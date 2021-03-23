Graphite Electrode Rod Market Growth Opportunities to Tap into in 2021-2027 | Showa Denko K.K, FANGDA CARBON, GrafTech

“

The report titled Global Graphite Electrode Rod Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Graphite Electrode Rod market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Graphite Electrode Rod market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Graphite Electrode Rod market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Graphite Electrode Rod market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Graphite Electrode Rod report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Graphite Electrode Rod report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Graphite Electrode Rod market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Graphite Electrode Rod market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Graphite Electrode Rod market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Graphite Electrode Rod market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Graphite Electrode Rod market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Showa Denko K.K, FANGDA CARBON, GrafTech, Graphite India Limited (GIL), HEG Limited, Tokai Carbon, Jilin Carbon, Yangzi Carbon, Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd, SEC, Nippon Carbon

Market Segmentation by Product: Regular Power (RP) Graphite Electrodes

High Power (HP) Graphite Electrodes

Ultra High Power (UHP) Graphite Electrodes



Market Segmentation by Application: Electric ARC Furnace Steel

Others (Phosphorus, Silicon, etc)



The Graphite Electrode Rod Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Graphite Electrode Rod market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Graphite Electrode Rod market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Graphite Electrode Rod market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Graphite Electrode Rod industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Graphite Electrode Rod market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Graphite Electrode Rod market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Graphite Electrode Rod market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Graphite Electrode Rod Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Regular Power (RP) Graphite Electrodes

1.2.3 High Power (HP) Graphite Electrodes

1.2.4 Ultra High Power (UHP) Graphite Electrodes

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Electric ARC Furnace Steel

1.3.3 Others (Phosphorus, Silicon, etc)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Graphite Electrode Rod Industry Trends

2.4.2 Graphite Electrode Rod Market Drivers

2.4.3 Graphite Electrode Rod Market Challenges

2.4.4 Graphite Electrode Rod Market Restraints

3 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Sales

3.1 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Graphite Electrode Rod Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Graphite Electrode Rod Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Graphite Electrode Rod Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Graphite Electrode Rod Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Graphite Electrode Rod Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Graphite Electrode Rod Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Graphite Electrode Rod Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Graphite Electrode Rod Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Graphite Electrode Rod Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Graphite Electrode Rod Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Graphite Electrode Rod Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Graphite Electrode Rod Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Graphite Electrode Rod Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Graphite Electrode Rod Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Graphite Electrode Rod Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Graphite Electrode Rod Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Graphite Electrode Rod Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Graphite Electrode Rod Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Graphite Electrode Rod Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Graphite Electrode Rod Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Graphite Electrode Rod Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Graphite Electrode Rod Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Graphite Electrode Rod Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Graphite Electrode Rod Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Graphite Electrode Rod Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Graphite Electrode Rod Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Graphite Electrode Rod Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Graphite Electrode Rod Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Graphite Electrode Rod Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Graphite Electrode Rod Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Graphite Electrode Rod Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrode Rod Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrode Rod Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrode Rod Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrode Rod Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrode Rod Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Showa Denko K.K

12.1.1 Showa Denko K.K Corporation Information

12.1.2 Showa Denko K.K Overview

12.1.3 Showa Denko K.K Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Showa Denko K.K Graphite Electrode Rod Products and Services

12.1.5 Showa Denko K.K Graphite Electrode Rod SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Showa Denko K.K Recent Developments

12.2 FANGDA CARBON

12.2.1 FANGDA CARBON Corporation Information

12.2.2 FANGDA CARBON Overview

12.2.3 FANGDA CARBON Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 FANGDA CARBON Graphite Electrode Rod Products and Services

12.2.5 FANGDA CARBON Graphite Electrode Rod SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 FANGDA CARBON Recent Developments

12.3 GrafTech

12.3.1 GrafTech Corporation Information

12.3.2 GrafTech Overview

12.3.3 GrafTech Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 GrafTech Graphite Electrode Rod Products and Services

12.3.5 GrafTech Graphite Electrode Rod SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 GrafTech Recent Developments

12.4 Graphite India Limited (GIL)

12.4.1 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Overview

12.4.3 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Graphite Electrode Rod Products and Services

12.4.5 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Graphite Electrode Rod SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Recent Developments

12.5 HEG Limited

12.5.1 HEG Limited Corporation Information

12.5.2 HEG Limited Overview

12.5.3 HEG Limited Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 HEG Limited Graphite Electrode Rod Products and Services

12.5.5 HEG Limited Graphite Electrode Rod SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 HEG Limited Recent Developments

12.6 Tokai Carbon

12.6.1 Tokai Carbon Corporation Information

12.6.2 Tokai Carbon Overview

12.6.3 Tokai Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Tokai Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Products and Services

12.6.5 Tokai Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Tokai Carbon Recent Developments

12.7 Jilin Carbon

12.7.1 Jilin Carbon Corporation Information

12.7.2 Jilin Carbon Overview

12.7.3 Jilin Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Jilin Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Products and Services

12.7.5 Jilin Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Jilin Carbon Recent Developments

12.8 Yangzi Carbon

12.8.1 Yangzi Carbon Corporation Information

12.8.2 Yangzi Carbon Overview

12.8.3 Yangzi Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Yangzi Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Products and Services

12.8.5 Yangzi Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Yangzi Carbon Recent Developments

12.9 Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd

12.9.1 Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd Overview

12.9.3 Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd Graphite Electrode Rod Products and Services

12.9.5 Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd Graphite Electrode Rod SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd Recent Developments

12.10 SEC

12.10.1 SEC Corporation Information

12.10.2 SEC Overview

12.10.3 SEC Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 SEC Graphite Electrode Rod Products and Services

12.10.5 SEC Graphite Electrode Rod SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 SEC Recent Developments

12.11 Nippon Carbon

12.11.1 Nippon Carbon Corporation Information

12.11.2 Nippon Carbon Overview

12.11.3 Nippon Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Nippon Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Products and Services

12.11.5 Nippon Carbon Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Graphite Electrode Rod Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Graphite Electrode Rod Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Graphite Electrode Rod Production Mode & Process

13.4 Graphite Electrode Rod Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Graphite Electrode Rod Sales Channels

13.4.2 Graphite Electrode Rod Distributors

13.5 Graphite Electrode Rod Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”