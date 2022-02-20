Glued Parquet Floor Market Current Trends, Regional Outlook, Key Benefits, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook to 2028

Los Angeles, United State: The report is a comprehensive and one of the most accurate research studies on the global Glued Parquet Floor market. It sheds light on market competition, segmentation, regional growth, and dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. It provides validated and revalidated market figures, which include market size, CAGR, market share, revenue, gross margin, production, and consumption. It offers absolute dollar opportunity analysis, manufacturing cost analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and PESTLE analysis to give a complete understanding of the global Glued Parquet Floor market. It is prepared with the use of top primary and secondary research techniques and tools.

Besides a dashboard view of the vendor landscape and important company profiles, the competitive analysis offers an encyclopedic examination of the market structure. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. The intensity map prepared by our analysts helps to get a quick view of the presence of several players in the global Glued Parquet Floor market. The report also provides a footprint matrix of key players of the global Glued Parquet Floor market. It dives deep into growth strategies, sales footprint, production footprint, and product and application portfolios of prominent names of the industry.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Glued Parquet Floor Market Research Report: Parchettificio Toscano, Salis, TILO, Solid Wood Flooring, Upofloor Oy, Itlas, Hakwood, Hain Industrieprodukte Vertriebs, Coswick Hardwood, Mardegan, Magnum Parquet, Timberwise

Global Glued Parquet Floor Market Segmentation by Product: Engineered, Solid

Global Glued Parquet Floor Market Segmentation by Application: Household, Commercial

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the global Glued Parquet Floor market. All of the segments considered for the study are analyzed in quite some detail on the basis of market share, growth rate, recent developments, technology, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help players to identify high-growth segments of the global Glued Parquet Floor market and clearly understand their growth journey.

The regional analysis provided in the report helps to become familiar with growth opportunities available in different regions and countries across the world. It provides market share, consumption, production, revenue, and other studies of important geographical markets. The competitive analysis includes company profiling of leading players on the basis of recent developments, revenue, gross margin, and other key factors. The report gives useful recommendations for players to secure a strong position in the global Glued Parquet Floor market. It comes out as a set of powerful guidelines to prepare for unforeseen challenges and ensure healthy growth in the global Glued Parquet Floor market.

Key Questions Answered

1. What is the size and CAGR of the global Glued Parquet Floor market?

2. Which are the leading segments of the global Glued Parquet Floor market?

3. What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

4. What is the nature of competition in the global Glued Parquet Floor market?

5. How will the global Glued Parquet Floor market advance in the coming years?

6. What are the main strategies adopted in the global Glued Parquet Floor market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glued Parquet Floor Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Glued Parquet Floor Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Engineered

1.2.3 Solid

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Glued Parquet Floor Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Glued Parquet Floor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Glued Parquet Floor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glued Parquet Floor Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Glued Parquet Floor Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Glued Parquet Floor Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Glued Parquet Floor by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Glued Parquet Floor Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Glued Parquet Floor Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Glued Parquet Floor Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Glued Parquet Floor Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Glued Parquet Floor Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Glued Parquet Floor Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Glued Parquet Floor in 2021

3.2 Global Glued Parquet Floor Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Glued Parquet Floor Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Glued Parquet Floor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glued Parquet Floor Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Glued Parquet Floor Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Glued Parquet Floor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Glued Parquet Floor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Glued Parquet Floor Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Glued Parquet Floor Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Glued Parquet Floor Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Glued Parquet Floor Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Glued Parquet Floor Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Glued Parquet Floor Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Glued Parquet Floor Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Glued Parquet Floor Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Glued Parquet Floor Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Glued Parquet Floor Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Glued Parquet Floor Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Glued Parquet Floor Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Glued Parquet Floor Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Glued Parquet Floor Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Glued Parquet Floor Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Glued Parquet Floor Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Glued Parquet Floor Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Glued Parquet Floor Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Glued Parquet Floor Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Glued Parquet Floor Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Glued Parquet Floor Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Glued Parquet Floor Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Glued Parquet Floor Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Glued Parquet Floor Sales by Type (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Glued Parquet Floor Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Glued Parquet Floor Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Glued Parquet Floor Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Glued Parquet Floor Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Glued Parquet Floor Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Glued Parquet Floor Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Glued Parquet Floor Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Glued Parquet Floor Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Glued Parquet Floor Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Glued Parquet Floor Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Glued Parquet Floor Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Glued Parquet Floor Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Glued Parquet Floor Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Glued Parquet Floor Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Glued Parquet Floor Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Glued Parquet Floor Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Glued Parquet Floor Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Glued Parquet Floor Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Glued Parquet Floor Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia Pacific Glued Parquet Floor Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Glued Parquet Floor Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Glued Parquet Floor Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific Glued Parquet Floor Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Glued Parquet Floor Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Glued Parquet Floor Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Glued Parquet Floor Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Glued Parquet Floor Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Glued Parquet Floor Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Glued Parquet Floor Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Glued Parquet Floor Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Glued Parquet Floor Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Glued Parquet Floor Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Glued Parquet Floor Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Glued Parquet Floor Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Glued Parquet Floor Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glued Parquet Floor Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glued Parquet Floor Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Glued Parquet Floor Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glued Parquet Floor Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glued Parquet Floor Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Glued Parquet Floor Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Glued Parquet Floor Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Glued Parquet Floor Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Parchettificio Toscano

11.1.1 Parchettificio Toscano Corporation Information

11.1.2 Parchettificio Toscano Overview

11.1.3 Parchettificio Toscano Glued Parquet Floor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 Parchettificio Toscano Glued Parquet Floor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 Parchettificio Toscano Recent Developments

11.2 Salis

11.2.1 Salis Corporation Information

11.2.2 Salis Overview

11.2.3 Salis Glued Parquet Floor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 Salis Glued Parquet Floor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Salis Recent Developments

11.3 TILO

11.3.1 TILO Corporation Information

11.3.2 TILO Overview

11.3.3 TILO Glued Parquet Floor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 TILO Glued Parquet Floor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 TILO Recent Developments

11.4 Solid Wood Flooring

11.4.1 Solid Wood Flooring Corporation Information

11.4.2 Solid Wood Flooring Overview

11.4.3 Solid Wood Flooring Glued Parquet Floor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 Solid Wood Flooring Glued Parquet Floor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Solid Wood Flooring Recent Developments

11.5 Upofloor Oy

11.5.1 Upofloor Oy Corporation Information

11.5.2 Upofloor Oy Overview

11.5.3 Upofloor Oy Glued Parquet Floor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 Upofloor Oy Glued Parquet Floor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 Upofloor Oy Recent Developments

11.6 Itlas

11.6.1 Itlas Corporation Information

11.6.2 Itlas Overview

11.6.3 Itlas Glued Parquet Floor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 Itlas Glued Parquet Floor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Itlas Recent Developments

11.7 Hakwood

11.7.1 Hakwood Corporation Information

11.7.2 Hakwood Overview

11.7.3 Hakwood Glued Parquet Floor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 Hakwood Glued Parquet Floor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Hakwood Recent Developments

11.8 Hain Industrieprodukte Vertriebs

11.8.1 Hain Industrieprodukte Vertriebs Corporation Information

11.8.2 Hain Industrieprodukte Vertriebs Overview

11.8.3 Hain Industrieprodukte Vertriebs Glued Parquet Floor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 Hain Industrieprodukte Vertriebs Glued Parquet Floor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Hain Industrieprodukte Vertriebs Recent Developments

11.9 Coswick Hardwood

11.9.1 Coswick Hardwood Corporation Information

11.9.2 Coswick Hardwood Overview

11.9.3 Coswick Hardwood Glued Parquet Floor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.9.4 Coswick Hardwood Glued Parquet Floor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Coswick Hardwood Recent Developments

11.10 Mardegan

11.10.1 Mardegan Corporation Information

11.10.2 Mardegan Overview

11.10.3 Mardegan Glued Parquet Floor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.10.4 Mardegan Glued Parquet Floor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 Mardegan Recent Developments

11.11 Magnum Parquet

11.11.1 Magnum Parquet Corporation Information

11.11.2 Magnum Parquet Overview

11.11.3 Magnum Parquet Glued Parquet Floor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.11.4 Magnum Parquet Glued Parquet Floor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 Magnum Parquet Recent Developments

11.12 Timberwise

11.12.1 Timberwise Corporation Information

11.12.2 Timberwise Overview

11.12.3 Timberwise Glued Parquet Floor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.12.4 Timberwise Glued Parquet Floor Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 Timberwise Recent Developments

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Glued Parquet Floor Industry Chain Analysis

12.2 Glued Parquet Floor Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Glued Parquet Floor Production Mode & Process

12.4 Glued Parquet Floor Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Glued Parquet Floor Sales Channels

12.4.2 Glued Parquet Floor Distributors

12.5 Glued Parquet Floor Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Glued Parquet Floor Industry Trends

13.2 Glued Parquet Floor Market Drivers

13.3 Glued Parquet Floor Market Challenges

13.4 Glued Parquet Floor Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Glued Parquet Floor Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

