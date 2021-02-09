Graphite Electrodes Market Size, Growth Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications, Forecast 2021–2027 | Showa Denko K.K, Fangda Carbon New Material, GrafTech International

“

The report titled Global Graphite Electrodes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Graphite Electrodes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Graphite Electrodes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Graphite Electrodes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Graphite Electrodes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Graphite Electrodes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Graphite Electrodes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Graphite Electrodes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Graphite Electrodes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Graphite Electrodes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Graphite Electrodes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Graphite Electrodes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Showa Denko K.K, Fangda Carbon New Material, GrafTech International, Graphite India Limited (GIL), HEG Limited, Tokai Carbon, SEC Carbon, Ltd, Energoprom Group, Jilin Carbon, Kaifeng Carbon, Nantong Yangzi Carbon

Market Segmentation by Product: Regular Power Graphite Electrodes

High Power Graphite Electrodes

Ultra High Power (UHP) Graphite Electrodes



Market Segmentation by Application: Electric Arc Furnace Steel

Other (Phosphorus, Silicon, etc.)



The Graphite Electrodes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Graphite Electrodes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Graphite Electrodes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Graphite Electrodes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Graphite Electrodes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Graphite Electrodes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Graphite Electrodes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Graphite Electrodes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Graphite Electrodes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Market Size Growth Rateby Type

1.3.2 Regular Power Graphite Electrodes

1.3.3 High Power Graphite Electrodes

1.3.4 Ultra High Power (UHP) Graphite Electrodes

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.4.2 Electric Arc Furnace Steel

1.4.3 Other (Phosphorus, Silicon, etc.)

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Market Size (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Graphite Electrodes Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Graphite Electrodes Industry Trends

2.4.1 Graphite Electrodes Market Trends

2.4.2 Graphite Electrodes Market Drivers

2.4.3 Graphite Electrodes Market Challenges

2.4.4 Graphite Electrodes Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Graphite Electrodes Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Graphite Electrodes Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Graphite Electrodes Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Graphite Electrodes by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Graphite Electrodes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Graphite Electrodes as of 2019)

3.4 Global Graphite Electrodes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Graphite Electrodes Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Graphite Electrodes Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Graphite Electrodes Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Graphite Electrodes Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Graphite Electrodes Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Graphite Electrodes Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Graphite Electrodes Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Graphite Electrodes Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Graphite Electrodes Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Graphite Electrodes Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Graphite Electrodes Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Graphite Electrodes Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Graphite Electrodes Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Graphite Electrodes Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Graphite Electrodes Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Graphite Electrodes Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Graphite Electrodes Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Graphite Electrodes Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Graphite Electrodes Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Graphite Electrodes Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Graphite Electrodes Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Graphite Electrodes Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Graphite Electrodes Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Graphite Electrodes Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Graphite Electrodes Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Graphite Electrodes Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Graphite Electrodes Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Graphite Electrodes Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Graphite Electrodes Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Graphite Electrodes Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Graphite Electrodes Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrodes Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrodes Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrodes Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrodes Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrodes Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Showa Denko K.K

11.1.1 Showa Denko K.K Corporation Information

11.1.2 Showa Denko K.K Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Showa Denko K.K Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Showa Denko K.K Graphite Electrodes Products and Services

11.1.5 Showa Denko K.K SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Showa Denko K.K Recent Developments

11.2 Fangda Carbon New Material

11.2.1 Fangda Carbon New Material Corporation Information

11.2.2 Fangda Carbon New Material Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Fangda Carbon New Material Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Fangda Carbon New Material Graphite Electrodes Products and Services

11.2.5 Fangda Carbon New Material SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Fangda Carbon New Material Recent Developments

11.3 GrafTech International

11.3.1 GrafTech International Corporation Information

11.3.2 GrafTech International Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 GrafTech International Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 GrafTech International Graphite Electrodes Products and Services

11.3.5 GrafTech International SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 GrafTech International Recent Developments

11.4 Graphite India Limited (GIL)

11.4.1 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Graphite Electrodes Products and Services

11.4.5 Graphite India Limited (GIL) SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Recent Developments

11.5 HEG Limited

11.5.1 HEG Limited Corporation Information

11.5.2 HEG Limited Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 HEG Limited Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 HEG Limited Graphite Electrodes Products and Services

11.5.5 HEG Limited SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 HEG Limited Recent Developments

11.6 Tokai Carbon

11.6.1 Tokai Carbon Corporation Information

11.6.2 Tokai Carbon Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Tokai Carbon Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Tokai Carbon Graphite Electrodes Products and Services

11.6.5 Tokai Carbon SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Tokai Carbon Recent Developments

11.7 SEC Carbon, Ltd

11.7.1 SEC Carbon, Ltd Corporation Information

11.7.2 SEC Carbon, Ltd Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 SEC Carbon, Ltd Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 SEC Carbon, Ltd Graphite Electrodes Products and Services

11.7.5 SEC Carbon, Ltd SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 SEC Carbon, Ltd Recent Developments

11.8 Energoprom Group

11.8.1 Energoprom Group Corporation Information

11.8.2 Energoprom Group Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Energoprom Group Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Energoprom Group Graphite Electrodes Products and Services

11.8.5 Energoprom Group SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Energoprom Group Recent Developments

11.9 Jilin Carbon

11.9.1 Jilin Carbon Corporation Information

11.9.2 Jilin Carbon Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Jilin Carbon Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Jilin Carbon Graphite Electrodes Products and Services

11.9.5 Jilin Carbon SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Jilin Carbon Recent Developments

11.10 Kaifeng Carbon

11.10.1 Kaifeng Carbon Corporation Information

11.10.2 Kaifeng Carbon Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Kaifeng Carbon Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Kaifeng Carbon Graphite Electrodes Products and Services

11.10.5 Kaifeng Carbon SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Kaifeng Carbon Recent Developments

11.11 Nantong Yangzi Carbon

11.11.1 Nantong Yangzi Carbon Corporation Information

11.11.2 Nantong Yangzi Carbon Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.11.3 Nantong Yangzi Carbon Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Nantong Yangzi Carbon Graphite Electrodes Products and Services

11.11.5 Nantong Yangzi Carbon SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Nantong Yangzi Carbon Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Graphite Electrodes Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Graphite Electrodes Sales Channels

12.2.2 Graphite Electrodes Distributors

12.3 Graphite Electrodes Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions

13.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Market Size Forecast by Region

13.1.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”