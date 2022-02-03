Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Market Size 2021, Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential 2027| EnGro Building Material, Ecocem Group, Hanson

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Market Research Report: EnGro Building Material, Ecocem Group, Hanson, Nippon Steel, China Baowu Steel, POSCO, Hesteel Group, JFE Steel, Tata Steel IBMD, Jiangsu Shagang, Ansteel Group, Shougang Group, LKAB Minerals, LIBERTY Galati

Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Market Segmentation by Product: Specific Surface Area ≥ 300m²/Kg, Specific Surface Area ≥ 400m²/Kg, Specific Surface Area ≥ 500m²/Kg

Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Market Segmentation by Application: Cement and Concrete, Roadbed Material, Others

The Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the growth potential of the Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag market?

2. Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

3. Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

4. Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

5. What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag industry in the years to come?

6. What are the key challenges that the global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag market may face in future?

7. Which are the leading companies in the global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag market?

8. Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

9. Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag market?

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Specific Surface Area ≥ 300m²/Kg

1.2.3 Specific Surface Area ≥ 400m²/Kg

1.2.4 Specific Surface Area ≥ 500m²/Kg

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Cement and Concrete

1.3.3 Roadbed Material

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Production

2.1 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag in 2021

4.3 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 EnGro Building Material

12.1.1 EnGro Building Material Corporation Information

12.1.2 EnGro Building Material Overview

12.1.3 EnGro Building Material Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 EnGro Building Material Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 EnGro Building Material Recent Developments

12.2 Ecocem Group

12.2.1 Ecocem Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Ecocem Group Overview

12.2.3 Ecocem Group Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Ecocem Group Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Ecocem Group Recent Developments

12.3 Hanson

12.3.1 Hanson Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hanson Overview

12.3.3 Hanson Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 Hanson Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Hanson Recent Developments

12.4 Nippon Steel

12.4.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Information

12.4.2 Nippon Steel Overview

12.4.3 Nippon Steel Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Nippon Steel Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Nippon Steel Recent Developments

12.5 China Baowu Steel

12.5.1 China Baowu Steel Corporation Information

12.5.2 China Baowu Steel Overview

12.5.3 China Baowu Steel Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 China Baowu Steel Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 China Baowu Steel Recent Developments

12.6 POSCO

12.6.1 POSCO Corporation Information

12.6.2 POSCO Overview

12.6.3 POSCO Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 POSCO Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 POSCO Recent Developments

12.7 Hesteel Group

12.7.1 Hesteel Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hesteel Group Overview

12.7.3 Hesteel Group Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Hesteel Group Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Hesteel Group Recent Developments

12.8 JFE Steel

12.8.1 JFE Steel Corporation Information

12.8.2 JFE Steel Overview

12.8.3 JFE Steel Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 JFE Steel Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 JFE Steel Recent Developments

12.9 Tata Steel IBMD

12.9.1 Tata Steel IBMD Corporation Information

12.9.2 Tata Steel IBMD Overview

12.9.3 Tata Steel IBMD Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Tata Steel IBMD Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Tata Steel IBMD Recent Developments

12.10 Jiangsu Shagang

12.10.1 Jiangsu Shagang Corporation Information

12.10.2 Jiangsu Shagang Overview

12.10.3 Jiangsu Shagang Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 Jiangsu Shagang Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Jiangsu Shagang Recent Developments

12.11 Ansteel Group

12.11.1 Ansteel Group Corporation Information

12.11.2 Ansteel Group Overview

12.11.3 Ansteel Group Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 Ansteel Group Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Ansteel Group Recent Developments

12.12 Shougang Group

12.12.1 Shougang Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Shougang Group Overview

12.12.3 Shougang Group Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.12.4 Shougang Group Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Shougang Group Recent Developments

12.13 LKAB Minerals

12.13.1 LKAB Minerals Corporation Information

12.13.2 LKAB Minerals Overview

12.13.3 LKAB Minerals Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.13.4 LKAB Minerals Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 LKAB Minerals Recent Developments

12.14 LIBERTY Galati

12.14.1 LIBERTY Galati Corporation Information

12.14.2 LIBERTY Galati Overview

12.14.3 LIBERTY Galati Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.14.4 LIBERTY Galati Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 LIBERTY Galati Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Production Mode & Process

13.4 Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Sales Channels

13.4.2 Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Distributors

13.5 Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Industry Trends

14.2 Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Market Drivers

14.3 Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Market Challenges

14.4 Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Granulated Blast-Furnace Slag Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

