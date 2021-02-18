GNSS (Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Market is Staring at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand for 2021 – 2027| Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Broadcom Inc.

Los Angeles, United State, February 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global GNSS (Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global GNSS (Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global GNSS (Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of GNSS (Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Market are: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Broadcom Inc., MediaTek Inc., U-blox, ST, Furuno Electric, unicorecomm, MENGXIN TECHNOLOGY, Allystar Technology, Hangzhou Zhongke Microelectronics Co., Ltd., Techtotop

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global GNSS (Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global GNSS (Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global GNSS (Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global GNSS (Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Market by Type Segments:

High-precision GNSS Positioning Chips, Standard-precision GNSS Positioning Chips

Global GNSS (Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Market by Application Segments:

Smartphone, Tablet PC, Personal Navigation Equipment, On-board System, Wearable System, Digital Camera, Others

Table of Contents

1 GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Market Overview

1.1 GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Product Overview

1.2 GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 High-precision GNSS Positioning Chips

1.2.2 Standard-precision GNSS Positioning Chips

1.3 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Price (ASP) (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.1 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Market Size Market Share by Region

3.3.1 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips by Application

4.1 GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Smartphone

4.1.2 Tablet PC

4.1.3 Personal Navigation Equipment

4.1.4 On-board System

4.1.5 Wearable System

4.1.6 Digital Camera

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size by Application

4.3.1 North America GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips by Country

5.1 North America GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips by Country

6.1 Europe GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips by Country

8.1 Latin America GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Business

10.1 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

10.1.1 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Corporation Information

10.1.2 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Products Offered

10.1.5 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

10.2 Broadcom Inc.

10.2.1 Broadcom Inc. Corporation Information

10.2.2 Broadcom Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Broadcom Inc. GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Products Offered

10.2.5 Broadcom Inc. Recent Development

10.3 MediaTek Inc.

10.3.1 MediaTek Inc. Corporation Information

10.3.2 MediaTek Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 MediaTek Inc. GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 MediaTek Inc. GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Products Offered

10.3.5 MediaTek Inc. Recent Development

10.4 U-blox

10.4.1 U-blox Corporation Information

10.4.2 U-blox Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 U-blox GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 U-blox GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Products Offered

10.4.5 U-blox Recent Development

10.5 ST

10.5.1 ST Corporation Information

10.5.2 ST Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 ST GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 ST GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Products Offered

10.5.5 ST Recent Development

10.6 Furuno Electric

10.6.1 Furuno Electric Corporation Information

10.6.2 Furuno Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Furuno Electric GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Furuno Electric GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Products Offered

10.6.5 Furuno Electric Recent Development

10.7 unicorecomm

10.7.1 unicorecomm Corporation Information

10.7.2 unicorecomm Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 unicorecomm GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 unicorecomm GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Products Offered

10.7.5 unicorecomm Recent Development

10.8 MENGXIN TECHNOLOGY

10.8.1 MENGXIN TECHNOLOGY Corporation Information

10.8.2 MENGXIN TECHNOLOGY Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 MENGXIN TECHNOLOGY GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 MENGXIN TECHNOLOGY GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Products Offered

10.8.5 MENGXIN TECHNOLOGY Recent Development

10.9 Allystar Technology

10.9.1 Allystar Technology Corporation Information

10.9.2 Allystar Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Allystar Technology GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Allystar Technology GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Products Offered

10.9.5 Allystar Technology Recent Development

10.10 Hangzhou Zhongke Microelectronics Co., Ltd.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hangzhou Zhongke Microelectronics Co., Ltd. GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hangzhou Zhongke Microelectronics Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.11 Techtotop

10.11.1 Techtotop Corporation Information

10.11.2 Techtotop Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Techtotop GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Techtotop GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Products Offered

10.11.5 Techtotop Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Distributors

12.3 GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

