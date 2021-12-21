Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Market Share by Product, Type, Application, Region and Forecasts Analysis 2027 | Ajinomoto, Sunrise Nutrachem Group, Kyowa Hakko Bio

“

A newly published report titled “(Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Ajinomoto, Sunrise Nutrachem Group, Kyowa Hakko Bio, Royal DSM, Prinova U.S. LLC, Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company AnaSpec Inc., Tocris Bioscience Ltd, Tokyo Chemical Industry

Market Segmentation by Product:

Chemical Synthesis Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate

Biosynthesis Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate



Market Segmentation by Application:

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Other



The Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate

1.2 Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Chemical Synthesis Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate

1.2.3 Biosynthesis Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate

1.3 Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Food Industry

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Animal Feed

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production

3.4.1 North America Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production

3.5.1 Europe Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production

3.6.1 China Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production

3.7.1 Japan Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Ajinomoto

7.1.1 Ajinomoto Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Corporation Information

7.1.2 Ajinomoto Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Ajinomoto Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Ajinomoto Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Ajinomoto Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Sunrise Nutrachem Group

7.2.1 Sunrise Nutrachem Group Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sunrise Nutrachem Group Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Sunrise Nutrachem Group Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Sunrise Nutrachem Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Sunrise Nutrachem Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Kyowa Hakko Bio

7.3.1 Kyowa Hakko Bio Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Corporation Information

7.3.2 Kyowa Hakko Bio Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Kyowa Hakko Bio Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Kyowa Hakko Bio Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Kyowa Hakko Bio Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Royal DSM

7.4.1 Royal DSM Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Corporation Information

7.4.2 Royal DSM Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Royal DSM Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Royal DSM Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Royal DSM Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Prinova U.S. LLC

7.5.1 Prinova U.S. LLC Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Corporation Information

7.5.2 Prinova U.S. LLC Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Prinova U.S. LLC Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Prinova U.S. LLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Prinova U.S. LLC Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company AnaSpec Inc.

7.6.1 Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company AnaSpec Inc. Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Corporation Information

7.6.2 Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company AnaSpec Inc. Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company AnaSpec Inc. Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company AnaSpec Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company AnaSpec Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Tocris Bioscience Ltd

7.7.1 Tocris Bioscience Ltd Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Corporation Information

7.7.2 Tocris Bioscience Ltd Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Tocris Bioscience Ltd Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Tocris Bioscience Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Tocris Bioscience Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Tokyo Chemical Industry

7.8.1 Tokyo Chemical Industry Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Corporation Information

7.8.2 Tokyo Chemical Industry Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Tokyo Chemical Industry Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Tokyo Chemical Industry Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Tokyo Chemical Industry Recent Developments/Updates

8 Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate

8.4 Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Distributors List

9.3 Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Industry Trends

10.2 Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Growth Drivers

10.3 Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Market Challenges

10.4 Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Glutamic Acid and Monosodium Glutamate by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

