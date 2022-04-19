Gluing Robots Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Durr, FANUC, ABB

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Gluing Robots Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gluing Robots report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gluing Robots market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gluing Robots market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gluing Robots market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gluing Robots market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gluing Robots market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Durr

FANUC

ABB

Yaskawa

KUKA

Kawasaki

Nachi-Fujikoshi

Staubli

Blumenbecker



Market Segmentation by Product:

5-axis

6-axis



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Industrial

Medical & Pharmaceutical



The Gluing Robots Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gluing Robots market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gluing Robots market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Gluing Robots market expansion?

What will be the global Gluing Robots market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Gluing Robots market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Gluing Robots market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Gluing Robots market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Gluing Robots market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gluing Robots Product Introduction

1.2 Global Gluing Robots Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Gluing Robots Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Gluing Robots Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Gluing Robots Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Gluing Robots Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Gluing Robots Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Gluing Robots Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Gluing Robots in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Gluing Robots Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Gluing Robots Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Gluing Robots Industry Trends

1.5.2 Gluing Robots Market Drivers

1.5.3 Gluing Robots Market Challenges

1.5.4 Gluing Robots Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Gluing Robots Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 5-axis

2.1.2 6-axis

2.2 Global Gluing Robots Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Gluing Robots Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Gluing Robots Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Gluing Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Gluing Robots Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Gluing Robots Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Gluing Robots Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Gluing Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Gluing Robots Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Automotive

3.1.2 Industrial

3.1.3 Medical & Pharmaceutical

3.2 Global Gluing Robots Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Gluing Robots Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Gluing Robots Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Gluing Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Gluing Robots Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Gluing Robots Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Gluing Robots Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Gluing Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Gluing Robots Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Gluing Robots Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Gluing Robots Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Gluing Robots Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Gluing Robots Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Gluing Robots Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Gluing Robots Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Gluing Robots Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Gluing Robots in 2021

4.2.3 Global Gluing Robots Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Gluing Robots Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Gluing Robots Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Gluing Robots Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Gluing Robots Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Gluing Robots Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Gluing Robots Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Gluing Robots Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Gluing Robots Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Gluing Robots Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Gluing Robots Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Gluing Robots Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Gluing Robots Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Gluing Robots Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Gluing Robots Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Gluing Robots Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Gluing Robots Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Gluing Robots Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Gluing Robots Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Gluing Robots Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Gluing Robots Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Gluing Robots Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Gluing Robots Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Gluing Robots Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Gluing Robots Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Gluing Robots Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Gluing Robots Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Durr

7.1.1 Durr Corporation Information

7.1.2 Durr Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Durr Gluing Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Durr Gluing Robots Products Offered

7.1.5 Durr Recent Development

7.2 FANUC

7.2.1 FANUC Corporation Information

7.2.2 FANUC Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 FANUC Gluing Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 FANUC Gluing Robots Products Offered

7.2.5 FANUC Recent Development

7.3 ABB

7.3.1 ABB Corporation Information

7.3.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ABB Gluing Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ABB Gluing Robots Products Offered

7.3.5 ABB Recent Development

7.4 Yaskawa

7.4.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information

7.4.2 Yaskawa Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Yaskawa Gluing Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Yaskawa Gluing Robots Products Offered

7.4.5 Yaskawa Recent Development

7.5 KUKA

7.5.1 KUKA Corporation Information

7.5.2 KUKA Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 KUKA Gluing Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 KUKA Gluing Robots Products Offered

7.5.5 KUKA Recent Development

7.6 Kawasaki

7.6.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

7.6.2 Kawasaki Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Kawasaki Gluing Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Kawasaki Gluing Robots Products Offered

7.6.5 Kawasaki Recent Development

7.7 Nachi-Fujikoshi

7.7.1 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nachi-Fujikoshi Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Nachi-Fujikoshi Gluing Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Nachi-Fujikoshi Gluing Robots Products Offered

7.7.5 Nachi-Fujikoshi Recent Development

7.8 Staubli

7.8.1 Staubli Corporation Information

7.8.2 Staubli Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Staubli Gluing Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Staubli Gluing Robots Products Offered

7.8.5 Staubli Recent Development

7.9 Blumenbecker

7.9.1 Blumenbecker Corporation Information

7.9.2 Blumenbecker Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Blumenbecker Gluing Robots Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Blumenbecker Gluing Robots Products Offered

7.9.5 Blumenbecker Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Gluing Robots Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Gluing Robots Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Gluing Robots Distributors

8.3 Gluing Robots Production Mode & Process

8.4 Gluing Robots Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Gluing Robots Sales Channels

8.4.2 Gluing Robots Distributors

8.5 Gluing Robots Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

