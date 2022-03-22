Gravel Bikes Market Revenue, Gross Margin, Market Share, Manufacturing Process Analysis 2022-2028 | Canyon, BMC, Specialized Bicycle Components

“
Market Summary
A newly published report titled “Gravel Bikes Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gravel Bikes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gravel Bikes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gravel Bikes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gravel Bikes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gravel Bikes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gravel Bikes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Canyon
BMC
Specialized Bicycle Components
Cervelo
Vitus Bikes
Scott Sport
TIFOSI
Rondo
Diamondback
Liv Cycling
Cannondale
Alpkit
Kinesis Bikes
Ribble Cysles
Pinarello
Fustle
Merida Bike
Trek
Salsa Cycles
Grade Expert
Orro Bikes
Nukeproof Digger
Cube Bikes
Cinelli
Fuji Bikes
Octane One
Colnago
Ragley Bike
Market Segmentation by Product:
650b
700c
Market Segmentation by Application:
Men
Women
The Gravel Bikes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gravel Bikes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gravel Bikes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Frequently Asked Questions
- At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?
- Which factors will lead to the Gravel Bikes market expansion?
- What will be the global Gravel Bikes market size by 2028?
- What are the key constraints in the Gravel Bikes market growth?
- Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?
- Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?
- Which companies are the key innovators in the Gravel Bikes market?
- What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?
- Who are the key leaders in the global Gravel Bikes market?
- Which technological advancements will influence the Gravel Bikes market growth?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gravel Bikes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Gravel Bikes Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 650b
1.2.3 700c
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Gravel Bikes Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Men
1.3.3 Women
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Gravel Bikes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Gravel Bikes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gravel Bikes Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Gravel Bikes Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Gravel Bikes Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Gravel Bikes by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Gravel Bikes Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Gravel Bikes Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Gravel Bikes Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Gravel Bikes Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Gravel Bikes Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Gravel Bikes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Gravel Bikes in 2021
3.2 Global Gravel Bikes Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Gravel Bikes Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.2.2 Global Gravel Bikes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Gravel Bikes Revenue in 2021
3.3 Global Gravel Bikes Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Gravel Bikes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Gravel Bikes Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Gravel Bikes Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Gravel Bikes Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
4.1.2 Global Gravel Bikes Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
4.1.3 Global Gravel Bikes Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
4.2 Global Gravel Bikes Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Gravel Bikes Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global Gravel Bikes Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
4.2.3 Global Gravel Bikes Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
4.3 Global Gravel Bikes Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Gravel Bikes Price by Type (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global Gravel Bikes Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Gravel Bikes Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Gravel Bikes Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global Gravel Bikes Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global Gravel Bikes Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
5.2 Global Gravel Bikes Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Gravel Bikes Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global Gravel Bikes Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global Gravel Bikes Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
5.3 Global Gravel Bikes Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Gravel Bikes Price by Application (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global Gravel Bikes Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)
6 North America
6.1 North America Gravel Bikes Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Gravel Bikes Sales by Type (2017-2028)
6.1.2 North America Gravel Bikes Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
6.2 North America Gravel Bikes Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Gravel Bikes Sales by Application (2017-2028)
6.2.2 North America Gravel Bikes Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
6.3 North America Gravel Bikes Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Gravel Bikes Sales by Country (2017-2028)
6.3.2 North America Gravel Bikes Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
6.3.3 United States
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Gravel Bikes Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Gravel Bikes Sales by Type (2017-2028)
7.1.2 Europe Gravel Bikes Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
7.2 Europe Gravel Bikes Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Gravel Bikes Sales by Application (2017-2028)
7.2.2 Europe Gravel Bikes Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
7.3 Europe Gravel Bikes Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Gravel Bikes Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 Europe Gravel Bikes Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Gravel Bikes Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Gravel Bikes Sales by Type (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Gravel Bikes Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
8.2 Asia Pacific Gravel Bikes Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Gravel Bikes Sales by Application (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Gravel Bikes Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
8.3 Asia Pacific Gravel Bikes Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Gravel Bikes Sales by Region (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Gravel Bikes Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 China Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Gravel Bikes Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Gravel Bikes Sales by Type (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Latin America Gravel Bikes Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9.2 Latin America Gravel Bikes Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Gravel Bikes Sales by Application (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Latin America Gravel Bikes Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
9.3 Latin America Gravel Bikes Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Gravel Bikes Sales by Country (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Latin America Gravel Bikes Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Gravel Bikes Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Gravel Bikes Sales by Type (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Gravel Bikes Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Gravel Bikes Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gravel Bikes Sales by Application (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Gravel Bikes Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Gravel Bikes Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Gravel Bikes Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Gravel Bikes Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Canyon
11.1.1 Canyon Corporation Information
11.1.2 Canyon Overview
11.1.3 Canyon Gravel Bikes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.1.4 Canyon Gravel Bikes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.1.5 Canyon Recent Developments
11.2 BMC
11.2.1 BMC Corporation Information
11.2.2 BMC Overview
11.2.3 BMC Gravel Bikes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.2.4 BMC Gravel Bikes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.2.5 BMC Recent Developments
11.3 Specialized Bicycle Components
11.3.1 Specialized Bicycle Components Corporation Information
11.3.2 Specialized Bicycle Components Overview
11.3.3 Specialized Bicycle Components Gravel Bikes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.3.4 Specialized Bicycle Components Gravel Bikes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.3.5 Specialized Bicycle Components Recent Developments
11.4 Cervelo
11.4.1 Cervelo Corporation Information
11.4.2 Cervelo Overview
11.4.3 Cervelo Gravel Bikes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.4.4 Cervelo Gravel Bikes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.4.5 Cervelo Recent Developments
11.5 Vitus Bikes
11.5.1 Vitus Bikes Corporation Information
11.5.2 Vitus Bikes Overview
11.5.3 Vitus Bikes Gravel Bikes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.5.4 Vitus Bikes Gravel Bikes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.5.5 Vitus Bikes Recent Developments
11.6 Scott Sport
11.6.1 Scott Sport Corporation Information
11.6.2 Scott Sport Overview
11.6.3 Scott Sport Gravel Bikes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.6.4 Scott Sport Gravel Bikes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.6.5 Scott Sport Recent Developments
11.7 TIFOSI
11.7.1 TIFOSI Corporation Information
11.7.2 TIFOSI Overview
11.7.3 TIFOSI Gravel Bikes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.7.4 TIFOSI Gravel Bikes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.7.5 TIFOSI Recent Developments
11.8 Rondo
11.8.1 Rondo Corporation Information
11.8.2 Rondo Overview
11.8.3 Rondo Gravel Bikes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.8.4 Rondo Gravel Bikes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.8.5 Rondo Recent Developments
11.9 Diamondback
11.9.1 Diamondback Corporation Information
11.9.2 Diamondback Overview
11.9.3 Diamondback Gravel Bikes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.9.4 Diamondback Gravel Bikes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.9.5 Diamondback Recent Developments
11.10 Liv Cycling
11.10.1 Liv Cycling Corporation Information
11.10.2 Liv Cycling Overview
11.10.3 Liv Cycling Gravel Bikes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.10.4 Liv Cycling Gravel Bikes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.10.5 Liv Cycling Recent Developments
11.11 Cannondale
11.11.1 Cannondale Corporation Information
11.11.2 Cannondale Overview
11.11.3 Cannondale Gravel Bikes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.11.4 Cannondale Gravel Bikes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.11.5 Cannondale Recent Developments
11.12 Alpkit
11.12.1 Alpkit Corporation Information
11.12.2 Alpkit Overview
11.12.3 Alpkit Gravel Bikes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.12.4 Alpkit Gravel Bikes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.12.5 Alpkit Recent Developments
11.13 Kinesis Bikes
11.13.1 Kinesis Bikes Corporation Information
11.13.2 Kinesis Bikes Overview
11.13.3 Kinesis Bikes Gravel Bikes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.13.4 Kinesis Bikes Gravel Bikes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.13.5 Kinesis Bikes Recent Developments
11.14 Ribble Cysles
11.14.1 Ribble Cysles Corporation Information
11.14.2 Ribble Cysles Overview
11.14.3 Ribble Cysles Gravel Bikes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.14.4 Ribble Cysles Gravel Bikes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.14.5 Ribble Cysles Recent Developments
11.15 Pinarello
11.15.1 Pinarello Corporation Information
11.15.2 Pinarello Overview
11.15.3 Pinarello Gravel Bikes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.15.4 Pinarello Gravel Bikes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.15.5 Pinarello Recent Developments
11.16 Fustle
11.16.1 Fustle Corporation Information
11.16.2 Fustle Overview
11.16.3 Fustle Gravel Bikes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.16.4 Fustle Gravel Bikes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.16.5 Fustle Recent Developments
11.17 Merida Bike
11.17.1 Merida Bike Corporation Information
11.17.2 Merida Bike Overview
11.17.3 Merida Bike Gravel Bikes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.17.4 Merida Bike Gravel Bikes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.17.5 Merida Bike Recent Developments
11.18 Trek
11.18.1 Trek Corporation Information
11.18.2 Trek Overview
11.18.3 Trek Gravel Bikes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.18.4 Trek Gravel Bikes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.18.5 Trek Recent Developments
11.19 Salsa Cycles
11.19.1 Salsa Cycles Corporation Information
11.19.2 Salsa Cycles Overview
11.19.3 Salsa Cycles Gravel Bikes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.19.4 Salsa Cycles Gravel Bikes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.19.5 Salsa Cycles Recent Developments
11.20 Grade Expert
11.20.1 Grade Expert Corporation Information
11.20.2 Grade Expert Overview
11.20.3 Grade Expert Gravel Bikes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.20.4 Grade Expert Gravel Bikes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.20.5 Grade Expert Recent Developments
11.21 Orro Bikes
11.21.1 Orro Bikes Corporation Information
11.21.2 Orro Bikes Overview
11.21.3 Orro Bikes Gravel Bikes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.21.4 Orro Bikes Gravel Bikes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.21.5 Orro Bikes Recent Developments
11.22 Nukeproof Digger
11.22.1 Nukeproof Digger Corporation Information
11.22.2 Nukeproof Digger Overview
11.22.3 Nukeproof Digger Gravel Bikes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.22.4 Nukeproof Digger Gravel Bikes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.22.5 Nukeproof Digger Recent Developments
11.23 Cube Bikes
11.23.1 Cube Bikes Corporation Information
11.23.2 Cube Bikes Overview
11.23.3 Cube Bikes Gravel Bikes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.23.4 Cube Bikes Gravel Bikes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.23.5 Cube Bikes Recent Developments
11.24 Cinelli
11.24.1 Cinelli Corporation Information
11.24.2 Cinelli Overview
11.24.3 Cinelli Gravel Bikes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.24.4 Cinelli Gravel Bikes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.24.5 Cinelli Recent Developments
11.25 Fuji Bikes
11.25.1 Fuji Bikes Corporation Information
11.25.2 Fuji Bikes Overview
11.25.3 Fuji Bikes Gravel Bikes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.25.4 Fuji Bikes Gravel Bikes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.25.5 Fuji Bikes Recent Developments
11.26 Octane One
11.26.1 Octane One Corporation Information
11.26.2 Octane One Overview
11.26.3 Octane One Gravel Bikes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.26.4 Octane One Gravel Bikes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.26.5 Octane One Recent Developments
11.27 Colnago
11.27.1 Colnago Corporation Information
11.27.2 Colnago Overview
11.27.3 Colnago Gravel Bikes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.27.4 Colnago Gravel Bikes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.27.5 Colnago Recent Developments
11.28 Ragley Bike
11.28.1 Ragley Bike Corporation Information
11.28.2 Ragley Bike Overview
11.28.3 Ragley Bike Gravel Bikes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
11.28.4 Ragley Bike Gravel Bikes Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
11.28.5 Ragley Bike Recent Developments
12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Gravel Bikes Industry Chain Analysis
12.2 Gravel Bikes Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Gravel Bikes Production Mode & Process
12.4 Gravel Bikes Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Gravel Bikes Sales Channels
12.4.2 Gravel Bikes Distributors
12.5 Gravel Bikes Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Gravel Bikes Industry Trends
13.2 Gravel Bikes Market Drivers
13.3 Gravel Bikes Market Challenges
13.4 Gravel Bikes Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Gravel Bikes Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
