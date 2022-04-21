Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), BP plc, CNOOC Limited

“

A newly published report titled “Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), BP plc, CNOOC Limited, ELSID S.A., Maniayargroup, Petrocoque, Phillips 66 Company, Rain Carbon Inc., Rio Tinto, Oxbow Corporation, Zhenjiang Coking And Gas Group Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Fuel Grade

Calcined Coke



Market Segmentation by Application:

Aluminum

Fuel

Iron and steel

Others



The Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke

1.2 Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Fuel Grade

1.2.3 Calcined Coke

1.3 Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Aluminum

1.3.3 Fuel

1.3.4 Iron and steel

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Production

3.4.1 North America Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Production

3.5.1 Europe Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Production

3.6.1 China Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Production

3.7.1 Japan Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)

7.1.1 Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Corporation Information

7.1.2 Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 BP plc

7.2.1 BP plc Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Corporation Information

7.2.2 BP plc Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Product Portfolio

7.2.3 BP plc Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 BP plc Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 BP plc Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 CNOOC Limited

7.3.1 CNOOC Limited Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Corporation Information

7.3.2 CNOOC Limited Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Product Portfolio

7.3.3 CNOOC Limited Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 CNOOC Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 CNOOC Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 ELSID S.A.

7.4.1 ELSID S.A. Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Corporation Information

7.4.2 ELSID S.A. Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Product Portfolio

7.4.3 ELSID S.A. Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 ELSID S.A. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 ELSID S.A. Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Maniayargroup

7.5.1 Maniayargroup Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Corporation Information

7.5.2 Maniayargroup Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Maniayargroup Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Maniayargroup Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Maniayargroup Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Petrocoque

7.6.1 Petrocoque Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Corporation Information

7.6.2 Petrocoque Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Petrocoque Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Petrocoque Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Petrocoque Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Phillips 66 Company

7.7.1 Phillips 66 Company Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Corporation Information

7.7.2 Phillips 66 Company Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Phillips 66 Company Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Phillips 66 Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Phillips 66 Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Rain Carbon Inc.

7.8.1 Rain Carbon Inc. Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Corporation Information

7.8.2 Rain Carbon Inc. Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Rain Carbon Inc. Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Rain Carbon Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Rain Carbon Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Rio Tinto

7.9.1 Rio Tinto Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Corporation Information

7.9.2 Rio Tinto Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Rio Tinto Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Rio Tinto Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Rio Tinto Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Oxbow Corporation

7.10.1 Oxbow Corporation Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Corporation Information

7.10.2 Oxbow Corporation Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Oxbow Corporation Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Oxbow Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Oxbow Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Zhenjiang Coking And Gas Group Co., Ltd.

7.11.1 Zhenjiang Coking And Gas Group Co., Ltd. Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Corporation Information

7.11.2 Zhenjiang Coking And Gas Group Co., Ltd. Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Zhenjiang Coking And Gas Group Co., Ltd. Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Zhenjiang Coking And Gas Group Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Zhenjiang Coking And Gas Group Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke

8.4 Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Distributors List

9.3 Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Industry Trends

10.2 Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Growth Drivers

10.3 Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Challenges

10.4 Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Green Petroleum Coke and Calcined Petroleum Coke by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

