Glycols Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | SABIC, Dow Chemical Company, Sinopec

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Glycols Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3876811/global-glycols-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glycols report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glycols market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glycols market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glycols market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glycols market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glycols market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

SABIC, Dow Chemical Company, Sinopec, Corp, Royal Dutch Shell plc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, BASF, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., Clariant AG, Formosa Plastics Corporation, INEOS, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.(Ultrapar), LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products LLC, Temix International S.R.L., Ashland, Inc., Cargill Inc., LyondellBasell Industries

Market Segmentation by Product:

Pharmaceutical Grade Glycols

Food Grade Glycols

Industrial Grade Glycols



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Textiles

Medical

Pipeline Maintenance Polyester Fibers & Resin

Food & Beverage Processing



The Glycols Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glycols market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glycols market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3876811/global-glycols-market

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Glycols market expansion?

What will be the global Glycols market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Glycols market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Glycols market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Glycols market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Glycols market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Glycols Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glycols

1.2 Glycols Segment by Grade

1.2.1 Global Glycols Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Grade 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Pharmaceutical Grade Glycols

1.2.3 Food Grade Glycols

1.2.4 Industrial Grade Glycols

1.3 Glycols Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Glycols Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Textiles

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Pipeline Maintenance Polyester Fibers & Resin

1.3.6 Food & Beverage Processing

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Glycols Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Glycols Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Glycols Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Glycols Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Glycols Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Glycols Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Glycols Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Glycols Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Glycols Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Glycols Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Glycols Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Glycols Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Glycols Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Glycols Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Glycols Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Glycols Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Glycols Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Glycols Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Glycols Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Glycols Production

3.4.1 North America Glycols Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Glycols Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Glycols Production

3.5.1 Europe Glycols Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Glycols Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Glycols Production

3.6.1 China Glycols Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Glycols Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Glycols Production

3.7.1 Japan Glycols Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Glycols Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Glycols Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Glycols Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Glycols Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Glycols Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Glycols Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Glycols Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Glycols Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Glycols Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Grade

5.1 Global Glycols Production Market Share by Grade (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Glycols Revenue Market Share by Grade (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Glycols Price by Grade (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Glycols Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Glycols Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 SABIC

7.1.1 SABIC Glycols Corporation Information

7.1.2 SABIC Glycols Product Portfolio

7.1.3 SABIC Glycols Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 SABIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 SABIC Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Dow Chemical Company

7.2.1 Dow Chemical Company Glycols Corporation Information

7.2.2 Dow Chemical Company Glycols Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Dow Chemical Company Glycols Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Dow Chemical Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Dow Chemical Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Sinopec, Corp

7.3.1 Sinopec, Corp Glycols Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sinopec, Corp Glycols Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Sinopec, Corp Glycols Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Sinopec, Corp Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Sinopec, Corp Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Royal Dutch Shell plc.

7.4.1 Royal Dutch Shell plc. Glycols Corporation Information

7.4.2 Royal Dutch Shell plc. Glycols Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Royal Dutch Shell plc. Glycols Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Royal Dutch Shell plc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Royal Dutch Shell plc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Reliance Industries Ltd.

7.5.1 Reliance Industries Ltd. Glycols Corporation Information

7.5.2 Reliance Industries Ltd. Glycols Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Reliance Industries Ltd. Glycols Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Reliance Industries Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Reliance Industries Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Huntsman International LLC

7.6.1 Huntsman International LLC Glycols Corporation Information

7.6.2 Huntsman International LLC Glycols Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Huntsman International LLC Glycols Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Huntsman International LLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Huntsman International LLC Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 BASF

7.7.1 BASF Glycols Corporation Information

7.7.2 BASF Glycols Product Portfolio

7.7.3 BASF Glycols Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

7.8.1 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Glycols Corporation Information

7.8.2 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Glycols Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Glycols Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 AkzoNobel N.V.

7.9.1 AkzoNobel N.V. Glycols Corporation Information

7.9.2 AkzoNobel N.V. Glycols Product Portfolio

7.9.3 AkzoNobel N.V. Glycols Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 AkzoNobel N.V. Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 AkzoNobel N.V. Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Clariant AG

7.10.1 Clariant AG Glycols Corporation Information

7.10.2 Clariant AG Glycols Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Clariant AG Glycols Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Clariant AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Clariant AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Formosa Plastics Corporation

7.11.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Glycols Corporation Information

7.11.2 Formosa Plastics Corporation Glycols Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation Glycols Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 INEOS

7.12.1 INEOS Glycols Corporation Information

7.12.2 INEOS Glycols Product Portfolio

7.12.3 INEOS Glycols Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 INEOS Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 INEOS Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.(Ultrapar)

7.13.1 Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.(Ultrapar) Glycols Corporation Information

7.13.2 Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.(Ultrapar) Glycols Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.(Ultrapar) Glycols Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.(Ultrapar) Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.(Ultrapar) Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION

7.14.1 LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION Glycols Corporation Information

7.14.2 LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION Glycols Product Portfolio

7.14.3 LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION Glycols Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Archer Daniels Midland Company

7.15.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company Glycols Corporation Information

7.15.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company Glycols Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company Glycols Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Archer Daniels Midland Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Archer Daniels Midland Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products LLC

7.16.1 Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products LLC Glycols Corporation Information

7.16.2 Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products LLC Glycols Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products LLC Glycols Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products LLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products LLC Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Temix International S.R.L.

7.17.1 Temix International S.R.L. Glycols Corporation Information

7.17.2 Temix International S.R.L. Glycols Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Temix International S.R.L. Glycols Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Temix International S.R.L. Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Temix International S.R.L. Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Ashland, Inc.

7.18.1 Ashland, Inc. Glycols Corporation Information

7.18.2 Ashland, Inc. Glycols Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Ashland, Inc. Glycols Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Ashland, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Ashland, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Cargill Inc.

7.19.1 Cargill Inc. Glycols Corporation Information

7.19.2 Cargill Inc. Glycols Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Cargill Inc. Glycols Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Cargill Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Cargill Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 LyondellBasell Industries

7.20.1 LyondellBasell Industries Glycols Corporation Information

7.20.2 LyondellBasell Industries Glycols Product Portfolio

7.20.3 LyondellBasell Industries Glycols Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 LyondellBasell Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 LyondellBasell Industries Recent Developments/Updates

8 Glycols Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Glycols Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glycols

8.4 Glycols Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Glycols Distributors List

9.3 Glycols Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Glycols Industry Trends

10.2 Glycols Growth Drivers

10.3 Glycols Market Challenges

10.4 Glycols Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Glycols by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Glycols Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Glycols Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Glycols Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Glycols Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Glycols

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Glycols by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Glycols by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Glycols by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Glycols by Country

13 Forecast by Grade and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Grade (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Glycols by Grade (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Glycols by Grade (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Glycols by Grade (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Glycols by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3876811/global-glycols-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”