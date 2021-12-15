Green Roofing Market Growth Till 2027, By Applications , Type, Regional And Forecasts Report | Optigreen, TAJIMA, Soprema

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Green Roofing Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Green Roofing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Green Roofing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Green Roofing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Green Roofing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Green Roofing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Green Roofing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Optigreen, TAJIMA, Soprema, Tremco, Sempergreen, Onduline, ZinCo, KAJIMA, American Hydrotech, SIKA, Henry, Bioroof, Vegetal, VEDAG, Intrinsic, Rooflite, Bauder, Liveroof, Xero Flor, Green Roof Blocks, Vitaroofs, Green Roof Outfitters, Hannor, ZHEJIANG SOL, Kuangye Green-Roof

Market Segmentation by Product:

Extensive Green-Roofing

Semi-intensive Green-Roofing

Intensive Green-Roofing



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Others



The Green Roofing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Green Roofing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Green Roofing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Green Roofing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Green Roofing

1.2 Green Roofing Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Green Roofing Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Extensive Green-Roofing

1.2.3 Semi-intensive Green-Roofing

1.2.4 Intensive Green-Roofing

1.3 Green Roofing Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Green Roofing Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Residential Buildings

1.3.3 Commercial Buildings

1.3.4 Industrial Buildings

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Green Roofing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Green Roofing Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Green Roofing Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Green Roofing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Green Roofing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Green Roofing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Green Roofing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Green Roofing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Green Roofing Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Green Roofing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Green Roofing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Green Roofing Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Green Roofing Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Green Roofing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Green Roofing Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Green Roofing Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Green Roofing Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Green Roofing Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Green Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Green Roofing Production

3.4.1 North America Green Roofing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Green Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Green Roofing Production

3.5.1 Europe Green Roofing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Green Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Green Roofing Production

3.6.1 China Green Roofing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Green Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Green Roofing Production

3.7.1 Japan Green Roofing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Green Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Green Roofing Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Green Roofing Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Green Roofing Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Green Roofing Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Green Roofing Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Green Roofing Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Green Roofing Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Green Roofing Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Green Roofing Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Green Roofing Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Green Roofing Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Green Roofing Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Green Roofing Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Optigreen

7.1.1 Optigreen Green Roofing Corporation Information

7.1.2 Optigreen Green Roofing Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Optigreen Green Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Optigreen Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Optigreen Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 TAJIMA

7.2.1 TAJIMA Green Roofing Corporation Information

7.2.2 TAJIMA Green Roofing Product Portfolio

7.2.3 TAJIMA Green Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 TAJIMA Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 TAJIMA Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Soprema

7.3.1 Soprema Green Roofing Corporation Information

7.3.2 Soprema Green Roofing Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Soprema Green Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Soprema Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Soprema Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Tremco

7.4.1 Tremco Green Roofing Corporation Information

7.4.2 Tremco Green Roofing Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Tremco Green Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Tremco Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Tremco Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Sempergreen

7.5.1 Sempergreen Green Roofing Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sempergreen Green Roofing Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Sempergreen Green Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Sempergreen Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Sempergreen Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Onduline

7.6.1 Onduline Green Roofing Corporation Information

7.6.2 Onduline Green Roofing Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Onduline Green Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Onduline Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Onduline Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 ZinCo

7.7.1 ZinCo Green Roofing Corporation Information

7.7.2 ZinCo Green Roofing Product Portfolio

7.7.3 ZinCo Green Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 ZinCo Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 ZinCo Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 KAJIMA

7.8.1 KAJIMA Green Roofing Corporation Information

7.8.2 KAJIMA Green Roofing Product Portfolio

7.8.3 KAJIMA Green Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 KAJIMA Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 KAJIMA Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 American Hydrotech

7.9.1 American Hydrotech Green Roofing Corporation Information

7.9.2 American Hydrotech Green Roofing Product Portfolio

7.9.3 American Hydrotech Green Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 American Hydrotech Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 American Hydrotech Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 SIKA

7.10.1 SIKA Green Roofing Corporation Information

7.10.2 SIKA Green Roofing Product Portfolio

7.10.3 SIKA Green Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 SIKA Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 SIKA Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Henry

7.11.1 Henry Green Roofing Corporation Information

7.11.2 Henry Green Roofing Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Henry Green Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Henry Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Henry Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Bioroof

7.12.1 Bioroof Green Roofing Corporation Information

7.12.2 Bioroof Green Roofing Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Bioroof Green Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Bioroof Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Bioroof Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Vegetal

7.13.1 Vegetal Green Roofing Corporation Information

7.13.2 Vegetal Green Roofing Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Vegetal Green Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Vegetal Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Vegetal Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 VEDAG

7.14.1 VEDAG Green Roofing Corporation Information

7.14.2 VEDAG Green Roofing Product Portfolio

7.14.3 VEDAG Green Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 VEDAG Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 VEDAG Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Intrinsic

7.15.1 Intrinsic Green Roofing Corporation Information

7.15.2 Intrinsic Green Roofing Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Intrinsic Green Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Intrinsic Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Intrinsic Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Rooflite

7.16.1 Rooflite Green Roofing Corporation Information

7.16.2 Rooflite Green Roofing Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Rooflite Green Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Rooflite Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Rooflite Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Bauder

7.17.1 Bauder Green Roofing Corporation Information

7.17.2 Bauder Green Roofing Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Bauder Green Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Bauder Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Bauder Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Liveroof

7.18.1 Liveroof Green Roofing Corporation Information

7.18.2 Liveroof Green Roofing Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Liveroof Green Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Liveroof Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Liveroof Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Xero Flor

7.19.1 Xero Flor Green Roofing Corporation Information

7.19.2 Xero Flor Green Roofing Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Xero Flor Green Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Xero Flor Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Xero Flor Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Green Roof Blocks

7.20.1 Green Roof Blocks Green Roofing Corporation Information

7.20.2 Green Roof Blocks Green Roofing Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Green Roof Blocks Green Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Green Roof Blocks Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Green Roof Blocks Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Vitaroofs

7.21.1 Vitaroofs Green Roofing Corporation Information

7.21.2 Vitaroofs Green Roofing Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Vitaroofs Green Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Vitaroofs Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Vitaroofs Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Green Roof Outfitters

7.22.1 Green Roof Outfitters Green Roofing Corporation Information

7.22.2 Green Roof Outfitters Green Roofing Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Green Roof Outfitters Green Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Green Roof Outfitters Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Green Roof Outfitters Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Hannor

7.23.1 Hannor Green Roofing Corporation Information

7.23.2 Hannor Green Roofing Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Hannor Green Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Hannor Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Hannor Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 ZHEJIANG SOL

7.24.1 ZHEJIANG SOL Green Roofing Corporation Information

7.24.2 ZHEJIANG SOL Green Roofing Product Portfolio

7.24.3 ZHEJIANG SOL Green Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 ZHEJIANG SOL Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 ZHEJIANG SOL Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 Kuangye Green-Roof

7.25.1 Kuangye Green-Roof Green Roofing Corporation Information

7.25.2 Kuangye Green-Roof Green Roofing Product Portfolio

7.25.3 Kuangye Green-Roof Green Roofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 Kuangye Green-Roof Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 Kuangye Green-Roof Recent Developments/Updates

8 Green Roofing Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Green Roofing Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Green Roofing

8.4 Green Roofing Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Green Roofing Distributors List

9.3 Green Roofing Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Green Roofing Industry Trends

10.2 Green Roofing Growth Drivers

10.3 Green Roofing Market Challenges

10.4 Green Roofing Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Green Roofing by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Green Roofing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Green Roofing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Green Roofing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Green Roofing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Green Roofing

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Green Roofing by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Green Roofing by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Green Roofing by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Green Roofing by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Green Roofing by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Green Roofing by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Green Roofing by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Green Roofing by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”