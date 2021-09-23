Ground Service Robots Market Size 2021 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price Trends and Forecast To 2027 | SoftBank Robotics, IRobot, Intuitive Surgical

The global Ground Service Robots market is expected to surge at a steady CAGR in the coming years, states the latest QY Research report. The publication offers an insightful take on the historical data of the market and the milestones it has achieved. The report also includes an assessment of current market trends and dynamics, which helps in mapping the trajectory of the global Ground Service Robots market. Analysts have used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to explain the various elements of the market in absolute detail. Furthermore, it also studies the socio-economic factors, political changes, and environmental norms that are likely to affect the global Ground Service Robots market.

The research report is committed to giving its readers an unbiased point of view of the global Ground Service Robots market. Thus, along with statistics, it includes opinions and recommendation of market experts. This allows the readers to acquire a holistic view of the global market and the segments therein. The research report includes the study of the market segments on the basis of type, application, and region. This helps in identifying segment-specific drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Ground Service Robots Market Research Report: SoftBank Robotics, IRobot, Intuitive Surgical, DeLaval International AB, Daifuku, Cyber​​dyne, Kongsberg Maritime, Northrop Grumman, Neato Robotics

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Ground Service Robots industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Ground Service Robotsmanufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Ground Service Robots industry.

Global Ground Service Robots Market Segment By Type:

Automated Guided Vehicles, Cleaning Robot, Agricultural Robot, Surgical Robot, Entertainment and Leisure Robot, Inspection Robot, Humanoid Robot

Global Ground Service Robots Market Segment By Application:

Medical Governance, Defense, Entertainment, Inspection and Maintenance, Logistics, Home Cleaning

Regions Covered in the Global Ground Service Robots Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report on the global Ground Service Robots market is a comprehensive publication that aims to identify the financial outlook of the market. For the same reason it offers a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape. It studies some of the leading players, their management styles, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies.

The report also includes product portfolios and the list of products in the pipeline. It includes a through explanation of the cutting-edging technologies and investments being made to upgrade the existing ones.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the keyword market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Ground Service Robots industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ground Service Robots market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ground Service Robots market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ground Service Robots market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ground Service Robots Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Ground Service Robots Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Automated Guided Vehicles

1.2.3 Cleaning Robot

1.2.4 Agricultural Robot

1.2.5 Surgical Robot

1.2.6 Entertainment and Leisure Robot

1.2.7 Inspection Robot

1.2.8 Humanoid Robot

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ground Service Robots Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Medical Governance

1.3.3 Defense

1.3.4 Entertainment

1.3.5 Inspection and Maintenance

1.3.6 Logistics

1.3.7 Home Cleaning

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ground Service Robots Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Ground Service Robots Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Ground Service Robots Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Ground Service Robots, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Ground Service Robots Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Ground Service Robots Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Ground Service Robots Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Ground Service Robots Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Ground Service Robots Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Ground Service Robots Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Ground Service Robots Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Ground Service Robots Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Ground Service Robots Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Ground Service Robots Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Ground Service Robots Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Ground Service Robots Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Ground Service Robots Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Ground Service Robots Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Ground Service Robots Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ground Service Robots Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Ground Service Robots Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Ground Service Robots Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Ground Service Robots Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Ground Service Robots Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Ground Service Robots Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ground Service Robots Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Ground Service Robots Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Ground Service Robots Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Ground Service Robots Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Ground Service Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Ground Service Robots Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Ground Service Robots Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Ground Service Robots Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Ground Service Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Ground Service Robots Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Ground Service Robots Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Ground Service Robots Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Ground Service Robots Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Ground Service Robots Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Ground Service Robots Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Ground Service Robots Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Ground Service Robots Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Ground Service Robots Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Ground Service Robots Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Ground Service Robots Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Ground Service Robots Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Ground Service Robots Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Ground Service Robots Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Ground Service Robots Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Ground Service Robots Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Ground Service Robots Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Ground Service Robots Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Ground Service Robots Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Ground Service Robots Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Ground Service Robots Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Ground Service Robots Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Ground Service Robots Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Ground Service Robots Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Ground Service Robots Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Ground Service Robots Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Ground Service Robots Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Ground Service Robots Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Ground Service Robots Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Ground Service Robots Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Ground Service Robots Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Ground Service Robots Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Ground Service Robots Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Ground Service Robots Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Ground Service Robots Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Ground Service Robots Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Ground Service Robots Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Ground Service Robots Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Ground Service Robots Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Ground Service Robots Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Ground Service Robots Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Ground Service Robots Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Ground Service Robots Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Ground Service Robots Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Ground Service Robots Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Ground Service Robots Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Ground Service Robots Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Ground Service Robots Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Ground Service Robots Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ground Service Robots Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ground Service Robots Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 SoftBank Robotics

12.1.1 SoftBank Robotics Corporation Information

12.1.2 SoftBank Robotics Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 SoftBank Robotics Ground Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 SoftBank Robotics Ground Service Robots Products Offered

12.1.5 SoftBank Robotics Recent Development

12.2 IRobot

12.2.1 IRobot Corporation Information

12.2.2 IRobot Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 IRobot Ground Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 IRobot Ground Service Robots Products Offered

12.2.5 IRobot Recent Development

12.3 Intuitive Surgical

12.3.1 Intuitive Surgical Corporation Information

12.3.2 Intuitive Surgical Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Intuitive Surgical Ground Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Intuitive Surgical Ground Service Robots Products Offered

12.3.5 Intuitive Surgical Recent Development

12.4 DeLaval International AB

12.4.1 DeLaval International AB Corporation Information

12.4.2 DeLaval International AB Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 DeLaval International AB Ground Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 DeLaval International AB Ground Service Robots Products Offered

12.4.5 DeLaval International AB Recent Development

12.5 Daifuku

12.5.1 Daifuku Corporation Information

12.5.2 Daifuku Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Daifuku Ground Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Daifuku Ground Service Robots Products Offered

12.5.5 Daifuku Recent Development

12.6 Cyber​​dyne

12.6.1 Cyber​​dyne Corporation Information

12.6.2 Cyber​​dyne Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cyber​​dyne Ground Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Cyber​​dyne Ground Service Robots Products Offered

12.6.5 Cyber​​dyne Recent Development

12.7 Kongsberg Maritime

12.7.1 Kongsberg Maritime Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kongsberg Maritime Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Kongsberg Maritime Ground Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Kongsberg Maritime Ground Service Robots Products Offered

12.7.5 Kongsberg Maritime Recent Development

12.8 Northrop Grumman

12.8.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Information

12.8.2 Northrop Grumman Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Northrop Grumman Ground Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Northrop Grumman Ground Service Robots Products Offered

12.8.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development

12.9 Neato Robotics

12.9.1 Neato Robotics Corporation Information

12.9.2 Neato Robotics Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Neato Robotics Ground Service Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Neato Robotics Ground Service Robots Products Offered

12.9.5 Neato Robotics Recent Development

13.1 Ground Service Robots Industry Trends

13.2 Ground Service Robots Market Drivers

13.3 Ground Service Robots Market Challenges

13.4 Ground Service Robots Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Ground Service Robots Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

