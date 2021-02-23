Granular Fertilizers Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Key Players: Mosaic, Haifa Group, ICL Fertilizers

Los Angeles, United State, February 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Granular Fertilizers market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Granular Fertilizers market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Granular Fertilizers market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Granular Fertilizers Market are: Mosaic, Haifa Group, ICL Fertilizers, Yara, Nutrien, Kingenta, COMPO EXPERT, CF Industries, Syngenta, Bayer, Sumitomo Chemical, SQM, K+S, Hanfeng Evergreen, Doggett, Jcam Agri. Co

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Granular Fertilizers market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Granular Fertilizers market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Granular Fertilizers market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Granular Fertilizers Market by Type Segments:

Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic, Micronutrients, NPK Fertilizer, Other

Global Granular Fertilizers Market by Application Segments:

Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Turf & Ornamentals, Others

Table of Contents

1 Granular Fertilizers Market Overview

1.1 Granular Fertilizers Product Scope

1.2 Granular Fertilizers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Granular Fertilizers Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Nitrogenous

1.2.3 Phosphatic

1.2.4 Potassic

1.2.5 Micronutrients

1.2.6 NPK Fertilizer

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Granular Fertilizers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Granular Fertilizers Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Cereals & Grains

1.3.3 Oilseeds & Pulses

1.3.4 Fruits & Vegetables

1.3.5 Turf & Ornamentals

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Granular Fertilizers Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Granular Fertilizers Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Granular Fertilizers Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Granular Fertilizers Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Granular Fertilizers Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Granular Fertilizers Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Granular Fertilizers Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Granular Fertilizers Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Granular Fertilizers Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Granular Fertilizers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Granular Fertilizers Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Granular Fertilizers Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Granular Fertilizers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Granular Fertilizers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Granular Fertilizers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Granular Fertilizers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Granular Fertilizers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Granular Fertilizers Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Granular Fertilizers Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Granular Fertilizers Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Granular Fertilizers Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Granular Fertilizers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Granular Fertilizers as of 2020)

3.4 Global Granular Fertilizers Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Granular Fertilizers Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Granular Fertilizers Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Granular Fertilizers Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Granular Fertilizers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Granular Fertilizers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Granular Fertilizers Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Granular Fertilizers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Granular Fertilizers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Granular Fertilizers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Granular Fertilizers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Granular Fertilizers Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Granular Fertilizers Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Granular Fertilizers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Granular Fertilizers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Granular Fertilizers Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Granular Fertilizers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Granular Fertilizers Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Granular Fertilizers Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Granular Fertilizers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Granular Fertilizers Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Granular Fertilizers Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Granular Fertilizers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Granular Fertilizers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Granular Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Granular Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Granular Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Granular Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Granular Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Granular Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Granular Fertilizers Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Granular Fertilizers Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Granular Fertilizers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Granular Fertilizers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Granular Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Granular Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Granular Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Granular Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 144 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 144 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Granular Fertilizers Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Granular Fertilizers Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Granular Fertilizers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Granular Fertilizers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Granular Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Granular Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Granular Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Granular Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 311 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 311 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Granular Fertilizers Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Granular Fertilizers Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Granular Fertilizers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Granular Fertilizers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Granular Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Granular Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Granular Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Granular Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Granular Fertilizers Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Granular Fertilizers Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Granular Fertilizers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Granular Fertilizers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Granular Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Granular Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Granular Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Granular Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia Kiloton Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia Kiloton Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Granular Fertilizers Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Granular Fertilizers Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Granular Fertilizers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Granular Fertilizers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Granular Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Granular Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Granular Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Granular Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Granular Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Granular Fertilizers Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Granular Fertilizers Business

12.1 Mosaic

12.1.1 Mosaic Corporation Information

12.1.2 Mosaic Business Overview

12.1.3 Mosaic Granular Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Mosaic Granular Fertilizers Products Offered

12.1.5 Mosaic Recent Development

12.2 Haifa Group

12.2.1 Haifa Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Haifa Group Business Overview

12.2.3 Haifa Group Granular Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Haifa Group Granular Fertilizers Products Offered

12.2.5 Haifa Group Recent Development

12.3 ICL Fertilizers

12.3.1 ICL Fertilizers Corporation Information

12.3.2 ICL Fertilizers Business Overview

12.3.3 ICL Fertilizers Granular Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 ICL Fertilizers Granular Fertilizers Products Offered

12.3.5 ICL Fertilizers Recent Development

12.4 Yara

12.4.1 Yara Corporation Information

12.4.2 Yara Business Overview

12.4.3 Yara Granular Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Yara Granular Fertilizers Products Offered

12.4.5 Yara Recent Development

12.5 Nutrien

12.5.1 Nutrien Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nutrien Business Overview

12.5.3 Nutrien Granular Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Nutrien Granular Fertilizers Products Offered

12.5.5 Nutrien Recent Development

12.6 Kingenta

12.6.1 Kingenta Corporation Information

12.6.2 Kingenta Business Overview

12.6.3 Kingenta Granular Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Kingenta Granular Fertilizers Products Offered

12.6.5 Kingenta Recent Development

12.7 COMPO EXPERT

12.7.1 COMPO EXPERT Corporation Information

12.7.2 COMPO EXPERT Business Overview

12.7.3 COMPO EXPERT Granular Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 COMPO EXPERT Granular Fertilizers Products Offered

12.7.5 COMPO EXPERT Recent Development

12.8 CF Industries

12.8.1 CF Industries Corporation Information

12.8.2 CF Industries Business Overview

12.8.3 CF Industries Granular Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 CF Industries Granular Fertilizers Products Offered

12.8.5 CF Industries Recent Development

12.9 Syngenta

12.9.1 Syngenta Corporation Information

12.9.2 Syngenta Business Overview

12.9.3 Syngenta Granular Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Syngenta Granular Fertilizers Products Offered

12.9.5 Syngenta Recent Development

12.10 Bayer

12.10.1 Bayer Corporation Information

12.10.2 Bayer Business Overview

12.10.3 Bayer Granular Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Bayer Granular Fertilizers Products Offered

12.10.5 Bayer Recent Development

12.11 Sumitomo Chemical

12.11.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

12.11.2 Sumitomo Chemical Business Overview

12.11.3 Sumitomo Chemical Granular Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Sumitomo Chemical Granular Fertilizers Products Offered

12.11.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

12.12 SQM

12.12.1 SQM Corporation Information

12.12.2 SQM Business Overview

12.12.3 SQM Granular Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 SQM Granular Fertilizers Products Offered

12.12.5 SQM Recent Development

12.13 K+S

12.13.1 K+S Corporation Information

12.13.2 K+S Business Overview

12.13.3 K+S Granular Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 K+S Granular Fertilizers Products Offered

12.13.5 K+S Recent Development

12.14 Hanfeng Evergreen

12.14.1 Hanfeng Evergreen Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hanfeng Evergreen Business Overview

12.14.3 Hanfeng Evergreen Granular Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Hanfeng Evergreen Granular Fertilizers Products Offered

12.14.5 Hanfeng Evergreen Recent Development

12.15 Doggett

12.15.1 Doggett Corporation Information

12.15.2 Doggett Business Overview

12.15.3 Doggett Granular Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Doggett Granular Fertilizers Products Offered

12.15.5 Doggett Recent Development

12.16 Jcam Agri. Co

12.16.1 Jcam Agri. Co Corporation Information

12.16.2 Jcam Agri. Co Business Overview

12.16.3 Jcam Agri. Co Granular Fertilizers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Jcam Agri. Co Granular Fertilizers Products Offered

12.16.5 Jcam Agri. Co Recent Development 13 Granular Fertilizers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Granular Fertilizers Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Granular Fertilizers

13.4 Granular Fertilizers Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Granular Fertilizers Distributors List

14.3 Granular Fertilizers Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Granular Fertilizers Market Trends

15.2 Granular Fertilizers Drivers

15.3 Granular Fertilizers Market Challenges

15.4 Granular Fertilizers Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

