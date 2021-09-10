Gray Iron Castings Market Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects 2021-2027 | Hitachi Metals, Grede Foundry, Draxton

“

The report titled Global Gray Iron Castings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Gray Iron Castings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Gray Iron Castings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Gray Iron Castings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Gray Iron Castings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Gray Iron Castings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gray Iron Castings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gray Iron Castings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gray Iron Castings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gray Iron Castings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gray Iron Castings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gray Iron Castings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hitachi Metals, Grede Foundry, Draxton, MAT Foundry, Metal Technologies, Neenah Foundry, Denizciler, INTAT Precision, Kutno, Farinia Group, Rochester Metal Products, Willman Industries, Aarrowcast, Weichai Power (Weifang) Casting, Huaxiang Group, Meide Group, Tianjin New Wei San Industrial, Faw Foundry

Market Segmentation by Product:

Vertical Molding

Horizontal Molding



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Agriculture, Construction and Mining

Machinery & Equipment

Municipal

Energy

Others



The Gray Iron Castings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gray Iron Castings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gray Iron Castings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gray Iron Castings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Gray Iron Castings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gray Iron Castings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gray Iron Castings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gray Iron Castings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Gray Iron Castings Market Overview

1.1 Gray Iron Castings Product Scope

1.2 Gray Iron Castings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gray Iron Castings Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Vertical Molding

1.2.3 Horizontal Molding

1.3 Gray Iron Castings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Gray Iron Castings Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Agriculture, Construction and Mining

1.3.4 Machinery & Equipment

1.3.5 Municipal

1.3.6 Energy

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Gray Iron Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Gray Iron Castings Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Gray Iron Castings Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Gray Iron Castings Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Gray Iron Castings Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Gray Iron Castings Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Gray Iron Castings Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Gray Iron Castings Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Gray Iron Castings Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Gray Iron Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Gray Iron Castings Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Gray Iron Castings Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Gray Iron Castings Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Gray Iron Castings Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Gray Iron Castings Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Gray Iron Castings Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Gray Iron Castings Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Gray Iron Castings Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Gray Iron Castings Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Gray Iron Castings Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Gray Iron Castings Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Gray Iron Castings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Gray Iron Castings as of 2020)

3.4 Global Gray Iron Castings Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Gray Iron Castings Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Gray Iron Castings Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Gray Iron Castings Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Gray Iron Castings Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Gray Iron Castings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Gray Iron Castings Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Gray Iron Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Gray Iron Castings Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Gray Iron Castings Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Gray Iron Castings Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Gray Iron Castings Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Gray Iron Castings Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Gray Iron Castings Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Gray Iron Castings Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Gray Iron Castings Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Gray Iron Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Gray Iron Castings Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Gray Iron Castings Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Gray Iron Castings Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Gray Iron Castings Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Gray Iron Castings Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Gray Iron Castings Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Gray Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Gray Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Gray Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Gray Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Gray Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Gray Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Gray Iron Castings Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Gray Iron Castings Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Gray Iron Castings Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Gray Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Gray Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Gray Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Gray Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 144 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 144 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Gray Iron Castings Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Gray Iron Castings Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Gray Iron Castings Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Gray Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Gray Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Gray Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Gray Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 316 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 316 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Gray Iron Castings Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Gray Iron Castings Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Gray Iron Castings Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Gray Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Gray Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Gray Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Gray Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Gray Iron Castings Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Gray Iron Castings Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Gray Iron Castings Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Gray Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Gray Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Gray Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Gray Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Tons Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Tons Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Gray Iron Castings Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Gray Iron Castings Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Gray Iron Castings Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Gray Iron Castings Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Gray Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Gray Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Gray Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Gray Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Gray Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Gray Iron Castings Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gray Iron Castings Business

12.1 Hitachi Metals

12.1.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information

12.1.2 Hitachi Metals Business Overview

12.1.3 Hitachi Metals Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Hitachi Metals Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

12.1.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Development

12.2 Grede Foundry

12.2.1 Grede Foundry Corporation Information

12.2.2 Grede Foundry Business Overview

12.2.3 Grede Foundry Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Grede Foundry Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

12.2.5 Grede Foundry Recent Development

12.3 Draxton

12.3.1 Draxton Corporation Information

12.3.2 Draxton Business Overview

12.3.3 Draxton Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Draxton Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

12.3.5 Draxton Recent Development

12.4 MAT Foundry

12.4.1 MAT Foundry Corporation Information

12.4.2 MAT Foundry Business Overview

12.4.3 MAT Foundry Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 MAT Foundry Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

12.4.5 MAT Foundry Recent Development

12.5 Metal Technologies

12.5.1 Metal Technologies Corporation Information

12.5.2 Metal Technologies Business Overview

12.5.3 Metal Technologies Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Metal Technologies Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

12.5.5 Metal Technologies Recent Development

12.6 Neenah Foundry

12.6.1 Neenah Foundry Corporation Information

12.6.2 Neenah Foundry Business Overview

12.6.3 Neenah Foundry Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Neenah Foundry Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

12.6.5 Neenah Foundry Recent Development

12.7 Denizciler

12.7.1 Denizciler Corporation Information

12.7.2 Denizciler Business Overview

12.7.3 Denizciler Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Denizciler Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

12.7.5 Denizciler Recent Development

12.8 INTAT Precision

12.8.1 INTAT Precision Corporation Information

12.8.2 INTAT Precision Business Overview

12.8.3 INTAT Precision Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 INTAT Precision Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

12.8.5 INTAT Precision Recent Development

12.9 Kutno

12.9.1 Kutno Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kutno Business Overview

12.9.3 Kutno Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Kutno Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

12.9.5 Kutno Recent Development

12.10 Farinia Group

12.10.1 Farinia Group Corporation Information

12.10.2 Farinia Group Business Overview

12.10.3 Farinia Group Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Farinia Group Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

12.10.5 Farinia Group Recent Development

12.11 Rochester Metal Products

12.11.1 Rochester Metal Products Corporation Information

12.11.2 Rochester Metal Products Business Overview

12.11.3 Rochester Metal Products Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Rochester Metal Products Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

12.11.5 Rochester Metal Products Recent Development

12.12 Willman Industries

12.12.1 Willman Industries Corporation Information

12.12.2 Willman Industries Business Overview

12.12.3 Willman Industries Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Willman Industries Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

12.12.5 Willman Industries Recent Development

12.13 Aarrowcast

12.13.1 Aarrowcast Corporation Information

12.13.2 Aarrowcast Business Overview

12.13.3 Aarrowcast Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Aarrowcast Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

12.13.5 Aarrowcast Recent Development

12.14 Weichai Power (Weifang) Casting

12.14.1 Weichai Power (Weifang) Casting Corporation Information

12.14.2 Weichai Power (Weifang) Casting Business Overview

12.14.3 Weichai Power (Weifang) Casting Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Weichai Power (Weifang) Casting Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

12.14.5 Weichai Power (Weifang) Casting Recent Development

12.15 Huaxiang Group

12.15.1 Huaxiang Group Corporation Information

12.15.2 Huaxiang Group Business Overview

12.15.3 Huaxiang Group Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Huaxiang Group Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

12.15.5 Huaxiang Group Recent Development

12.16 Meide Group

12.16.1 Meide Group Corporation Information

12.16.2 Meide Group Business Overview

12.16.3 Meide Group Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Meide Group Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

12.16.5 Meide Group Recent Development

12.17 Tianjin New Wei San Industrial

12.17.1 Tianjin New Wei San Industrial Corporation Information

12.17.2 Tianjin New Wei San Industrial Business Overview

12.17.3 Tianjin New Wei San Industrial Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Tianjin New Wei San Industrial Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

12.17.5 Tianjin New Wei San Industrial Recent Development

12.18 Faw Foundry

12.18.1 Faw Foundry Corporation Information

12.18.2 Faw Foundry Business Overview

12.18.3 Faw Foundry Gray Iron Castings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Faw Foundry Gray Iron Castings Products Offered

12.18.5 Faw Foundry Recent Development

13 Gray Iron Castings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Gray Iron Castings Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Gray Iron Castings

13.4 Gray Iron Castings Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Gray Iron Castings Distributors List

14.3 Gray Iron Castings Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Gray Iron Castings Market Trends

15.2 Gray Iron Castings Drivers

15.3 Gray Iron Castings Market Challenges

15.4 Gray Iron Castings Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

