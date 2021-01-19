Glycerin Trioleate Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Jiangsu Haian Petroleum, Jiaxing Zhongchneg, Merck KGaA

“

Key Players Mentioned: Jiangsu Haian Petroleum, Jiaxing Zhongchneg, Merck KGaA, Fisher Scientific, Inkemia Green Chemicals, BuGuCh & Partners, Croda GmbH, Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd., CM Fine Chemicals, Simagchem, H&Z Industry Co.,Ltd, Mosselman S.A., Skyrun Industrial Co., Ltd., Xingrui Industry Co., Limited

Market Segmentation by Product: ≥99%

≥97%

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Personal Care

Chemical Laboratory

Industrial Chemicals

Others



Table of Contents:

1 Glycerin Trioleate Market Overview

1.1 Glycerin Trioleate Product Overview

1.2 Glycerin Trioleate Market Segment by Purity

1.2.1 ≥99%

1.2.2 ≥97%

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Glycerin Trioleate Market Size by Purity (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Glycerin Trioleate Market Size Overview by Purity (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Glycerin Trioleate Historic Market Size Review by Purity (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Glycerin Trioleate Sales Market Share Breakdown by Purity (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Glycerin Trioleate Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Purity (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Glycerin Trioleate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Purity (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Glycerin Trioleate Market Size Forecast by Purity (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Glycerin Trioleate Sales Market Share Breakdown by Purity (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Glycerin Trioleate Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Purity (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Glycerin Trioleate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Purity (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Purity (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Glycerin Trioleate Sales Breakdown by Purity (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Glycerin Trioleate Sales Breakdown by Purity (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Glycerin Trioleate Sales Breakdown by Purity (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Glycerin Trioleate Sales Breakdown by Purity (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Glycerin Trioleate Sales Breakdown by Purity (2015-2020)

2 Global Glycerin Trioleate Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Glycerin Trioleate Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Glycerin Trioleate Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Glycerin Trioleate Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Glycerin Trioleate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Glycerin Trioleate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Glycerin Trioleate Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Glycerin Trioleate Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Glycerin Trioleate as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Glycerin Trioleate Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Glycerin Trioleate Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Glycerin Trioleate by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Glycerin Trioleate Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Glycerin Trioleate Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Glycerin Trioleate Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Glycerin Trioleate Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Glycerin Trioleate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Glycerin Trioleate Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Glycerin Trioleate Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Glycerin Trioleate Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Glycerin Trioleate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Glycerin Trioleate by Application

4.1 Glycerin Trioleate Segment by Application

4.1.1 Personal Care

4.1.2 Chemical Laboratory

4.1.3 Industrial Chemicals

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Glycerin Trioleate Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Glycerin Trioleate Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Glycerin Trioleate Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Glycerin Trioleate Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Glycerin Trioleate by Application

4.5.2 Europe Glycerin Trioleate by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Glycerin Trioleate by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Glycerin Trioleate by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Glycerin Trioleate by Application

5 North America Glycerin Trioleate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Glycerin Trioleate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Glycerin Trioleate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Glycerin Trioleate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Glycerin Trioleate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Glycerin Trioleate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Glycerin Trioleate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Glycerin Trioleate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Glycerin Trioleate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Glycerin Trioleate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Glycerin Trioleate Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Glycerin Trioleate Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Glycerin Trioleate Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Glycerin Trioleate Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Glycerin Trioleate Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Glycerin Trioleate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Glycerin Trioleate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Glycerin Trioleate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Glycerin Trioleate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Glycerin Trioleate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Glycerin Trioleate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glycerin Trioleate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glycerin Trioleate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glycerin Trioleate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glycerin Trioleate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glycerin Trioleate Business

10.1 Jiangsu Haian Petroleum

10.1.1 Jiangsu Haian Petroleum Corporation Information

10.1.2 Jiangsu Haian Petroleum Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Jiangsu Haian Petroleum Glycerin Trioleate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Jiangsu Haian Petroleum Glycerin Trioleate Products Offered

10.1.5 Jiangsu Haian Petroleum Recent Developments

10.2 Jiaxing Zhongchneg

10.2.1 Jiaxing Zhongchneg Corporation Information

10.2.2 Jiaxing Zhongchneg Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Jiaxing Zhongchneg Glycerin Trioleate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Jiangsu Haian Petroleum Glycerin Trioleate Products Offered

10.2.5 Jiaxing Zhongchneg Recent Developments

10.3 Merck KGaA

10.3.1 Merck KGaA Corporation Information

10.3.2 Merck KGaA Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Merck KGaA Glycerin Trioleate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Merck KGaA Glycerin Trioleate Products Offered

10.3.5 Merck KGaA Recent Developments

10.4 Fisher Scientific

10.4.1 Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

10.4.2 Fisher Scientific Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Fisher Scientific Glycerin Trioleate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Fisher Scientific Glycerin Trioleate Products Offered

10.4.5 Fisher Scientific Recent Developments

10.5 Inkemia Green Chemicals

10.5.1 Inkemia Green Chemicals Corporation Information

10.5.2 Inkemia Green Chemicals Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Inkemia Green Chemicals Glycerin Trioleate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Inkemia Green Chemicals Glycerin Trioleate Products Offered

10.5.5 Inkemia Green Chemicals Recent Developments

10.6 BuGuCh & Partners

10.6.1 BuGuCh & Partners Corporation Information

10.6.2 BuGuCh & Partners Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 BuGuCh & Partners Glycerin Trioleate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 BuGuCh & Partners Glycerin Trioleate Products Offered

10.6.5 BuGuCh & Partners Recent Developments

10.7 Croda GmbH

10.7.1 Croda GmbH Corporation Information

10.7.2 Croda GmbH Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Croda GmbH Glycerin Trioleate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Croda GmbH Glycerin Trioleate Products Offered

10.7.5 Croda GmbH Recent Developments

10.8 Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd.

10.8.1 Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd. Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd. Glycerin Trioleate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd. Glycerin Trioleate Products Offered

10.8.5 Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd. Recent Developments

10.9 CM Fine Chemicals

10.9.1 CM Fine Chemicals Corporation Information

10.9.2 CM Fine Chemicals Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 CM Fine Chemicals Glycerin Trioleate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 CM Fine Chemicals Glycerin Trioleate Products Offered

10.9.5 CM Fine Chemicals Recent Developments

10.10 Simagchem

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Glycerin Trioleate Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Simagchem Glycerin Trioleate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Simagchem Recent Developments

10.11 H&Z Industry Co.,Ltd

10.11.1 H&Z Industry Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

10.11.2 H&Z Industry Co.,Ltd Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 H&Z Industry Co.,Ltd Glycerin Trioleate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 H&Z Industry Co.,Ltd Glycerin Trioleate Products Offered

10.11.5 H&Z Industry Co.,Ltd Recent Developments

10.12 Mosselman S.A.

10.12.1 Mosselman S.A. Corporation Information

10.12.2 Mosselman S.A. Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Mosselman S.A. Glycerin Trioleate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Mosselman S.A. Glycerin Trioleate Products Offered

10.12.5 Mosselman S.A. Recent Developments

10.13 Skyrun Industrial Co., Ltd.

10.13.1 Skyrun Industrial Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.13.2 Skyrun Industrial Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Skyrun Industrial Co., Ltd. Glycerin Trioleate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Skyrun Industrial Co., Ltd. Glycerin Trioleate Products Offered

10.13.5 Skyrun Industrial Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

10.14 Xingrui Industry Co., Limited

10.14.1 Xingrui Industry Co., Limited Corporation Information

10.14.2 Xingrui Industry Co., Limited Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Xingrui Industry Co., Limited Glycerin Trioleate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Xingrui Industry Co., Limited Glycerin Trioleate Products Offered

10.14.5 Xingrui Industry Co., Limited Recent Developments

11 Glycerin Trioleate Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Glycerin Trioleate Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Glycerin Trioleate Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Glycerin Trioleate Industry Trends

11.4.2 Glycerin Trioleate Market Drivers

11.4.3 Glycerin Trioleate Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

