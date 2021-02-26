Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size 2021: Production, Revenue, Price Trend By Types & Market Analysis By Application and Forecast 2021–2027 | Baowu Group, Nippon Steel Corporation, AK Steel

“

The report titled Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Grain Oriented Electrical Steel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Baowu Group, Nippon Steel Corporation, AK Steel, NLMK Group, ThyssenKrupp, Posco, JFE Steel, Shougang, Stalprodukt S.A., Ansteel

Market Segmentation by Product: Conventional

High Magnetic Strength

Domain Refinement



Market Segmentation by Application: Transformer

Power Generator

Motor

Other



The Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Grain Oriented Electrical Steel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Conventional

1.2.3 High Magnetic Strength

1.2.4 Domain Refinement

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Transformer

1.3.3 Power Generator

1.3.4 Motor

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Industry Trends

2.4.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Drivers

2.4.3 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Challenges

2.4.4 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Restraints

3 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales

3.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Baowu Group

12.1.1 Baowu Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 Baowu Group Overview

12.1.3 Baowu Group Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Baowu Group Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Products and Services

12.1.5 Baowu Group Grain Oriented Electrical Steel SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Baowu Group Recent Developments

12.2 Nippon Steel Corporation

12.2.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 Nippon Steel Corporation Overview

12.2.3 Nippon Steel Corporation Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Nippon Steel Corporation Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Products and Services

12.2.5 Nippon Steel Corporation Grain Oriented Electrical Steel SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Nippon Steel Corporation Recent Developments

12.3 AK Steel

12.3.1 AK Steel Corporation Information

12.3.2 AK Steel Overview

12.3.3 AK Steel Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 AK Steel Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Products and Services

12.3.5 AK Steel Grain Oriented Electrical Steel SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 AK Steel Recent Developments

12.4 NLMK Group

12.4.1 NLMK Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 NLMK Group Overview

12.4.3 NLMK Group Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 NLMK Group Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Products and Services

12.4.5 NLMK Group Grain Oriented Electrical Steel SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 NLMK Group Recent Developments

12.5 ThyssenKrupp

12.5.1 ThyssenKrupp Corporation Information

12.5.2 ThyssenKrupp Overview

12.5.3 ThyssenKrupp Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 ThyssenKrupp Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Products and Services

12.5.5 ThyssenKrupp Grain Oriented Electrical Steel SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 ThyssenKrupp Recent Developments

12.6 Posco

12.6.1 Posco Corporation Information

12.6.2 Posco Overview

12.6.3 Posco Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Posco Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Products and Services

12.6.5 Posco Grain Oriented Electrical Steel SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Posco Recent Developments

12.7 JFE Steel

12.7.1 JFE Steel Corporation Information

12.7.2 JFE Steel Overview

12.7.3 JFE Steel Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 JFE Steel Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Products and Services

12.7.5 JFE Steel Grain Oriented Electrical Steel SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 JFE Steel Recent Developments

12.8 Shougang

12.8.1 Shougang Corporation Information

12.8.2 Shougang Overview

12.8.3 Shougang Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Shougang Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Products and Services

12.8.5 Shougang Grain Oriented Electrical Steel SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Shougang Recent Developments

12.9 Stalprodukt S.A.

12.9.1 Stalprodukt S.A. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Stalprodukt S.A. Overview

12.9.3 Stalprodukt S.A. Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Stalprodukt S.A. Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Products and Services

12.9.5 Stalprodukt S.A. Grain Oriented Electrical Steel SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Stalprodukt S.A. Recent Developments

12.10 Ansteel

12.10.1 Ansteel Corporation Information

12.10.2 Ansteel Overview

12.10.3 Ansteel Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Ansteel Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Products and Services

12.10.5 Ansteel Grain Oriented Electrical Steel SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Ansteel Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Production Mode & Process

13.4 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Sales Channels

13.4.2 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Distributors

13.5 Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”