GNSS Antennas Market 2021-2027; Growth Analysis and Forecast | Trimble, Molex, Taoglas

QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global GNSS Antennas market in its latest report.

Los Angeles, United State, –– The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global GNSS Antennas market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global GNSS Antennas market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The report comprises an in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end-user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global GNSS Antennas market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global GNSS Antennas market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Major Key Manufacturers of GNSS Antennas Market are: Trimble, Molex, Taoglas, Furuno Electric Co.，Ltd, Novatel Inc (Hexagon), Maxtena, Tallysman Wireless Inc, PCTEL, Japan Radio Co, San Jose Technology, Inc, Antcom, Linx Technologies, 2J Antennas, HUBER+SUHNER, Leica Geosystems, Stonex, Welotec GmbH, Shenzhen Beitian Communication Co., Ltd, ZHEJIANG JC Antenna Co.,Ltd

Market Segmentation:

The report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end-user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global GNSS Antennas market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global GNSS Antennas market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Global GNSS Antennas Market by Type Segments:

Internal, External

Global GNSS Antennas Market by Application Segments:

Tracking & Monitoring, Oil & Gas, Smart Cities, Navigation, Power Distribution, Precision Agriculture, Military/First Responders, Others

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the GNSS Antennas market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Key Questions Answered:

What will be the size and CAGR of the global GNSS Antennas market in 2027?

Which product will gain the highest demand in the global GNSS Antennas market?

Which application could show the best growth in the global GNSS Antennas market?

What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in the future?

Which players will lead the global GNSS Antennas market in the coming years?

Which region will gain the largest share of the global GNSS Antennas market?

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the value chain, production, consumption, sales, and opportunities in the global GNSS Antennas market. Market players can also use it to get useful recommendations and suggestions from market experts and knowledgeable industry analysts.

Table of Contents:

1 GNSS Antennas Market Overview

1.1 GNSS Antennas Product Overview

1.2 GNSS Antennas Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Internal

1.2.2 External

1.3 Global GNSS Antennas Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global GNSS Antennas Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global GNSS Antennas Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global GNSS Antennas Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global GNSS Antennas Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global GNSS Antennas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global GNSS Antennas Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global GNSS Antennas Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global GNSS Antennas Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global GNSS Antennas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America GNSS Antennas Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe GNSS Antennas Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific GNSS Antennas Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America GNSS Antennas Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa GNSS Antennas Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global GNSS Antennas Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by GNSS Antennas Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by GNSS Antennas Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players GNSS Antennas Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers GNSS Antennas Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 GNSS Antennas Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 GNSS Antennas Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by GNSS Antennas Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in GNSS Antennas as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into GNSS Antennas Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers GNSS Antennas Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 GNSS Antennas Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global GNSS Antennas Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global GNSS Antennas Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global GNSS Antennas Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global GNSS Antennas Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global GNSS Antennas Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global GNSS Antennas Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global GNSS Antennas Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global GNSS Antennas Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global GNSS Antennas Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global GNSS Antennas by Application

4.1 GNSS Antennas Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Tracking & Monitoring

4.1.2 Oil & Gas

4.1.3 Smart Cities

4.1.4 Navigation

4.1.5 Power Distribution

4.1.6 Precision Agriculture

4.1.7 Military/First Responders

4.1.8 Others

4.2 Global GNSS Antennas Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global GNSS Antennas Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global GNSS Antennas Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global GNSS Antennas Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global GNSS Antennas Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global GNSS Antennas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global GNSS Antennas Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global GNSS Antennas Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global GNSS Antennas Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global GNSS Antennas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America GNSS Antennas Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe GNSS Antennas Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific GNSS Antennas Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America GNSS Antennas Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa GNSS Antennas Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America GNSS Antennas by Country

5.1 North America GNSS Antennas Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America GNSS Antennas Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America GNSS Antennas Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America GNSS Antennas Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America GNSS Antennas Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America GNSS Antennas Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe GNSS Antennas by Country

6.1 Europe GNSS Antennas Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe GNSS Antennas Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe GNSS Antennas Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe GNSS Antennas Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe GNSS Antennas Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe GNSS Antennas Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific GNSS Antennas by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific GNSS Antennas Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific GNSS Antennas Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific GNSS Antennas Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific GNSS Antennas Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific GNSS Antennas Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific GNSS Antennas Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America GNSS Antennas by Country

8.1 Latin America GNSS Antennas Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America GNSS Antennas Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America GNSS Antennas Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America GNSS Antennas Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America GNSS Antennas Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America GNSS Antennas Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa GNSS Antennas by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa GNSS Antennas Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa GNSS Antennas Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa GNSS Antennas Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa GNSS Antennas Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa GNSS Antennas Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa GNSS Antennas Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GNSS Antennas Business

10.1 Trimble

10.1.1 Trimble Corporation Information

10.1.2 Trimble Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Trimble GNSS Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Trimble GNSS Antennas Products Offered

10.1.5 Trimble Recent Development

10.2 Molex

10.2.1 Molex Corporation Information

10.2.2 Molex Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Molex GNSS Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Trimble GNSS Antennas Products Offered

10.2.5 Molex Recent Development

10.3 Taoglas

10.3.1 Taoglas Corporation Information

10.3.2 Taoglas Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Taoglas GNSS Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Taoglas GNSS Antennas Products Offered

10.3.5 Taoglas Recent Development

10.4 Furuno Electric Co.，Ltd

10.4.1 Furuno Electric Co.，Ltd Corporation Information

10.4.2 Furuno Electric Co.，Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Furuno Electric Co.，Ltd GNSS Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Furuno Electric Co.，Ltd GNSS Antennas Products Offered

10.4.5 Furuno Electric Co.，Ltd Recent Development

10.5 Novatel Inc (Hexagon)

10.5.1 Novatel Inc (Hexagon) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Novatel Inc (Hexagon) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Novatel Inc (Hexagon) GNSS Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Novatel Inc (Hexagon) GNSS Antennas Products Offered

10.5.5 Novatel Inc (Hexagon) Recent Development

10.6 Maxtena

10.6.1 Maxtena Corporation Information

10.6.2 Maxtena Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Maxtena GNSS Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Maxtena GNSS Antennas Products Offered

10.6.5 Maxtena Recent Development

10.7 Tallysman Wireless Inc

10.7.1 Tallysman Wireless Inc Corporation Information

10.7.2 Tallysman Wireless Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Tallysman Wireless Inc GNSS Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Tallysman Wireless Inc GNSS Antennas Products Offered

10.7.5 Tallysman Wireless Inc Recent Development

10.8 PCTEL

10.8.1 PCTEL Corporation Information

10.8.2 PCTEL Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 PCTEL GNSS Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 PCTEL GNSS Antennas Products Offered

10.8.5 PCTEL Recent Development

10.9 Japan Radio Co

10.9.1 Japan Radio Co Corporation Information

10.9.2 Japan Radio Co Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Japan Radio Co GNSS Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Japan Radio Co GNSS Antennas Products Offered

10.9.5 Japan Radio Co Recent Development

10.10 San Jose Technology, Inc

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 GNSS Antennas Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 San Jose Technology, Inc GNSS Antennas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 San Jose Technology, Inc Recent Development

10.11 Antcom

10.11.1 Antcom Corporation Information

10.11.2 Antcom Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Antcom GNSS Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Antcom GNSS Antennas Products Offered

10.11.5 Antcom Recent Development

10.12 Linx Technologies

10.12.1 Linx Technologies Corporation Information

10.12.2 Linx Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Linx Technologies GNSS Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Linx Technologies GNSS Antennas Products Offered

10.12.5 Linx Technologies Recent Development

10.13 2J Antennas

10.13.1 2J Antennas Corporation Information

10.13.2 2J Antennas Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 2J Antennas GNSS Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 2J Antennas GNSS Antennas Products Offered

10.13.5 2J Antennas Recent Development

10.14 HUBER+SUHNER

10.14.1 HUBER+SUHNER Corporation Information

10.14.2 HUBER+SUHNER Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 HUBER+SUHNER GNSS Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 HUBER+SUHNER GNSS Antennas Products Offered

10.14.5 HUBER+SUHNER Recent Development

10.15 Leica Geosystems

10.15.1 Leica Geosystems Corporation Information

10.15.2 Leica Geosystems Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Leica Geosystems GNSS Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Leica Geosystems GNSS Antennas Products Offered

10.15.5 Leica Geosystems Recent Development

10.16 Stonex

10.16.1 Stonex Corporation Information

10.16.2 Stonex Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Stonex GNSS Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Stonex GNSS Antennas Products Offered

10.16.5 Stonex Recent Development

10.17 Welotec GmbH

10.17.1 Welotec GmbH Corporation Information

10.17.2 Welotec GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Welotec GmbH GNSS Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Welotec GmbH GNSS Antennas Products Offered

10.17.5 Welotec GmbH Recent Development

10.18 Shenzhen Beitian Communication Co., Ltd

10.18.1 Shenzhen Beitian Communication Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.18.2 Shenzhen Beitian Communication Co., Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Shenzhen Beitian Communication Co., Ltd GNSS Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Shenzhen Beitian Communication Co., Ltd GNSS Antennas Products Offered

10.18.5 Shenzhen Beitian Communication Co., Ltd Recent Development

10.19 ZHEJIANG JC Antenna Co.,Ltd

10.19.1 ZHEJIANG JC Antenna Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

10.19.2 ZHEJIANG JC Antenna Co.,Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 ZHEJIANG JC Antenna Co.,Ltd GNSS Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 ZHEJIANG JC Antenna Co.,Ltd GNSS Antennas Products Offered

10.19.5 ZHEJIANG JC Antenna Co.,Ltd Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 GNSS Antennas Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 GNSS Antennas Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 GNSS Antennas Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 GNSS Antennas Distributors

12.3 GNSS Antennas Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

