive Tape Gummed Paper Tape Products Offered

7.3.5 Fujian Jialong Adhesive Tape Recent Development

7.4 GTG Manufacturing

7.4.1 GTG Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.4.2 GTG Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 GTG Manufacturing Gummed Paper Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 GTG Manufacturing Gummed Paper Tape Products Offered

7.4.5 GTG Manufacturing Recent Development

7.5 Herbert Schümann Papierverarbeitungswerk

7.5.1 Herbert Schümann Papierverarbeitungswerk Corporation Information

7.5.2 Herbert Schümann Papierverarbeitungswerk Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Herbert Schümann Papierverarbeitungswerk Gummed Paper Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Herbert Schümann Papierverarbeitungswerk Gummed Paper Tape Products Offered

7.5.5 Herbert Schümann Papierverarbeitungswerk Recent Development

7.6 Holland

7.6.1 Holland Corporation Information

7.6.2 Holland Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Holland Gummed Paper Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Holland Gummed Paper Tape Products Offered

7.6.5 Holland Recent Development

7.7 Ibergum

7.7.1 Ibergum Corporation Information

7.7.2 Ibergum Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Ibergum Gummed Paper Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Ibergum Gummed Paper Tape Products Offered

7.7.5 Ibergum Recent Development

7.8 Imperial Paper

7.8.1 Imperial Paper Corporation Information

7.8.2 Imperial Paper Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Imperial Paper Gummed Paper Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Imperial Paper Gummed Paper Tape Products Offered

7.8.5 Imperial Paper Recent Development

7.9 Intertape Polymer Group

7.9.1 Intertape Polymer Group Corporation Information

7.9.2 Intertape Polymer Group Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Intertape Polymer Group Gummed Paper Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Intertape Polymer Group Gummed Paper Tape Products Offered

7.9.5 Intertape Polymer Group Recent Development

7.10 Loytape

7.10.1 Loytape Corporation Information

7.10.2 Loytape Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Loytape Gummed Paper Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Loytape Gummed Paper Tape Products Offered

7.10.5 Loytape Recent Development

7.11 LPS

7.11.1 LPS Corporation Information

7.11.2 LPS Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 LPS Gummed Paper Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 LPS Gummed Paper Tape Products Offered

7.11.5 LPS Recent Development

7.12 Neubronner

7.12.1 Neubronner Corporation Information

7.12.2 Neubronner Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Neubronner Gummed Paper Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Neubronner Products Offered

7.12.5 Neubronner Recent Development

7.13 NICHIBAN

7.13.1 NICHIBAN Corporation Information

7.13.2 NICHIBAN Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 NICHIBAN Gummed Paper Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 NICHIBAN Products Offered

7.13.5 NICHIBAN Recent Development

7.14 Protape

7.14.1 Protape Corporation Information

7.14.2 Protape Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Protape Gummed Paper Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Protape Products Offered

7.14.5 Protape Recent Development

7.15 Riverside Paper Co

7.15.1 Riverside Paper Co Corporation Information

7.15.2 Riverside Paper Co Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Riverside Paper Co Gummed Paper Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Riverside Paper Co Products Offered

7.15.5 Riverside Paper Co Recent Development

7.16 Ron-Seng

7.16.1 Ron-Seng Corporation Information

7.16.2 Ron-Seng Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Ron-Seng Gummed Paper Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Ron-Seng Products Offered

7.16.5 Ron-Seng Recent Development

7.17 Sekisui Material Solutions

7.17.1 Sekisui Material Solutions Corporation Information

7.17.2 Sekisui Material Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Sekisui Material Solutions Gummed Paper Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Sekisui Material Solutions Products Offered

7.17.5 Sekisui Material Solutions Recent Development

7.18 Shurtape

7.18.1 Shurtape Corporation Information

7.18.2 Shurtape Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Shurtape Gummed Paper Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Shurtape Products Offered

7.18.5 Shurtape Recent Development

7.19 VISKOM

7.19.1 VISKOM Corporation Information

7.19.2 VISKOM Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 VISKOM Gummed Paper Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 VISKOM Products Offered

7.19.5 VISKOM Recent Development

7.20 Windmill

7.20.1 Windmill Corporation Information

7.20.2 Windmill Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Windmill Gummed Paper Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Windmill Products Offered

7.20.5 Windmill Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Gummed Paper Tape Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Gummed Paper Tape Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Gummed Paper Tape Distributors

8.3 Gummed Paper Tape Production Mode & Process

8.4 Gummed Paper Tape Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Gummed Paper Tape Sales Channels

8.4.2 Gummed Paper Tape Distributors

8.5 Gummed Paper Tape Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/4359034/global-and-united-states-gummed-paper-tape-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”