Graphite Electrodes Market Analysis, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Showa Denko K.K, Fangda Carbon New Material, GrafTech International

The report titled Global Graphite Electrodes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Graphite Electrodes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Graphite Electrodes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Graphite Electrodes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Graphite Electrodes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Graphite Electrodes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Graphite Electrodes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Graphite Electrodes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Graphite Electrodes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Graphite Electrodes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Graphite Electrodes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Graphite Electrodes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Showa Denko K.K, Fangda Carbon New Material, GrafTech International, Graphite India Limited (GIL), HEG Limited, Tokai Carbon, SEC Carbon, Ltd, Energoprom Group, Jilin Carbon, Kaifeng Carbon, Nantong Yangzi Carbon

Market Segmentation by Product: Regular Power Graphite Electrodes

High Power Graphite Electrodes

Ultra High Power (UHP) Graphite Electrodes



Market Segmentation by Application: Electric Arc Furnace Steel

Other (Phosphorus, Silicon, etc.)



The Graphite Electrodes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Graphite Electrodes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Graphite Electrodes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Graphite Electrodes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Graphite Electrodes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Graphite Electrodes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Graphite Electrodes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Graphite Electrodes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Graphite Electrodes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Graphite Electrodes

1.2 Graphite Electrodes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Regular Power Graphite Electrodes

1.2.3 High Power Graphite Electrodes

1.2.4 Ultra High Power (UHP) Graphite Electrodes

1.3 Graphite Electrodes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Graphite Electrodes Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Electric Arc Furnace Steel

1.3.3 Other (Phosphorus, Silicon, etc.)

1.4 Global Graphite Electrodes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Graphite Electrodes Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Graphite Electrodes Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Graphite Electrodes Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Graphite Electrodes Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Graphite Electrodes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Graphite Electrodes Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Graphite Electrodes Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Graphite Electrodes Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Graphite Electrodes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Graphite Electrodes Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Graphite Electrodes Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Graphite Electrodes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Graphite Electrodes Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Graphite Electrodes Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Graphite Electrodes Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Graphite Electrodes Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Graphite Electrodes Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Graphite Electrodes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Graphite Electrodes Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Graphite Electrodes Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrodes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrodes Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrodes Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Graphite Electrodes Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Graphite Electrodes Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Graphite Electrodes Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Graphite Electrodes Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Graphite Electrodes Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Graphite Electrodes Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Graphite Electrodes Business

6.1 Showa Denko K.K

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Showa Denko K.K Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Showa Denko K.K Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Showa Denko K.K Products Offered

6.1.5 Showa Denko K.K Recent Development

6.2 Fangda Carbon New Material

6.2.1 Fangda Carbon New Material Corporation Information

6.2.2 Fangda Carbon New Material Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Fangda Carbon New Material Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Fangda Carbon New Material Products Offered

6.2.5 Fangda Carbon New Material Recent Development

6.3 GrafTech International

6.3.1 GrafTech International Corporation Information

6.3.2 GrafTech International Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 GrafTech International Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 GrafTech International Products Offered

6.3.5 GrafTech International Recent Development

6.4 Graphite India Limited (GIL)

6.4.1 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Corporation Information

6.4.2 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Products Offered

6.4.5 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Recent Development

6.5 HEG Limited

6.5.1 HEG Limited Corporation Information

6.5.2 HEG Limited Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 HEG Limited Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 HEG Limited Products Offered

6.5.5 HEG Limited Recent Development

6.6 Tokai Carbon

6.6.1 Tokai Carbon Corporation Information

6.6.2 Tokai Carbon Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Tokai Carbon Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Tokai Carbon Products Offered

6.6.5 Tokai Carbon Recent Development

6.7 SEC Carbon, Ltd

6.6.1 SEC Carbon, Ltd Corporation Information

6.6.2 SEC Carbon, Ltd Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 SEC Carbon, Ltd Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SEC Carbon, Ltd Products Offered

6.7.5 SEC Carbon, Ltd Recent Development

6.8 Energoprom Group

6.8.1 Energoprom Group Corporation Information

6.8.2 Energoprom Group Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Energoprom Group Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Energoprom Group Products Offered

6.8.5 Energoprom Group Recent Development

6.9 Jilin Carbon

6.9.1 Jilin Carbon Corporation Information

6.9.2 Jilin Carbon Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Jilin Carbon Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Jilin Carbon Products Offered

6.9.5 Jilin Carbon Recent Development

6.10 Kaifeng Carbon

6.10.1 Kaifeng Carbon Corporation Information

6.10.2 Kaifeng Carbon Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Kaifeng Carbon Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Kaifeng Carbon Products Offered

6.10.5 Kaifeng Carbon Recent Development

6.11 Nantong Yangzi Carbon

6.11.1 Nantong Yangzi Carbon Corporation Information

6.11.2 Nantong Yangzi Carbon Graphite Electrodes Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 Nantong Yangzi Carbon Graphite Electrodes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Nantong Yangzi Carbon Products Offered

6.11.5 Nantong Yangzi Carbon Recent Development

7 Graphite Electrodes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Graphite Electrodes Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Graphite Electrodes

7.4 Graphite Electrodes Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Graphite Electrodes Distributors List

8.3 Graphite Electrodes Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Graphite Electrodes Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Graphite Electrodes by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Graphite Electrodes by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Graphite Electrodes Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Graphite Electrodes by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Graphite Electrodes by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Graphite Electrodes Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Graphite Electrodes by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Graphite Electrodes by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

