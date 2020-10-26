Grocery Stores Market 2020 : What Are The Important Growth Factors?Tesco, Carrefour, Costco

Los Angeles, United States,, – – ;In a recent study published by QY Research, titled, Global Grocery Stores Market Research Report, analysts offers an in-depth analysis of global Grocery Stores market. The study analyses the various aspect of the market by studying its historic and forecast data. The research report provides Porters five force model, SWOT analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the Grocery Stores market. The different areas covered in the report are Grocery Stores market size, drivers and restrains, segment analysis, geographic outlook, major manufacturers in the market, and competitive landscape.

Global Grocery Stores Market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players of the Global Grocery Stores Market :

Walmart, Tesco, Carrefour, Costco, CVS Health, Target Corporation, Albertsons Companies, Couche-Tard, Ahold Delhaize, Publix, Loblaw Companies, Walgreen Boots Alliance, Metro, Kroger

Leading key players of the global Grocery Stores market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Grocery Stores market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Grocery Stores market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Grocery Stores market.

Global Grocery Stores Market Segmentation By Product :

Big Stores, Convenience Stores

Global Grocery Stores Market Segmentation By Application :

, Residential, Commercial

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Stone Veneer Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Stone Veneer Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Grocery Stores market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Grocery Stores

1.1 Grocery Stores Market Overview

1.1.1 Grocery Stores Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Grocery Stores Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Grocery Stores Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Grocery Stores Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Grocery Stores Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Grocery Stores Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Grocery Stores Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Grocery Stores Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Grocery Stores Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Grocery Stores Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Grocery Stores Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Grocery Stores Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Grocery Stores Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Grocery Stores Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Grocery Stores Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Big Stores

2.5 Convenience Stores 3 Grocery Stores Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Grocery Stores Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Grocery Stores Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Grocery Stores Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Residential

3.5 Commercial 4 Global Grocery Stores Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Grocery Stores Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Grocery Stores as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Grocery Stores Market

4.4 Global Top Players Grocery Stores Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Grocery Stores Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Grocery Stores Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Walmart

5.1.1 Walmart Profile

5.1.2 Walmart Main Business

5.1.3 Walmart Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Walmart Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Walmart Recent Developments

5.2 Tesco

5.2.1 Tesco Profile

5.2.2 Tesco Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Tesco Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Tesco Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Tesco Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 Carrefour

5.5.1 Carrefour Profile

5.3.2 Carrefour Main Business

5.3.3 Carrefour Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Carrefour Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Costco Recent Developments

5.4 Costco

5.4.1 Costco Profile

5.4.2 Costco Main Business

5.4.3 Costco Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Costco Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Costco Recent Developments

5.5 CVS Health

5.5.1 CVS Health Profile

5.5.2 CVS Health Main Business

5.5.3 CVS Health Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 CVS Health Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 CVS Health Recent Developments

5.6 Target Corporation

5.6.1 Target Corporation Profile

5.6.2 Target Corporation Main Business

5.6.3 Target Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Target Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Target Corporation Recent Developments

5.7 Albertsons Companies

5.7.1 Albertsons Companies Profile

5.7.2 Albertsons Companies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Albertsons Companies Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Albertsons Companies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Albertsons Companies Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Couche-Tard

5.8.1 Couche-Tard Profile

5.8.2 Couche-Tard Main Business

5.8.3 Couche-Tard Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Couche-Tard Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Couche-Tard Recent Developments

5.9 Ahold Delhaize

5.9.1 Ahold Delhaize Profile

5.9.2 Ahold Delhaize Main Business

5.9.3 Ahold Delhaize Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Ahold Delhaize Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Ahold Delhaize Recent Developments

5.10 Publix

5.10.1 Publix Profile

5.10.2 Publix Main Business

5.10.3 Publix Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Publix Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Publix Recent Developments

5.11 Loblaw Companies

5.11.1 Loblaw Companies Profile

5.11.2 Loblaw Companies Main Business

5.11.3 Loblaw Companies Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Loblaw Companies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Loblaw Companies Recent Developments

5.12 Walgreen Boots Alliance

5.12.1 Walgreen Boots Alliance Profile

5.12.2 Walgreen Boots Alliance Main Business

5.12.3 Walgreen Boots Alliance Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Walgreen Boots Alliance Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Walgreen Boots Alliance Recent Developments

5.13 Metro

5.13.1 Metro Profile

5.13.2 Metro Main Business

5.13.3 Metro Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Metro Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Metro Recent Developments

5.14 Kroger

5.14.1 Kroger Profile

5.14.2 Kroger Main Business

5.14.3 Kroger Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Kroger Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Kroger Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Grocery Stores Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Grocery Stores Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Grocery Stores Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Grocery Stores Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Grocery Stores Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Grocery Stores Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

