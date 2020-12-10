GPS IC Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2026 | Qualcomm, Broadcom, Texas Instruments

“

The report titled Global GPS IC Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global GPS IC market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global GPS IC market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global GPS IC market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global GPS IC market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The GPS IC report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the GPS IC report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global GPS IC market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global GPS IC market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global GPS IC market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global GPS IC market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global GPS IC market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Qualcomm, Broadcom, Texas Instruments, MediaTek, CSR, Maxim Integrated Products, RF Micro Devices, Analog Devices

Market Segmentation by Product: SIRF

MTK

MSTAR

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Voice-Guided Navigation

Tracking and Tracing

Location-Enabled Search

Others



The GPS IC Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global GPS IC market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global GPS IC market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the GPS IC market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in GPS IC industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global GPS IC market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global GPS IC market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global GPS IC market?

Table of Contents:

1 GPS IC Market Overview

1.1 GPS IC Product Scope

1.2 GPS IC Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global GPS IC Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 SIRF

1.2.3 MTK

1.2.4 MSTAR

1.2.5 Others

1.3 GPS IC Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global GPS IC Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Voice-Guided Navigation

1.3.3 Tracking and Tracing

1.3.4 Location-Enabled Search

1.3.5 Others

1.4 GPS IC Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global GPS IC Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global GPS IC Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global GPS IC Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 GPS IC Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global GPS IC Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global GPS IC Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global GPS IC Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global GPS IC Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global GPS IC Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global GPS IC Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global GPS IC Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States GPS IC Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe GPS IC Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China GPS IC Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan GPS IC Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia GPS IC Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India GPS IC Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global GPS IC Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top GPS IC Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top GPS IC Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global GPS IC Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in GPS IC as of 2019)

3.4 Global GPS IC Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers GPS IC Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key GPS IC Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global GPS IC Market Size by Type

4.1 Global GPS IC Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global GPS IC Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global GPS IC Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global GPS IC Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global GPS IC Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global GPS IC Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global GPS IC Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global GPS IC Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global GPS IC Market Size by Application

5.1 Global GPS IC Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global GPS IC Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global GPS IC Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global GPS IC Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global GPS IC Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global GPS IC Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global GPS IC Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global GPS IC Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States GPS IC Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States GPS IC Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States GPS IC Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States GPS IC Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe GPS IC Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe GPS IC Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe GPS IC Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe GPS IC Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China GPS IC Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China GPS IC Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China GPS IC Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China GPS IC Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan GPS IC Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan GPS IC Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan GPS IC Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan GPS IC Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia GPS IC Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia GPS IC Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia GPS IC Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia GPS IC Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India GPS IC Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India GPS IC Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India GPS IC Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India GPS IC Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GPS IC Business

12.1 Qualcomm

12.1.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

12.1.2 Qualcomm Business Overview

12.1.3 Qualcomm GPS IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Qualcomm GPS IC Products Offered

12.1.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

12.2 Broadcom

12.2.1 Broadcom Corporation Information

12.2.2 Broadcom Business Overview

12.2.3 Broadcom GPS IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Broadcom GPS IC Products Offered

12.2.5 Broadcom Recent Development

12.3 Texas Instruments

12.3.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

12.3.2 Texas Instruments Business Overview

12.3.3 Texas Instruments GPS IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Texas Instruments GPS IC Products Offered

12.3.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

12.4 MediaTek

12.4.1 MediaTek Corporation Information

12.4.2 MediaTek Business Overview

12.4.3 MediaTek GPS IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 MediaTek GPS IC Products Offered

12.4.5 MediaTek Recent Development

12.5 CSR

12.5.1 CSR Corporation Information

12.5.2 CSR Business Overview

12.5.3 CSR GPS IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 CSR GPS IC Products Offered

12.5.5 CSR Recent Development

12.6 Maxim Integrated Products

12.6.1 Maxim Integrated Products Corporation Information

12.6.2 Maxim Integrated Products Business Overview

12.6.3 Maxim Integrated Products GPS IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Maxim Integrated Products GPS IC Products Offered

12.6.5 Maxim Integrated Products Recent Development

12.7 RF Micro Devices

12.7.1 RF Micro Devices Corporation Information

12.7.2 RF Micro Devices Business Overview

12.7.3 RF Micro Devices GPS IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 RF Micro Devices GPS IC Products Offered

12.7.5 RF Micro Devices Recent Development

12.8 Analog Devices

12.8.1 Analog Devices Corporation Information

12.8.2 Analog Devices Business Overview

12.8.3 Analog Devices GPS IC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Analog Devices GPS IC Products Offered

12.8.5 Analog Devices Recent Development

13 GPS IC Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 GPS IC Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of GPS IC

13.4 GPS IC Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 GPS IC Distributors List

14.3 GPS IC Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 GPS IC Market Trends

15.2 GPS IC Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 GPS IC Market Challenges

15.4 GPS IC Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”