Greeting Cards Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2027 | Hallmark Cards, American Greetings, Card Factory

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Greeting Cards Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Greeting Cards report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Greeting Cards market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Greeting Cards market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Greeting Cards market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Greeting Cards market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Greeting Cards market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hallmark Cards, American Greetings, Card Factory, Schurman Retail Group, CSS Industries Inc., Avanti Press, Simon Elvin, Myron Manufacturing Corp., Moo, Herbert Walkers Ltd

Market Segmentation by Product:

Seasonal Greeting Cards

Every Day Greeting Cards



Market Segmentation by Application:

Business Cards

Personal Cards



The Greeting Cards Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Greeting Cards market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Greeting Cards market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Greeting Cards Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Greeting Cards

1.2 Greeting Cards Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Greeting Cards Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Seasonal Greeting Cards

1.2.3 Every Day Greeting Cards

1.3 Greeting Cards Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Greeting Cards Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Business Cards

1.3.3 Personal Cards

1.4 Global Greeting Cards Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Greeting Cards Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Greeting Cards Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Greeting Cards Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Greeting Cards Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Greeting Cards Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Greeting Cards Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Greeting Cards Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Greeting Cards Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Greeting Cards Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Greeting Cards Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Greeting Cards Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Greeting Cards Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Greeting Cards Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Greeting Cards Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Greeting Cards Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Greeting Cards Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Greeting Cards Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Greeting Cards Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Greeting Cards Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Greeting Cards Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Greeting Cards Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Greeting Cards Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Greeting Cards Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Greeting Cards Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Greeting Cards Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Greeting Cards Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Greeting Cards Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Greeting Cards Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Greeting Cards Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Greeting Cards Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Greeting Cards Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Greeting Cards Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Greeting Cards Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Greeting Cards Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Greeting Cards Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Greeting Cards Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Greeting Cards Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Greeting Cards Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Hallmark Cards

6.1.1 Hallmark Cards Corporation Information

6.1.2 Hallmark Cards Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Hallmark Cards Greeting Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Hallmark Cards Greeting Cards Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Hallmark Cards Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 American Greetings

6.2.1 American Greetings Corporation Information

6.2.2 American Greetings Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 American Greetings Greeting Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 American Greetings Greeting Cards Product Portfolio

6.2.5 American Greetings Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Card Factory

6.3.1 Card Factory Corporation Information

6.3.2 Card Factory Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Card Factory Greeting Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Card Factory Greeting Cards Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Card Factory Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Schurman Retail Group

6.4.1 Schurman Retail Group Corporation Information

6.4.2 Schurman Retail Group Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Schurman Retail Group Greeting Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Schurman Retail Group Greeting Cards Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Schurman Retail Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 CSS Industries Inc.

6.5.1 CSS Industries Inc. Corporation Information

6.5.2 CSS Industries Inc. Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 CSS Industries Inc. Greeting Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 CSS Industries Inc. Greeting Cards Product Portfolio

6.5.5 CSS Industries Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Avanti Press

6.6.1 Avanti Press Corporation Information

6.6.2 Avanti Press Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Avanti Press Greeting Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Avanti Press Greeting Cards Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Avanti Press Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Simon Elvin

6.6.1 Simon Elvin Corporation Information

6.6.2 Simon Elvin Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Simon Elvin Greeting Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Simon Elvin Greeting Cards Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Simon Elvin Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Myron Manufacturing Corp.

6.8.1 Myron Manufacturing Corp. Corporation Information

6.8.2 Myron Manufacturing Corp. Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Myron Manufacturing Corp. Greeting Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Myron Manufacturing Corp. Greeting Cards Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Myron Manufacturing Corp. Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Moo

6.9.1 Moo Corporation Information

6.9.2 Moo Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Moo Greeting Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Moo Greeting Cards Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Moo Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Herbert Walkers Ltd

6.10.1 Herbert Walkers Ltd Corporation Information

6.10.2 Herbert Walkers Ltd Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Herbert Walkers Ltd Greeting Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Herbert Walkers Ltd Greeting Cards Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Herbert Walkers Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7 Greeting Cards Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Greeting Cards Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Greeting Cards

7.4 Greeting Cards Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Greeting Cards Distributors List

8.3 Greeting Cards Customers

9 Greeting Cards Market Dynamics

9.1 Greeting Cards Industry Trends

9.2 Greeting Cards Growth Drivers

9.3 Greeting Cards Market Challenges

9.4 Greeting Cards Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Greeting Cards Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Greeting Cards by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Greeting Cards by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Greeting Cards Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Greeting Cards by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Greeting Cards by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Greeting Cards Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Greeting Cards by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Greeting Cards by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

