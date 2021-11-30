GPS & GNSS Chips Market Research Report Probable Key Development To Be Observed Market States And Outlook Across By 2027- Intel, Qualcomm, Broadcom

Complete study of the global GPS & GNSS Chips market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global GPS & GNSS Chips industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on GPS & GNSS Chips production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:

Intel, Qualcomm, Broadcom, STMicroelectronics, Mediatek, U-Blox Holdings, Furuno Electric, Skyworks Solutions, Quectel Wireless Solutions, Navika Electronics, OLinkStar

Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the GPS & GNSS Chips market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Contact Chips

Non-contact Chips Segment by Application Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Military & Defense

Transportation

Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: Intel, Qualcomm, Broadcom, STMicroelectronics, Mediatek, U-Blox Holdings, Furuno Electric, Skyworks Solutions, Quectel Wireless Solutions, Navika Electronics, OLinkStar

How is the competitive scenario of the GPS & GNSS Chips market?

Which are the key factors aiding the GPS & GNSS Chips market growth?

Which are the prominent players in the GPS & GNSS Chips market?

Which region holds the maximum share in the GPS & GNSS Chips market?

What will be the CAGR of the GPS & GNSS Chips market during the forecast period?

Which application segment emerged as the leading segment in the GPS & GNSS Chips market?

What key trends are likely to emerge in the GPS & GNSS Chips market in the coming years?

What will be the GPS & GNSS Chips market size by 2027?

Which company held the largest share in the GPS & GNSS Chips market?

TOC

1 GPS & GNSS Chips Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of GPS & GNSS Chips

1.2 GPS & GNSS Chips Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global GPS & GNSS Chips Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Contact Chips

1.2.3 Non-contact Chips

1.3 GPS & GNSS Chips Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global GPS & GNSS Chips Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Military & Defense

1.3.5 Transportation

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global GPS & GNSS Chips Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global GPS & GNSS Chips Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global GPS & GNSS Chips Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America GPS & GNSS Chips Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe GPS & GNSS Chips Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China GPS & GNSS Chips Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan GPS & GNSS Chips Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea GPS & GNSS Chips Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global GPS & GNSS Chips Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global GPS & GNSS Chips Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 GPS & GNSS Chips Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global GPS & GNSS Chips Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers GPS & GNSS Chips Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 GPS & GNSS Chips Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 GPS & GNSS Chips Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest GPS & GNSS Chips Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of GPS & GNSS Chips Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global GPS & GNSS Chips Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global GPS & GNSS Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America GPS & GNSS Chips Production

3.4.1 North America GPS & GNSS Chips Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America GPS & GNSS Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe GPS & GNSS Chips Production

3.5.1 Europe GPS & GNSS Chips Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe GPS & GNSS Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China GPS & GNSS Chips Production

3.6.1 China GPS & GNSS Chips Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China GPS & GNSS Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan GPS & GNSS Chips Production

3.7.1 Japan GPS & GNSS Chips Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan GPS & GNSS Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea GPS & GNSS Chips Production

3.8.1 South Korea GPS & GNSS Chips Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea GPS & GNSS Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global GPS & GNSS Chips Consumption by Region

4.1 Global GPS & GNSS Chips Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global GPS & GNSS Chips Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global GPS & GNSS Chips Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America GPS & GNSS Chips Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe GPS & GNSS Chips Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific GPS & GNSS Chips Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America GPS & GNSS Chips Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global GPS & GNSS Chips Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global GPS & GNSS Chips Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global GPS & GNSS Chips Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global GPS & GNSS Chips Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global GPS & GNSS Chips Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Intel

7.1.1 Intel GPS & GNSS Chips Corporation Information

7.1.2 Intel GPS & GNSS Chips Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Intel GPS & GNSS Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Intel Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Intel Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Qualcomm

7.2.1 Qualcomm GPS & GNSS Chips Corporation Information

7.2.2 Qualcomm GPS & GNSS Chips Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Qualcomm GPS & GNSS Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Qualcomm Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Qualcomm Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Broadcom

7.3.1 Broadcom GPS & GNSS Chips Corporation Information

7.3.2 Broadcom GPS & GNSS Chips Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Broadcom GPS & GNSS Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Broadcom Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Broadcom Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 STMicroelectronics

7.4.1 STMicroelectronics GPS & GNSS Chips Corporation Information

7.4.2 STMicroelectronics GPS & GNSS Chips Product Portfolio

7.4.3 STMicroelectronics GPS & GNSS Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 STMicroelectronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Mediatek

7.5.1 Mediatek GPS & GNSS Chips Corporation Information

7.5.2 Mediatek GPS & GNSS Chips Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Mediatek GPS & GNSS Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Mediatek Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Mediatek Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 U-Blox Holdings

7.6.1 U-Blox Holdings GPS & GNSS Chips Corporation Information

7.6.2 U-Blox Holdings GPS & GNSS Chips Product Portfolio

7.6.3 U-Blox Holdings GPS & GNSS Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 U-Blox Holdings Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 U-Blox Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Furuno Electric

7.7.1 Furuno Electric GPS & GNSS Chips Corporation Information

7.7.2 Furuno Electric GPS & GNSS Chips Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Furuno Electric GPS & GNSS Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Furuno Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Furuno Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Skyworks Solutions

7.8.1 Skyworks Solutions GPS & GNSS Chips Corporation Information

7.8.2 Skyworks Solutions GPS & GNSS Chips Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Skyworks Solutions GPS & GNSS Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Skyworks Solutions Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Skyworks Solutions Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Quectel Wireless Solutions

7.9.1 Quectel Wireless Solutions GPS & GNSS Chips Corporation Information

7.9.2 Quectel Wireless Solutions GPS & GNSS Chips Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Quectel Wireless Solutions GPS & GNSS Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Quectel Wireless Solutions Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Quectel Wireless Solutions Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Navika Electronics

7.10.1 Navika Electronics GPS & GNSS Chips Corporation Information

7.10.2 Navika Electronics GPS & GNSS Chips Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Navika Electronics GPS & GNSS Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Navika Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Navika Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 OLinkStar

7.11.1 OLinkStar GPS & GNSS Chips Corporation Information

7.11.2 OLinkStar GPS & GNSS Chips Product Portfolio

7.11.3 OLinkStar GPS & GNSS Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 OLinkStar Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 OLinkStar Recent Developments/Updates 8 GPS & GNSS Chips Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 GPS & GNSS Chips Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of GPS & GNSS Chips

8.4 GPS & GNSS Chips Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 GPS & GNSS Chips Distributors List

9.3 GPS & GNSS Chips Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 GPS & GNSS Chips Industry Trends

10.2 GPS & GNSS Chips Growth Drivers

10.3 GPS & GNSS Chips Market Challenges

10.4 GPS & GNSS Chips Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of GPS & GNSS Chips by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America GPS & GNSS Chips Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe GPS & GNSS Chips Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China GPS & GNSS Chips Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan GPS & GNSS Chips Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea GPS & GNSS Chips Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of GPS & GNSS Chips

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of GPS & GNSS Chips by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of GPS & GNSS Chips by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of GPS & GNSS Chips by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of GPS & GNSS Chips by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of GPS & GNSS Chips by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of GPS & GNSS Chips by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of GPS & GNSS Chips by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of GPS & GNSS Chips by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

