Graphics Card (Video Card) Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2020-2026 | Top Players: Intel, Nvidia, AMD, Samsung, Toshiba, Matrox, VIA, EVGA, SIS, MSI, ASUS, Leadtek, GALAXY Microsystems Ltd, ZOTAC, Ming xuan, Sapphire, CFG

LOS ANGELES, United States: Market research report is a brilliant and in-depth study on the market size, growth, Trend, share ,top players as well as COVID-19 Impact Analysis. QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Graphics Card (Video Card) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Graphics Card (Video Card) market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Graphics Card (Video Card) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Intel, Nvidia, AMD, Samsung, Toshiba, Matrox, VIA, EVGA, SIS, MSI, ASUS, Leadtek, GALAXY Microsystems Ltd, ZOTAC, Ming xuan, Sapphire, CFG Market Segment by Product Type: , HD Graphics, Integrated Graphics, Discrete Graphics Market Segment by Application: , Desktop Computer, Laptop, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Graphics Card (Video Card) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Graphics Card (Video Card) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Graphics Card (Video Card) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Graphics Card (Video Card) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Graphics Card (Video Card) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Graphics Card (Video Card) market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Overview

1.1 Graphics Card (Video Card) Product Overview

1.2 Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 HD Graphics

1.2.2 Integrated Graphics

1.2.3 Discrete Graphics

1.3 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Graphics Card (Video Card) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Graphics Card (Video Card) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Graphics Card (Video Card) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Graphics Card (Video Card) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Graphics Card (Video Card) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) by Application

4.1 Graphics Card (Video Card) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Desktop Computer

4.1.2 Laptop

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Graphics Card (Video Card) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Graphics Card (Video Card) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Graphics Card (Video Card) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Graphics Card (Video Card) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Graphics Card (Video Card) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Graphics Card (Video Card) by Application 5 North America Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Graphics Card (Video Card) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Graphics Card (Video Card) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Graphics Card (Video Card) Business

10.1 Intel

10.1.1 Intel Corporation Information

10.1.2 Intel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Intel Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Intel Graphics Card (Video Card) Products Offered

10.1.5 Intel Recent Development

10.2 Nvidia

10.2.1 Nvidia Corporation Information

10.2.2 Nvidia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Nvidia Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Nvidia Recent Development

10.3 AMD

10.3.1 AMD Corporation Information

10.3.2 AMD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 AMD Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 AMD Graphics Card (Video Card) Products Offered

10.3.5 AMD Recent Development

10.4 Samsung

10.4.1 Samsung Corporation Information

10.4.2 Samsung Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Samsung Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Samsung Graphics Card (Video Card) Products Offered

10.4.5 Samsung Recent Development

10.5 Toshiba

10.5.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.5.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Toshiba Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Toshiba Graphics Card (Video Card) Products Offered

10.5.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.6 Matrox

10.6.1 Matrox Corporation Information

10.6.2 Matrox Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Matrox Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Matrox Graphics Card (Video Card) Products Offered

10.6.5 Matrox Recent Development

10.7 VIA

10.7.1 VIA Corporation Information

10.7.2 VIA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 VIA Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 VIA Graphics Card (Video Card) Products Offered

10.7.5 VIA Recent Development

10.8 EVGA

10.8.1 EVGA Corporation Information

10.8.2 EVGA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 EVGA Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 EVGA Graphics Card (Video Card) Products Offered

10.8.5 EVGA Recent Development

10.9 SIS

10.9.1 SIS Corporation Information

10.9.2 SIS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 SIS Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 SIS Graphics Card (Video Card) Products Offered

10.9.5 SIS Recent Development

10.10 MSI

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Graphics Card (Video Card) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 MSI Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 MSI Recent Development

10.11 ASUS

10.11.1 ASUS Corporation Information

10.11.2 ASUS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 ASUS Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 ASUS Graphics Card (Video Card) Products Offered

10.11.5 ASUS Recent Development

10.12 Leadtek

10.12.1 Leadtek Corporation Information

10.12.2 Leadtek Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Leadtek Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Leadtek Graphics Card (Video Card) Products Offered

10.12.5 Leadtek Recent Development

10.13 GALAXY Microsystems Ltd

10.13.1 GALAXY Microsystems Ltd Corporation Information

10.13.2 GALAXY Microsystems Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 GALAXY Microsystems Ltd Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 GALAXY Microsystems Ltd Graphics Card (Video Card) Products Offered

10.13.5 GALAXY Microsystems Ltd Recent Development

10.14 ZOTAC

10.14.1 ZOTAC Corporation Information

10.14.2 ZOTAC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 ZOTAC Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 ZOTAC Graphics Card (Video Card) Products Offered

10.14.5 ZOTAC Recent Development

10.15 Ming xuan

10.15.1 Ming xuan Corporation Information

10.15.2 Ming xuan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Ming xuan Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Ming xuan Graphics Card (Video Card) Products Offered

10.15.5 Ming xuan Recent Development

10.16 Sapphire

10.16.1 Sapphire Corporation Information

10.16.2 Sapphire Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Sapphire Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Sapphire Graphics Card (Video Card) Products Offered

10.16.5 Sapphire Recent Development

10.17 CFG

10.17.1 CFG Corporation Information

10.17.2 CFG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 CFG Graphics Card (Video Card) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 CFG Graphics Card (Video Card) Products Offered

10.17.5 CFG Recent Development 11 Graphics Card (Video Card) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Graphics Card (Video Card) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Graphics Card (Video Card) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

