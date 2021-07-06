Grinding Wheels Market Outlook By Product, Application And End-Use Forecast To 2027 | Klingspor, 3M, Mirka

“

The report titled Global Grinding Wheels Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Grinding Wheels market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Grinding Wheels market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Grinding Wheels market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Grinding Wheels market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Grinding Wheels report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Grinding Wheels report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Grinding Wheels market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Grinding Wheels market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Grinding Wheels market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Grinding Wheels market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Grinding Wheels market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Klingspor, 3M, Mirka, Noritake, Saint-Gobain, Kure Grinding Wheel, Camel Grinding Wheels, Tyrolit Group, SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels, DSA Products, Andre Abrasive, DK Holdings, Elka, Keihin Kogyosho Co., Ltd, Northern Grinding Wheels

Market Segmentation by Product: Resinoid Bond Grinding Wheels

Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels



Market Segmentation by Application: Transport Industry

Construction

Bearing & Machinery

Steel Industry

Other



The Grinding Wheels Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Grinding Wheels market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Grinding Wheels market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Grinding Wheels market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Grinding Wheels industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Grinding Wheels market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Grinding Wheels market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Grinding Wheels market?

Table of Contents:

1 Grinding Wheels Market Overview

1.1 Grinding Wheels Product Overview

1.2 Grinding Wheels Market Segment by Materials

1.2.1 Resinoid Bond Grinding Wheels

1.2.2 Vitrified Bond Grinding Wheels

1.3 Global Grinding Wheels Market Size by Materials

1.3.1 Global Grinding Wheels Market Size Overview by Materials (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Grinding Wheels Historic Market Size Review by Materials (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Grinding Wheels Sales Breakdown in Volume by Materials (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Grinding Wheels Sales Breakdown in Value by Materials (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Grinding Wheels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Materials (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Grinding Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Materials (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Grinding Wheels Sales Breakdown in Volume by Materials (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Grinding Wheels Sales Breakdown in Value by Materials (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Grinding Wheels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Materials (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Materials

1.4.1 North America Grinding Wheels Sales Breakdown by Materials (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Grinding Wheels Sales Breakdown by Materials (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Grinding Wheels Sales Breakdown by Materials (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Grinding Wheels Sales Breakdown by Materials (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Grinding Wheels Sales Breakdown by Materials (2016-2021)

2 Global Grinding Wheels Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Grinding Wheels Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Grinding Wheels Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Grinding Wheels Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Grinding Wheels Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Grinding Wheels Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Grinding Wheels Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Grinding Wheels Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Grinding Wheels as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Grinding Wheels Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Grinding Wheels Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Grinding Wheels Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Grinding Wheels Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Grinding Wheels Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Grinding Wheels Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Grinding Wheels Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Grinding Wheels Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Grinding Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Grinding Wheels Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Grinding Wheels Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Grinding Wheels Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Grinding Wheels by Application

4.1 Grinding Wheels Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Transport Industry

4.1.2 Construction

4.1.3 Bearing & Machinery

4.1.4 Steel Industry

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Grinding Wheels Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Grinding Wheels Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Grinding Wheels Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Grinding Wheels Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Grinding Wheels Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Grinding Wheels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Grinding Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Grinding Wheels Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Grinding Wheels Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Grinding Wheels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Grinding Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Grinding Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Grinding Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Grinding Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Grinding Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Grinding Wheels by Country

5.1 North America Grinding Wheels Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Grinding Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Grinding Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Grinding Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Grinding Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Grinding Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Grinding Wheels by Country

6.1 Europe Grinding Wheels Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Grinding Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Grinding Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Grinding Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Grinding Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Grinding Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Grinding Wheels by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Grinding Wheels Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Grinding Wheels Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Grinding Wheels Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Grinding Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Grinding Wheels Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Grinding Wheels Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Grinding Wheels by Country

8.1 Latin America Grinding Wheels Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Grinding Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Grinding Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Grinding Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Grinding Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Grinding Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Grinding Wheels by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Grinding Wheels Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Grinding Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Grinding Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Grinding Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Grinding Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Grinding Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Grinding Wheels Business

10.1 Klingspor

10.1.1 Klingspor Corporation Information

10.1.2 Klingspor Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Klingspor Grinding Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Klingspor Grinding Wheels Products Offered

10.1.5 Klingspor Recent Development

10.2 3M

10.2.1 3M Corporation Information

10.2.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 3M Grinding Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 3M Grinding Wheels Products Offered

10.2.5 3M Recent Development

10.3 Mirka

10.3.1 Mirka Corporation Information

10.3.2 Mirka Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Mirka Grinding Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Mirka Grinding Wheels Products Offered

10.3.5 Mirka Recent Development

10.4 Noritake

10.4.1 Noritake Corporation Information

10.4.2 Noritake Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Noritake Grinding Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Noritake Grinding Wheels Products Offered

10.4.5 Noritake Recent Development

10.5 Saint-Gobain

10.5.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

10.5.2 Saint-Gobain Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Saint-Gobain Grinding Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Saint-Gobain Grinding Wheels Products Offered

10.5.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

10.6 Kure Grinding Wheel

10.6.1 Kure Grinding Wheel Corporation Information

10.6.2 Kure Grinding Wheel Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Kure Grinding Wheel Grinding Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Kure Grinding Wheel Grinding Wheels Products Offered

10.6.5 Kure Grinding Wheel Recent Development

10.7 Camel Grinding Wheels

10.7.1 Camel Grinding Wheels Corporation Information

10.7.2 Camel Grinding Wheels Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Camel Grinding Wheels Grinding Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Camel Grinding Wheels Grinding Wheels Products Offered

10.7.5 Camel Grinding Wheels Recent Development

10.8 Tyrolit Group

10.8.1 Tyrolit Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Tyrolit Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Tyrolit Group Grinding Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Tyrolit Group Grinding Wheels Products Offered

10.8.5 Tyrolit Group Recent Development

10.9 SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels

10.9.1 SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels Corporation Information

10.9.2 SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels Grinding Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels Grinding Wheels Products Offered

10.9.5 SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels Recent Development

10.10 DSA Products

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Grinding Wheels Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 DSA Products Grinding Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 DSA Products Recent Development

10.11 Andre Abrasive

10.11.1 Andre Abrasive Corporation Information

10.11.2 Andre Abrasive Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Andre Abrasive Grinding Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Andre Abrasive Grinding Wheels Products Offered

10.11.5 Andre Abrasive Recent Development

10.12 DK Holdings

10.12.1 DK Holdings Corporation Information

10.12.2 DK Holdings Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 DK Holdings Grinding Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 DK Holdings Grinding Wheels Products Offered

10.12.5 DK Holdings Recent Development

10.13 Elka

10.13.1 Elka Corporation Information

10.13.2 Elka Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Elka Grinding Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Elka Grinding Wheels Products Offered

10.13.5 Elka Recent Development

10.14 Keihin Kogyosho Co., Ltd

10.14.1 Keihin Kogyosho Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.14.2 Keihin Kogyosho Co., Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Keihin Kogyosho Co., Ltd Grinding Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Keihin Kogyosho Co., Ltd Grinding Wheels Products Offered

10.14.5 Keihin Kogyosho Co., Ltd Recent Development

10.15 Northern Grinding Wheels

10.15.1 Northern Grinding Wheels Corporation Information

10.15.2 Northern Grinding Wheels Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Northern Grinding Wheels Grinding Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Northern Grinding Wheels Grinding Wheels Products Offered

10.15.5 Northern Grinding Wheels Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Grinding Wheels Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Grinding Wheels Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Grinding Wheels Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Grinding Wheels Distributors

12.3 Grinding Wheels Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”