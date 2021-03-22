GPS Antenna Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021 – 2027 | Harxon Corporation, NovAtel, Trimble

The report presents authentic and accurate research studyon the global GPS Antenna market on the basis of qualitative andquantitative assessment done by the leading industry experts. The report throws light on the present market scenario and how is it anticipated to change in the coming future. Growth determinants, micro and macroeconomic indicators, opportunities, developments, and key market trends are scrutinized in this report that arelikely to have a major influence on the global GPS Antenna market growth.

Besides that, the report offers in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and the behavior of the market players. This way, market participants can get familiar with the current and future competitive scenario of the global GPS Antenna market and take up strategic initiatives to gain a competitive advantage.The market analysts have done extensive study with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.As a whole, this report can prove to be a handy instrument for the market players to obtain deep insights into the global GPS Antenna market and understandthe key prospects and opportunities to raise their profit margins.

Insight into Competitive Landscape

Market players need to have a complete picture of the competitive landscape of the global GPS Antenna market as it forms an essential tool for them to plan their future strategies accordingly. The report puts forth the key sustainability strategies taken up by the companies and the impact they are likely to have on the global GPS Antennamarket competition.The report helpsthe competitors to capitalise on opportunities in the global GPS Antennamarket and cope up with the existing competition. This will eventually help them to make sound business decisions and generate maximum revenue.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

, Harxon Corporation, NovAtel, Trimble, Tallysma, Topcon Positioning Systems, JAVAD GNSS, NavCom Technology, Stonex, Hemisphere GNSS, Sokkia, Leica Geosystems, Spectracom, Jiaxing Jiali Electronic, Inpaq, ZHEJIANG JIAKANG ELECTRONICS

Market Segments and Segmental Analysis

Segmental analysis is one of the key sections of this report. The authors of the report have segregated the global GPS Antenna market into product type, application, end user, and region. All the segments are studied on the basis of their CAGR, market share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the regional markets having high growth potential. This clear and thorough assessment of the segments would help the players to focus on revenue generating areas of the global GPS Antenna market.

Market Segment by Product Type

Vertical Polarization, Circular Polarization

Market Segment by Application

, Aviation Industry, Automotive, Waterway Transportation, Healthcare

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 GPS Antenna Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global GPS Antenna Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Vertical Polarization

1.2.3 Circular Polarization

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global GPS Antenna Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Aviation Industry

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Waterway Transportation

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global GPS Antenna Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global GPS Antenna Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global GPS Antenna Production by Region

2.3.1 Global GPS Antenna Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global GPS Antenna Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 GPS Antenna Industry Trends

2.4.2 GPS Antenna Market Drivers

2.4.3 GPS Antenna Market Challenges

2.4.4 GPS Antenna Market Restraints 3 Global GPS Antenna Sales

3.1 Global GPS Antenna Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global GPS Antenna Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global GPS Antenna Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top GPS Antenna Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top GPS Antenna Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top GPS Antenna Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top GPS Antenna Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top GPS Antenna Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top GPS Antenna Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global GPS Antenna Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global GPS Antenna Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top GPS Antenna Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top GPS Antenna Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by GPS Antenna Sales in 2020

4.3 Global GPS Antenna Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top GPS Antenna Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top GPS Antenna Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by GPS Antenna Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global GPS Antenna Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global GPS Antenna Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global GPS Antenna Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global GPS Antenna Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global GPS Antenna Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global GPS Antenna Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global GPS Antenna Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global GPS Antenna Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global GPS Antenna Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global GPS Antenna Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global GPS Antenna Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global GPS Antenna Price by Type

5.3.1 Global GPS Antenna Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global GPS Antenna Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global GPS Antenna Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global GPS Antenna Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global GPS Antenna Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global GPS Antenna Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global GPS Antenna Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global GPS Antenna Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global GPS Antenna Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global GPS Antenna Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global GPS Antenna Price by Application

6.3.1 Global GPS Antenna Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global GPS Antenna Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America GPS Antenna Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America GPS Antenna Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America GPS Antenna Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America GPS Antenna Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America GPS Antenna Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America GPS Antenna Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America GPS Antenna Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America GPS Antenna Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America GPS Antenna Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America GPS Antenna Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America GPS Antenna Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America GPS Antenna Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe GPS Antenna Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe GPS Antenna Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe GPS Antenna Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe GPS Antenna Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe GPS Antenna Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe GPS Antenna Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe GPS Antenna Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe GPS Antenna Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe GPS Antenna Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe GPS Antenna Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe GPS Antenna Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe GPS Antenna Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific GPS Antenna Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific GPS Antenna Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific GPS Antenna Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific GPS Antenna Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific GPS Antenna Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific GPS Antenna Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific GPS Antenna Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific GPS Antenna Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific GPS Antenna Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific GPS Antenna Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific GPS Antenna Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific GPS Antenna Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America GPS Antenna Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America GPS Antenna Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America GPS Antenna Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America GPS Antenna Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America GPS Antenna Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America GPS Antenna Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America GPS Antenna Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America GPS Antenna Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America GPS Antenna Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America GPS Antenna Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America GPS Antenna Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America GPS Antenna Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa GPS Antenna Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa GPS Antenna Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa GPS Antenna Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa GPS Antenna Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa GPS Antenna Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa GPS Antenna Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa GPS Antenna Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa GPS Antenna Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa GPS Antenna Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa GPS Antenna Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa GPS Antenna Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa GPS Antenna Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Harxon Corporation

12.1.1 Harxon Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 Harxon Corporation Overview

12.1.3 Harxon Corporation GPS Antenna Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Harxon Corporation GPS Antenna Products and Services

12.1.5 Harxon Corporation GPS Antenna SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Harxon Corporation Recent Developments

12.2 NovAtel

12.2.1 NovAtel Corporation Information

12.2.2 NovAtel Overview

12.2.3 NovAtel GPS Antenna Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 NovAtel GPS Antenna Products and Services

12.2.5 NovAtel GPS Antenna SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 NovAtel Recent Developments

12.3 Trimble

12.3.1 Trimble Corporation Information

12.3.2 Trimble Overview

12.3.3 Trimble GPS Antenna Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Trimble GPS Antenna Products and Services

12.3.5 Trimble GPS Antenna SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Trimble Recent Developments

12.4 Tallysma

12.4.1 Tallysma Corporation Information

12.4.2 Tallysma Overview

12.4.3 Tallysma GPS Antenna Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Tallysma GPS Antenna Products and Services

12.4.5 Tallysma GPS Antenna SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Tallysma Recent Developments

12.5 Topcon Positioning Systems

12.5.1 Topcon Positioning Systems Corporation Information

12.5.2 Topcon Positioning Systems Overview

12.5.3 Topcon Positioning Systems GPS Antenna Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Topcon Positioning Systems GPS Antenna Products and Services

12.5.5 Topcon Positioning Systems GPS Antenna SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Topcon Positioning Systems Recent Developments

12.6 JAVAD GNSS

12.6.1 JAVAD GNSS Corporation Information

12.6.2 JAVAD GNSS Overview

12.6.3 JAVAD GNSS GPS Antenna Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 JAVAD GNSS GPS Antenna Products and Services

12.6.5 JAVAD GNSS GPS Antenna SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 JAVAD GNSS Recent Developments

12.7 NavCom Technology

12.7.1 NavCom Technology Corporation Information

12.7.2 NavCom Technology Overview

12.7.3 NavCom Technology GPS Antenna Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 NavCom Technology GPS Antenna Products and Services

12.7.5 NavCom Technology GPS Antenna SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 NavCom Technology Recent Developments

12.8 Stonex

12.8.1 Stonex Corporation Information

12.8.2 Stonex Overview

12.8.3 Stonex GPS Antenna Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Stonex GPS Antenna Products and Services

12.8.5 Stonex GPS Antenna SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Stonex Recent Developments

12.9 Hemisphere GNSS

12.9.1 Hemisphere GNSS Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hemisphere GNSS Overview

12.9.3 Hemisphere GNSS GPS Antenna Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Hemisphere GNSS GPS Antenna Products and Services

12.9.5 Hemisphere GNSS GPS Antenna SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Hemisphere GNSS Recent Developments

12.10 Sokkia

12.10.1 Sokkia Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sokkia Overview

12.10.3 Sokkia GPS Antenna Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Sokkia GPS Antenna Products and Services

12.10.5 Sokkia GPS Antenna SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Sokkia Recent Developments

12.11 Leica Geosystems

12.11.1 Leica Geosystems Corporation Information

12.11.2 Leica Geosystems Overview

12.11.3 Leica Geosystems GPS Antenna Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Leica Geosystems GPS Antenna Products and Services

12.11.5 Leica Geosystems Recent Developments

12.12 Spectracom

12.12.1 Spectracom Corporation Information

12.12.2 Spectracom Overview

12.12.3 Spectracom GPS Antenna Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Spectracom GPS Antenna Products and Services

12.12.5 Spectracom Recent Developments

12.13 Jiaxing Jiali Electronic

12.13.1 Jiaxing Jiali Electronic Corporation Information

12.13.2 Jiaxing Jiali Electronic Overview

12.13.3 Jiaxing Jiali Electronic GPS Antenna Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Jiaxing Jiali Electronic GPS Antenna Products and Services

12.13.5 Jiaxing Jiali Electronic Recent Developments

12.14 Inpaq

12.14.1 Inpaq Corporation Information

12.14.2 Inpaq Overview

12.14.3 Inpaq GPS Antenna Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Inpaq GPS Antenna Products and Services

12.14.5 Inpaq Recent Developments

12.15 ZHEJIANG JIAKANG ELECTRONICS

12.15.1 ZHEJIANG JIAKANG ELECTRONICS Corporation Information

12.15.2 ZHEJIANG JIAKANG ELECTRONICS Overview

12.15.3 ZHEJIANG JIAKANG ELECTRONICS GPS Antenna Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 ZHEJIANG JIAKANG ELECTRONICS GPS Antenna Products and Services

12.15.5 ZHEJIANG JIAKANG ELECTRONICS Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 GPS Antenna Value Chain Analysis

13.2 GPS Antenna Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 GPS Antenna Production Mode & Process

13.4 GPS Antenna Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 GPS Antenna Sales Channels

13.4.2 GPS Antenna Distributors

13.5 GPS Antenna Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

