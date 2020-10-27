Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market 2020 Demand and Growth Analysis by Top Regions (Japan, UK, Malaysia, US, Singapore) |CitEcar, Dongfeng Motor Group, DY

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market is analyzed in quite some detail in the report with strong focus on the competitive landscape, segmentation, market dynamics, and regional market expansion. The report includes thorough assessment of the business of key players operating in the global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market. With deeper qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market, the report sheds light on several macroeconomic, microeconomic, and others factors influencing global market growth. Furthermore, it throws light on important regions and countries contributing to the global market growth. The authors of the research study have also provided PESTLE analysis and absolute dollar opportunity analysis of the global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market.

The authors of the report have profiled top as well as prominent players of the global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market while concentrating on their overall business, key markets, production, manufacturing style, business tactics, sales growth strategies, and other aspects. The report also shows how the competitive landscape has changed in the past or will change in the coming years. It explains the current nature of the competition in the global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market and provides expert analysis on future growth strategies that players could adopt to strengthen their market position. Furthermore, it provides thorough competitive leadership mapping and competitive scenario analysis.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Research Report: Bradshaw Electric Vehicles, CitEcar, Dongfeng Motor Group, DY, E-Way Golf Cars, Garia, GEM, Ingersoll-Rand, Textron, Yamaha Motor

Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Segmentation by Product: Gas Powered Engine, Electric Powered Engine

Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Segmentatioby Application: , Transportation, Sports

The comprehensive segmental analysis offered in the report digs deep into important type and application segments of the global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market. It shows how leading segments are attracting growth in the global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market. Moreover, it includes accurate estimations of the market share, CAGR, and market size of all segments studied in the report.

The regional segmentation study is one of the best offerings of the report that explains why some regions are taking the lead in the global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market while others are making a low contribution to the global market growth. Each regional market is comprehensively researched about in the report with accurate predictions about its future growth potential, market share, market size, and market growth rate.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Gas Powered Engine

1.4.3 Electric Powered Engine

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Transportation

1.5.3 Sports

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Bradshaw Electric Vehicles

12.1.1 Bradshaw Electric Vehicles Corporation Information

12.1.2 Bradshaw Electric Vehicles Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Bradshaw Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Bradshaw Electric Vehicles Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Products Offered

12.1.5 Bradshaw Electric Vehicles Recent Development

12.2 CitEcar

12.2.1 CitEcar Corporation Information

12.2.2 CitEcar Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 CitEcar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 CitEcar Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Products Offered

12.2.5 CitEcar Recent Development

12.3 Dongfeng Motor Group

12.3.1 Dongfeng Motor Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 Dongfeng Motor Group Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Dongfeng Motor Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Dongfeng Motor Group Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Products Offered

12.3.5 Dongfeng Motor Group Recent Development

12.4 DY

12.4.1 DY Corporation Information

12.4.2 DY Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 DY Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 DY Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Products Offered

12.4.5 DY Recent Development

12.5 E-Way Golf Cars

12.5.1 E-Way Golf Cars Corporation Information

12.5.2 E-Way Golf Cars Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 E-Way Golf Cars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 E-Way Golf Cars Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Products Offered

12.5.5 E-Way Golf Cars Recent Development

12.6 Garia

12.6.1 Garia Corporation Information

12.6.2 Garia Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Garia Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Garia Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Products Offered

12.6.5 Garia Recent Development

12.7 GEM

12.7.1 GEM Corporation Information

12.7.2 GEM Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 GEM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 GEM Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Products Offered

12.7.5 GEM Recent Development

12.8 Ingersoll-Rand

12.8.1 Ingersoll-Rand Corporation Information

12.8.2 Ingersoll-Rand Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Ingersoll-Rand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Ingersoll-Rand Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Products Offered

12.8.5 Ingersoll-Rand Recent Development

12.9 Textron

12.9.1 Textron Corporation Information

12.9.2 Textron Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Textron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Textron Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Products Offered

12.9.5 Textron Recent Development

12.10 Yamaha Motor

12.10.1 Yamaha Motor Corporation Information

12.10.2 Yamaha Motor Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Yamaha Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Yamaha Motor Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Products Offered

12.10.5 Yamaha Motor Recent Development

12.11 Bradshaw Electric Vehicles

12.11.1 Bradshaw Electric Vehicles Corporation Information

12.11.2 Bradshaw Electric Vehicles Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Bradshaw Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Bradshaw Electric Vehicles Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Products Offered

12.11.5 Bradshaw Electric Vehicles Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

