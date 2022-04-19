Gravel Bikes Market 2022: Key Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2028 | Canyon, BMC, Specialized Bicycle Components

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Gravel Bikes Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gravel Bikes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gravel Bikes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gravel Bikes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gravel Bikes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gravel Bikes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gravel Bikes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Canyon

BMC

Specialized Bicycle Components

Cervelo

Vitus Bikes

Scott Sport

TIFOSI

Rondo

Diamondback

Liv Cycling

Cannondale

Alpkit

Kinesis Bikes

Ribble Cysles

Pinarello

Fustle

Merida Bike

Trek

Salsa Cycles

Grade Expert

Orro Bikes

Nukeproof Digger

Cube Bikes

Cinelli

Fuji Bikes

Octane One

Colnago

Ragley Bike



Market Segmentation by Product:

650b

700c



Market Segmentation by Application:

Men

Women



The Gravel Bikes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gravel Bikes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gravel Bikes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Gravel Bikes Market Overview

1.1 Gravel Bikes Product Overview

1.2 Gravel Bikes Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 650b

1.2.2 700c

1.3 Global Gravel Bikes Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Gravel Bikes Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Gravel Bikes Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Gravel Bikes Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Gravel Bikes Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Gravel Bikes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Gravel Bikes Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Gravel Bikes Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Gravel Bikes Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Gravel Bikes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Gravel Bikes Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Gravel Bikes Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Gravel Bikes Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Gravel Bikes Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Gravel Bikes Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Gravel Bikes Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Gravel Bikes Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Gravel Bikes Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Gravel Bikes Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Gravel Bikes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Gravel Bikes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Gravel Bikes Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Gravel Bikes Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Gravel Bikes as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Gravel Bikes Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Gravel Bikes Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Gravel Bikes Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Gravel Bikes Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Gravel Bikes Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Gravel Bikes Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Gravel Bikes Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Gravel Bikes Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Gravel Bikes Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Gravel Bikes Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Gravel Bikes Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Gravel Bikes Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Gravel Bikes by Application

4.1 Gravel Bikes Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Men

4.1.2 Women

4.2 Global Gravel Bikes Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Gravel Bikes Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Gravel Bikes Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Gravel Bikes Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Gravel Bikes Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Gravel Bikes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Gravel Bikes Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Gravel Bikes Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Gravel Bikes Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Gravel Bikes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Gravel Bikes Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Gravel Bikes Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Gravel Bikes Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Gravel Bikes Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Gravel Bikes Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Gravel Bikes by Country

5.1 North America Gravel Bikes Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Gravel Bikes Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Gravel Bikes Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Gravel Bikes Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Gravel Bikes Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Gravel Bikes Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Gravel Bikes by Country

6.1 Europe Gravel Bikes Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Gravel Bikes Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Gravel Bikes Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Gravel Bikes Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Gravel Bikes Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Gravel Bikes Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Gravel Bikes by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Gravel Bikes Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Gravel Bikes Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Gravel Bikes Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Gravel Bikes Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Gravel Bikes Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Gravel Bikes Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Gravel Bikes by Country

8.1 Latin America Gravel Bikes Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Gravel Bikes Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Gravel Bikes Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Gravel Bikes Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Gravel Bikes Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Gravel Bikes Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Gravel Bikes by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Gravel Bikes Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Gravel Bikes Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Gravel Bikes Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Gravel Bikes Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gravel Bikes Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Gravel Bikes Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gravel Bikes Business

10.1 Canyon

10.1.1 Canyon Corporation Information

10.1.2 Canyon Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Canyon Gravel Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Canyon Gravel Bikes Products Offered

10.1.5 Canyon Recent Development

10.2 BMC

10.2.1 BMC Corporation Information

10.2.2 BMC Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 BMC Gravel Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 BMC Gravel Bikes Products Offered

10.2.5 BMC Recent Development

10.3 Specialized Bicycle Components

10.3.1 Specialized Bicycle Components Corporation Information

10.3.2 Specialized Bicycle Components Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Specialized Bicycle Components Gravel Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Specialized Bicycle Components Gravel Bikes Products Offered

10.3.5 Specialized Bicycle Components Recent Development

10.4 Cervelo

10.4.1 Cervelo Corporation Information

10.4.2 Cervelo Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Cervelo Gravel Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Cervelo Gravel Bikes Products Offered

10.4.5 Cervelo Recent Development

10.5 Vitus Bikes

10.5.1 Vitus Bikes Corporation Information

10.5.2 Vitus Bikes Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Vitus Bikes Gravel Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Vitus Bikes Gravel Bikes Products Offered

10.5.5 Vitus Bikes Recent Development

10.6 Scott Sport

10.6.1 Scott Sport Corporation Information

10.6.2 Scott Sport Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Scott Sport Gravel Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Scott Sport Gravel Bikes Products Offered

10.6.5 Scott Sport Recent Development

10.7 TIFOSI

10.7.1 TIFOSI Corporation Information

10.7.2 TIFOSI Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 TIFOSI Gravel Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 TIFOSI Gravel Bikes Products Offered

10.7.5 TIFOSI Recent Development

10.8 Rondo

10.8.1 Rondo Corporation Information

10.8.2 Rondo Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Rondo Gravel Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Rondo Gravel Bikes Products Offered

10.8.5 Rondo Recent Development

10.9 Diamondback

10.9.1 Diamondback Corporation Information

10.9.2 Diamondback Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Diamondback Gravel Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Diamondback Gravel Bikes Products Offered

10.9.5 Diamondback Recent Development

10.10 Liv Cycling

10.10.1 Liv Cycling Corporation Information

10.10.2 Liv Cycling Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Liv Cycling Gravel Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Liv Cycling Gravel Bikes Products Offered

10.10.5 Liv Cycling Recent Development

10.11 Cannondale

10.11.1 Cannondale Corporation Information

10.11.2 Cannondale Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Cannondale Gravel Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Cannondale Gravel Bikes Products Offered

10.11.5 Cannondale Recent Development

10.12 Alpkit

10.12.1 Alpkit Corporation Information

10.12.2 Alpkit Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Alpkit Gravel Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Alpkit Gravel Bikes Products Offered

10.12.5 Alpkit Recent Development

10.13 Kinesis Bikes

10.13.1 Kinesis Bikes Corporation Information

10.13.2 Kinesis Bikes Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Kinesis Bikes Gravel Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 Kinesis Bikes Gravel Bikes Products Offered

10.13.5 Kinesis Bikes Recent Development

10.14 Ribble Cysles

10.14.1 Ribble Cysles Corporation Information

10.14.2 Ribble Cysles Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Ribble Cysles Gravel Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 Ribble Cysles Gravel Bikes Products Offered

10.14.5 Ribble Cysles Recent Development

10.15 Pinarello

10.15.1 Pinarello Corporation Information

10.15.2 Pinarello Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Pinarello Gravel Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.15.4 Pinarello Gravel Bikes Products Offered

10.15.5 Pinarello Recent Development

10.16 Fustle

10.16.1 Fustle Corporation Information

10.16.2 Fustle Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Fustle Gravel Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.16.4 Fustle Gravel Bikes Products Offered

10.16.5 Fustle Recent Development

10.17 Merida Bike

10.17.1 Merida Bike Corporation Information

10.17.2 Merida Bike Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Merida Bike Gravel Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.17.4 Merida Bike Gravel Bikes Products Offered

10.17.5 Merida Bike Recent Development

10.18 Trek

10.18.1 Trek Corporation Information

10.18.2 Trek Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Trek Gravel Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.18.4 Trek Gravel Bikes Products Offered

10.18.5 Trek Recent Development

10.19 Salsa Cycles

10.19.1 Salsa Cycles Corporation Information

10.19.2 Salsa Cycles Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Salsa Cycles Gravel Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.19.4 Salsa Cycles Gravel Bikes Products Offered

10.19.5 Salsa Cycles Recent Development

10.20 Grade Expert

10.20.1 Grade Expert Corporation Information

10.20.2 Grade Expert Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Grade Expert Gravel Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.20.4 Grade Expert Gravel Bikes Products Offered

10.20.5 Grade Expert Recent Development

10.21 Orro Bikes

10.21.1 Orro Bikes Corporation Information

10.21.2 Orro Bikes Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Orro Bikes Gravel Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.21.4 Orro Bikes Gravel Bikes Products Offered

10.21.5 Orro Bikes Recent Development

10.22 Nukeproof Digger

10.22.1 Nukeproof Digger Corporation Information

10.22.2 Nukeproof Digger Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Nukeproof Digger Gravel Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.22.4 Nukeproof Digger Gravel Bikes Products Offered

10.22.5 Nukeproof Digger Recent Development

10.23 Cube Bikes

10.23.1 Cube Bikes Corporation Information

10.23.2 Cube Bikes Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Cube Bikes Gravel Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.23.4 Cube Bikes Gravel Bikes Products Offered

10.23.5 Cube Bikes Recent Development

10.24 Cinelli

10.24.1 Cinelli Corporation Information

10.24.2 Cinelli Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Cinelli Gravel Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.24.4 Cinelli Gravel Bikes Products Offered

10.24.5 Cinelli Recent Development

10.25 Fuji Bikes

10.25.1 Fuji Bikes Corporation Information

10.25.2 Fuji Bikes Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Fuji Bikes Gravel Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.25.4 Fuji Bikes Gravel Bikes Products Offered

10.25.5 Fuji Bikes Recent Development

10.26 Octane One

10.26.1 Octane One Corporation Information

10.26.2 Octane One Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Octane One Gravel Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.26.4 Octane One Gravel Bikes Products Offered

10.26.5 Octane One Recent Development

10.27 Colnago

10.27.1 Colnago Corporation Information

10.27.2 Colnago Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Colnago Gravel Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.27.4 Colnago Gravel Bikes Products Offered

10.27.5 Colnago Recent Development

10.28 Ragley Bike

10.28.1 Ragley Bike Corporation Information

10.28.2 Ragley Bike Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 Ragley Bike Gravel Bikes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.28.4 Ragley Bike Gravel Bikes Products Offered

10.28.5 Ragley Bike Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Gravel Bikes Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Gravel Bikes Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Gravel Bikes Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Gravel Bikes Industry Trends

11.4.2 Gravel Bikes Market Drivers

11.4.3 Gravel Bikes Market Challenges

11.4.4 Gravel Bikes Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Gravel Bikes Distributors

12.3 Gravel Bikes Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

