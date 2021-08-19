Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Report To Observer Significant Development: Global Market Opportunities, Market Risk To 2027| Boise Cascade Co., Calvert Company Inc., Pfeifer Holz GmbH

”

LOS ANGELES, United States: This recently published report examines the global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market for the projected period of 7-years, i.e. between 2021 and 2027. The report highlights the accomplishments and opportunities lies in the market throughout the forecasted period. The report offers the thorough information about the overview and the scope of the global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market along with its drivers, restraints, and trends. It also classifies the market into different segments such as by type, by applications and by-product. In short, this report comprises of all the necessary details of the global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) markets such as value/volume data, marketing strategies, and expert views. The comprehensive information about distribution channels such as suppliers, dealers, wholesalers, manufacturers, distributors, and consumers have also given in this report.

Besides a dashboard view of the vendor landscape and important company profiles, the competitive analysis offers an encyclopedic examination of the market structure. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. The intensity map prepared by our analysts helps to get a quick view of the presence of several players in the global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market. The report also provides a footprint matrix of key players of the global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market. It dives deep into growth strategies, sales footprint, production footprint, and product and application portfolios of prominent names of the industry.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Research Report: Boise Cascade Co., Calvert Company Inc., Pfeifer Holz GmbH, Canfor Corporation, Setra Group AB, Schilliger Holz AG, Structurlam, Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG, Binderholz GmbH, B & K Structures, Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG, Meiken Lamwood Corp, HESS TIMBER, GLULAM, CWC, Buckland Timber, Swedish Wood

Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market by Type: Modified Melamine-resin Type, Phenol Resorcinal-resin Type, Polyurethane Type

Global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market by Application: Furniture Industry, Building Materials, Interior Decoration, Others

The geographical analysis of the global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identity lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides statistical analysis of the global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market.

The report has been prepared with the use of latest primary and secondary research techniques, industry-best tools, and various sources. We have used qualitative as well as quantitative analysis to offer a complete study of the global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market. Our market research experts have also provided SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and other important types of analysis to thoroughly examine the global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market. The regional analysis section gives useful information and details related to leading and other geographical markets and shows how they are expected to grow during the forecast period.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) market growth and competition?

Take a Look at some of the Important Sections from TOC

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Modified Melamine-resin Type

4.1.3 Phenol Resorcinal-resin Type

4.1.4 Polyurethane Type

4.2 By Type – United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Commercial

5.1.3 Residential

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Boise Cascade Co.

6.1.1 Boise Cascade Co. Corporation Information

6.1.2 Boise Cascade Co. Overview

6.1.3 Boise Cascade Co. Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Boise Cascade Co. Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Product Description

6.1.5 Boise Cascade Co. Recent Developments

6.2 Calvert Company Inc.

6.2.1 Calvert Company Inc. Corporation Information

6.2.2 Calvert Company Inc. Overview

6.2.3 Calvert Company Inc. Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Calvert Company Inc. Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Product Description

6.2.5 Calvert Company Inc. Recent Developments

6.3 Pfeifer Holz GmbH

6.3.1 Pfeifer Holz GmbH Corporation Information

6.3.2 Pfeifer Holz GmbH Overview

6.3.3 Pfeifer Holz GmbH Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Pfeifer Holz GmbH Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Product Description

6.3.5 Pfeifer Holz GmbH Recent Developments

6.4 Canfor Corporation

6.4.1 Canfor Corporation Corporation Information

6.4.2 Canfor Corporation Overview

6.4.3 Canfor Corporation Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Canfor Corporation Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Product Description

6.4.5 Canfor Corporation Recent Developments

6.5 Setra Group AB

6.5.1 Setra Group AB Corporation Information

6.5.2 Setra Group AB Overview

6.5.3 Setra Group AB Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Setra Group AB Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Product Description

6.5.5 Setra Group AB Recent Developments

6.6 Schilliger Holz AG

6.6.1 Schilliger Holz AG Corporation Information

6.6.2 Schilliger Holz AG Overview

6.6.3 Schilliger Holz AG Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Schilliger Holz AG Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Product Description

6.6.5 Schilliger Holz AG Recent Developments

6.7 Structurlam

6.7.1 Structurlam Corporation Information

6.7.2 Structurlam Overview

6.7.3 Structurlam Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Structurlam Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Product Description

6.7.5 Structurlam Recent Developments

6.8 Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG

6.8.1 Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG Corporation Information

6.8.2 Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG Overview

6.8.3 Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Product Description

6.8.5 Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG Recent Developments

6.9 Binderholz GmbH

6.9.1 Binderholz GmbH Corporation Information

6.9.2 Binderholz GmbH Overview

6.9.3 Binderholz GmbH Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Binderholz GmbH Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Product Description

6.9.5 Binderholz GmbH Recent Developments

6.10 B & K Structures

6.10.1 B & K Structures Corporation Information

6.10.2 B & K Structures Overview

6.10.3 B & K Structures Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 B & K Structures Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Product Description

6.10.5 B & K Structures Recent Developments

6.11 Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG

6.11.1 Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG Corporation Information

6.11.2 Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG Overview

6.11.3 Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Product Description

6.11.5 Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG Recent Developments

6.12 Meiken Lamwood Corp

6.12.1 Meiken Lamwood Corp Corporation Information

6.12.2 Meiken Lamwood Corp Overview

6.12.3 Meiken Lamwood Corp Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Meiken Lamwood Corp Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Product Description

6.12.5 Meiken Lamwood Corp Recent Developments

6.13 HESS TIMBER

6.13.1 HESS TIMBER Corporation Information

6.13.2 HESS TIMBER Overview

6.13.3 HESS TIMBER Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 HESS TIMBER Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Product Description

6.13.5 HESS TIMBER Recent Developments

6.14 GLULAM

6.14.1 GLULAM Corporation Information

6.14.2 GLULAM Overview

6.14.3 GLULAM Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 GLULAM Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Product Description

6.14.5 GLULAM Recent Developments

6.15 CWC

6.15.1 CWC Corporation Information

6.15.2 CWC Overview

6.15.3 CWC Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 CWC Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Product Description

6.15.5 CWC Recent Developments

6.16 Buckland Timber

6.16.1 Buckland Timber Corporation Information

6.16.2 Buckland Timber Overview

6.16.3 Buckland Timber Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Buckland Timber Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Product Description

6.16.5 Buckland Timber Recent Developments

6.17 Swedish Wood

6.17.1 Swedish Wood Corporation Information

6.17.2 Swedish Wood Overview

6.17.3 Swedish Wood Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Swedish Wood Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Product Description

6.17.5 Swedish Wood Recent Developments

7 United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Industry Value Chain

9.2 Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Upstream Market

9.3 Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam) Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

”