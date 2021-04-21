GMR-Sensor Market by Product Type, End User and by Region-Trends and Forecast to 2027|Bartington Instruments Ltd (The U.K.), MEMSIC, Inc. (The U.S.)

Complete study of the global GMR-Sensor market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global GMR-Sensor industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on GMR-Sensor production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global GMR-Sensor market include _, NVE Corporation (The U.S.), Bartington Instruments Ltd (The U.K.), MEMSIC, Inc. (The U.S.), TE Connectivity Ltd (Switzerland), Analog Devices, Inc. (The U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (The U.S.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Ams AG (Austria), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands), The Micronas Group (Switzerland), Melexis NV (Belgium), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)
The report has classified the global GMR-Sensor industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the GMR-Sensor manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall GMR-Sensor industry.
Global GMR-Sensor Market Segment By Type:
Standard Multilayer (ML), High Temperature Multilayer (HTM), Low Hysteresis High Temperature Multilayer (LHHTM), Spin Valve (SV), Others
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Others
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global GMR-Sensor industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
TOC
Table of Contents
Table of Contents 1 GMR-Sensor Market Overview
1.1 GMR-Sensor Product Overview
1.2 GMR-Sensor Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Standard Multilayer (ML)
1.2.2 High Temperature Multilayer (HTM)
1.2.3 Low Hysteresis High Temperature Multilayer (LHHTM)
1.2.4 Spin Valve (SV)
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Global GMR-Sensor Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global GMR-Sensor Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global GMR-Sensor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global GMR-Sensor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global GMR-Sensor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global GMR-Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global GMR-Sensor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global GMR-Sensor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global GMR-Sensor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global GMR-Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America GMR-Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe GMR-Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific GMR-Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America GMR-Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa GMR-Sensor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global GMR-Sensor Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by GMR-Sensor Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by GMR-Sensor Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players GMR-Sensor Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers GMR-Sensor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 GMR-Sensor Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 GMR-Sensor Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by GMR-Sensor Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in GMR-Sensor as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into GMR-Sensor Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers GMR-Sensor Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global GMR-Sensor Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global GMR-Sensor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global GMR-Sensor Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global GMR-Sensor Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global GMR-Sensor Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global GMR-Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global GMR-Sensor Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global GMR-Sensor Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global GMR-Sensor Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global GMR-Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America GMR-Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America GMR-Sensor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America GMR-Sensor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific GMR-Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific GMR-Sensor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific GMR-Sensor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe GMR-Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe GMR-Sensor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe GMR-Sensor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America GMR-Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America GMR-Sensor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America GMR-Sensor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa GMR-Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa GMR-Sensor Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa GMR-Sensor Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global GMR-Sensor by Application
4.1 GMR-Sensor Segment by Application
4.1.1 Consumer Electronics
4.1.2 Automotive
4.1.3 Healthcare
4.1.4 Aerospace & Defense
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global GMR-Sensor Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global GMR-Sensor Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global GMR-Sensor Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions GMR-Sensor Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America GMR-Sensor by Application
4.5.2 Europe GMR-Sensor by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific GMR-Sensor by Application
4.5.4 Latin America GMR-Sensor by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa GMR-Sensor by Application 5 North America GMR-Sensor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America GMR-Sensor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America GMR-Sensor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America GMR-Sensor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America GMR-Sensor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. GMR-Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada GMR-Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe GMR-Sensor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe GMR-Sensor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe GMR-Sensor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe GMR-Sensor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe GMR-Sensor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany GMR-Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France GMR-Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. GMR-Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy GMR-Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia GMR-Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific GMR-Sensor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific GMR-Sensor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific GMR-Sensor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific GMR-Sensor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific GMR-Sensor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China GMR-Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan GMR-Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea GMR-Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India GMR-Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia GMR-Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan GMR-Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia GMR-Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand GMR-Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia GMR-Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines GMR-Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam GMR-Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America GMR-Sensor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America GMR-Sensor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America GMR-Sensor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America GMR-Sensor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America GMR-Sensor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico GMR-Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil GMR-Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina GMR-Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa GMR-Sensor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa GMR-Sensor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa GMR-Sensor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa GMR-Sensor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa GMR-Sensor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey GMR-Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia GMR-Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 U.A.E GMR-Sensor Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GMR-Sensor Business
10.1 NVE Corporation (The U.S.)
10.1.1 NVE Corporation (The U.S.) Corporation Information
10.1.2 NVE Corporation (The U.S.) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 NVE Corporation (The U.S.) GMR-Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 NVE Corporation (The U.S.) GMR-Sensor Products Offered
10.1.5 NVE Corporation (The U.S.) Recent Development
10.2 Bartington Instruments Ltd (The U.K.)
10.2.1 Bartington Instruments Ltd (The U.K.) Corporation Information
10.2.2 Bartington Instruments Ltd (The U.K.) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Bartington Instruments Ltd (The U.K.) GMR-Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.5 Bartington Instruments Ltd (The U.K.) Recent Development
10.3 MEMSIC, Inc. (The U.S.)
10.3.1 MEMSIC, Inc. (The U.S.) Corporation Information
10.3.2 MEMSIC, Inc. (The U.S.) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 MEMSIC, Inc. (The U.S.) GMR-Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 MEMSIC, Inc. (The U.S.) GMR-Sensor Products Offered
10.3.5 MEMSIC, Inc. (The U.S.) Recent Development
10.4 TE Connectivity Ltd (Switzerland)
10.4.1 TE Connectivity Ltd (Switzerland) Corporation Information
10.4.2 TE Connectivity Ltd (Switzerland) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 TE Connectivity Ltd (Switzerland) GMR-Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 TE Connectivity Ltd (Switzerland) GMR-Sensor Products Offered
10.4.5 TE Connectivity Ltd (Switzerland) Recent Development
10.5 Analog Devices, Inc. (The U.S.)
10.5.1 Analog Devices, Inc. (The U.S.) Corporation Information
10.5.2 Analog Devices, Inc. (The U.S.) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Analog Devices, Inc. (The U.S.) GMR-Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Analog Devices, Inc. (The U.S.) GMR-Sensor Products Offered
10.5.5 Analog Devices, Inc. (The U.S.) Recent Development
10.6 Honeywell International Inc. (The U.S.)
10.6.1 Honeywell International Inc. (The U.S.) Corporation Information
10.6.2 Honeywell International Inc. (The U.S.) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Honeywell International Inc. (The U.S.) GMR-Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Honeywell International Inc. (The U.S.) GMR-Sensor Products Offered
10.6.5 Honeywell International Inc. (The U.S.) Recent Development
10.7 Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
10.7.1 Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) Corporation Information
10.7.2 Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) GMR-Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) GMR-Sensor Products Offered
10.7.5 Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) Recent Development
10.8 Ams AG (Austria)
10.8.1 Ams AG (Austria) Corporation Information
10.8.2 Ams AG (Austria) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Ams AG (Austria) GMR-Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Ams AG (Austria) GMR-Sensor Products Offered
10.8.5 Ams AG (Austria) Recent Development
10.9 NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)
10.9.1 NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands) Corporation Information
10.9.2 NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands) GMR-Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands) GMR-Sensor Products Offered
10.9.5 NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands) Recent Development
10.10 The Micronas Group (Switzerland)
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 GMR-Sensor Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 The Micronas Group (Switzerland) GMR-Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 The Micronas Group (Switzerland) Recent Development
10.11 Melexis NV (Belgium)
10.11.1 Melexis NV (Belgium) Corporation Information
10.11.2 Melexis NV (Belgium) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Melexis NV (Belgium) GMR-Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Melexis NV (Belgium) GMR-Sensor Products Offered
10.11.5 Melexis NV (Belgium) Recent Development
10.12 Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
10.12.1 Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) Corporation Information
10.12.2 Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) GMR-Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) GMR-Sensor Products Offered
10.12.5 Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) Recent Development
10.13 Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
10.13.1 Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan) Corporation Information
10.13.2 Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan) GMR-Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan) GMR-Sensor Products Offered
10.13.5 Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan) Recent Development
10.14 Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)
10.14.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information
10.14.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan) GMR-Sensor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan) GMR-Sensor Products Offered
10.14.5 Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan) Recent Development 11 GMR-Sensor Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 GMR-Sensor Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 GMR-Sensor Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
