Glue-Laminated Timber Market Outlook 2022, Business Development, Research Report 2028 | Structural Wood Systems, Eco Curves, Forest Timber Engineering Ltd

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Glue-Laminated Timber Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glue-Laminated Timber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glue-Laminated Timber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glue-Laminated Timber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glue-Laminated Timber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glue-Laminated Timber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glue-Laminated Timber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Structural Wood Systems, Eco Curves, Forest Timber Engineering Ltd, Boise Cascade, Siniat, Saint-Gobain

Market Segmentation by Product:

Monolayer Glue-Laminated Timber

Multi-storey Glue-Laminated Timber



Market Segmentation by Application:

Furniture Industry

Building Materials

Interior Decoration

Others



The Glue-Laminated Timber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glue-Laminated Timber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glue-Laminated Timber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glue-Laminated Timber Product Introduction

1.2 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Glue-Laminated Timber Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Glue-Laminated Timber Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Glue-Laminated Timber Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Glue-Laminated Timber Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Glue-Laminated Timber in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Glue-Laminated Timber Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Glue-Laminated Timber Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Glue-Laminated Timber Industry Trends

1.5.2 Glue-Laminated Timber Market Drivers

1.5.3 Glue-Laminated Timber Market Challenges

1.5.4 Glue-Laminated Timber Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Glue-Laminated Timber Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Monolayer Glue-Laminated Timber

2.1.2 Multi-storey Glue-Laminated Timber

2.2 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Glue-Laminated Timber Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Glue-Laminated Timber Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Glue-Laminated Timber Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Glue-Laminated Timber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Glue-Laminated Timber Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Furniture Industry

3.1.2 Building Materials

3.1.3 Interior Decoration

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Glue-Laminated Timber Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Glue-Laminated Timber Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Glue-Laminated Timber Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Glue-Laminated Timber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Glue-Laminated Timber Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Glue-Laminated Timber Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Glue-Laminated Timber in 2021

4.2.3 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Glue-Laminated Timber Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Glue-Laminated Timber Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Glue-Laminated Timber Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Glue-Laminated Timber Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Glue-Laminated Timber Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Glue-Laminated Timber Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Glue-Laminated Timber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Glue-Laminated Timber Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Glue-Laminated Timber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Glue-Laminated Timber Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Glue-Laminated Timber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Glue-Laminated Timber Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Glue-Laminated Timber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Glue-Laminated Timber Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Glue-Laminated Timber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Glue-Laminated Timber Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Structural Wood Systems

7.1.1 Structural Wood Systems Corporation Information

7.1.2 Structural Wood Systems Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Structural Wood Systems Glue-Laminated Timber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Structural Wood Systems Glue-Laminated Timber Products Offered

7.1.5 Structural Wood Systems Recent Development

7.2 Eco Curves

7.2.1 Eco Curves Corporation Information

7.2.2 Eco Curves Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Eco Curves Glue-Laminated Timber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Eco Curves Glue-Laminated Timber Products Offered

7.2.5 Eco Curves Recent Development

7.3 Forest Timber Engineering Ltd

7.3.1 Forest Timber Engineering Ltd Corporation Information

7.3.2 Forest Timber Engineering Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Forest Timber Engineering Ltd Glue-Laminated Timber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Forest Timber Engineering Ltd Glue-Laminated Timber Products Offered

7.3.5 Forest Timber Engineering Ltd Recent Development

7.4 Boise Cascade

7.4.1 Boise Cascade Corporation Information

7.4.2 Boise Cascade Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Boise Cascade Glue-Laminated Timber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Boise Cascade Glue-Laminated Timber Products Offered

7.4.5 Boise Cascade Recent Development

7.5 Siniat

7.5.1 Siniat Corporation Information

7.5.2 Siniat Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Siniat Glue-Laminated Timber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Siniat Glue-Laminated Timber Products Offered

7.5.5 Siniat Recent Development

7.6 Saint-Gobain

7.6.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

7.6.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Saint-Gobain Glue-Laminated Timber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Saint-Gobain Glue-Laminated Timber Products Offered

7.6.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Glue-Laminated Timber Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Glue-Laminated Timber Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Glue-Laminated Timber Distributors

8.3 Glue-Laminated Timber Production Mode & Process

8.4 Glue-Laminated Timber Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Glue-Laminated Timber Sales Channels

8.4.2 Glue-Laminated Timber Distributors

8.5 Glue-Laminated Timber Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

