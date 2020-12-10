Glue Laminated Timber Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2020 | Boise Cascade, Calvert, Pfeifer Holz

“

The report titled Global Glue Laminated Timber Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Glue Laminated Timber market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Glue Laminated Timber market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Glue Laminated Timber market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Glue Laminated Timber market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Glue Laminated Timber report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glue Laminated Timber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glue Laminated Timber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glue Laminated Timber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glue Laminated Timber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glue Laminated Timber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glue Laminated Timber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Boise Cascade, Calvert, Pfeifer Holz, Canfor, Setra Group, Schilliger Holz, Structurlam, Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding, Binderholz, B & K Structures, Eugen Decker Holzindustrie, Meiken Lamwood

Market Segmentation by Product: Hardwood Plywood

Coniferous Plywood



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial

Others



The Glue Laminated Timber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glue Laminated Timber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glue Laminated Timber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Glue Laminated Timber market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Glue Laminated Timber industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Glue Laminated Timber market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Glue Laminated Timber market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Glue Laminated Timber market?

Table of Contents:

1 Glue Laminated Timber Market Overview

1.1 Glue Laminated Timber Product Scope

1.2 Glue Laminated Timber Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Glue Laminated Timber Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Hardwood Plywood

1.2.3 Coniferous Plywood

1.3 Glue Laminated Timber Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Glue Laminated Timber Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Glue Laminated Timber Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Glue Laminated Timber Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Glue Laminated Timber Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Glue Laminated Timber Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Glue Laminated Timber Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Glue Laminated Timber Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Glue Laminated Timber Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Glue Laminated Timber Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Glue Laminated Timber Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Glue Laminated Timber Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Glue Laminated Timber Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Glue Laminated Timber Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Glue Laminated Timber Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Glue Laminated Timber Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Glue Laminated Timber Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Glue Laminated Timber Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Glue Laminated Timber Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Glue Laminated Timber Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Glue Laminated Timber Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Glue Laminated Timber Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Glue Laminated Timber Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Glue Laminated Timber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Glue Laminated Timber as of 2019)

3.4 Global Glue Laminated Timber Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Glue Laminated Timber Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Glue Laminated Timber Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Glue Laminated Timber Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Glue Laminated Timber Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Glue Laminated Timber Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Glue Laminated Timber Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Glue Laminated Timber Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Glue Laminated Timber Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Glue Laminated Timber Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Glue Laminated Timber Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Glue Laminated Timber Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Glue Laminated Timber Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Glue Laminated Timber Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Glue Laminated Timber Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Glue Laminated Timber Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Glue Laminated Timber Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Glue Laminated Timber Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Glue Laminated Timber Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Glue Laminated Timber Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Glue Laminated Timber Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Glue Laminated Timber Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Glue Laminated Timber Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Glue Laminated Timber Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Glue Laminated Timber Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Glue Laminated Timber Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Glue Laminated Timber Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Glue Laminated Timber Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Glue Laminated Timber Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Glue Laminated Timber Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Glue Laminated Timber Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Glue Laminated Timber Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Glue Laminated Timber Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Glue Laminated Timber Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Glue Laminated Timber Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Glue Laminated Timber Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Glue Laminated Timber Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Glue Laminated Timber Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Glue Laminated Timber Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Glue Laminated Timber Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Glue Laminated Timber Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Glue Laminated Timber Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Glue Laminated Timber Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Glue Laminated Timber Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Glue Laminated Timber Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glue Laminated Timber Business

12.1 Boise Cascade

12.1.1 Boise Cascade Corporation Information

12.1.2 Boise Cascade Business Overview

12.1.3 Boise Cascade Glue Laminated Timber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Boise Cascade Glue Laminated Timber Products Offered

12.1.5 Boise Cascade Recent Development

12.2 Calvert

12.2.1 Calvert Corporation Information

12.2.2 Calvert Business Overview

12.2.3 Calvert Glue Laminated Timber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Calvert Glue Laminated Timber Products Offered

12.2.5 Calvert Recent Development

12.3 Pfeifer Holz

12.3.1 Pfeifer Holz Corporation Information

12.3.2 Pfeifer Holz Business Overview

12.3.3 Pfeifer Holz Glue Laminated Timber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Pfeifer Holz Glue Laminated Timber Products Offered

12.3.5 Pfeifer Holz Recent Development

12.4 Canfor

12.4.1 Canfor Corporation Information

12.4.2 Canfor Business Overview

12.4.3 Canfor Glue Laminated Timber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Canfor Glue Laminated Timber Products Offered

12.4.5 Canfor Recent Development

12.5 Setra Group

12.5.1 Setra Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Setra Group Business Overview

12.5.3 Setra Group Glue Laminated Timber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Setra Group Glue Laminated Timber Products Offered

12.5.5 Setra Group Recent Development

12.6 Schilliger Holz

12.6.1 Schilliger Holz Corporation Information

12.6.2 Schilliger Holz Business Overview

12.6.3 Schilliger Holz Glue Laminated Timber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Schilliger Holz Glue Laminated Timber Products Offered

12.6.5 Schilliger Holz Recent Development

12.7 Structurlam

12.7.1 Structurlam Corporation Information

12.7.2 Structurlam Business Overview

12.7.3 Structurlam Glue Laminated Timber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Structurlam Glue Laminated Timber Products Offered

12.7.5 Structurlam Recent Development

12.8 Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding

12.8.1 Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding Corporation Information

12.8.2 Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding Business Overview

12.8.3 Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding Glue Laminated Timber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding Glue Laminated Timber Products Offered

12.8.5 Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding Recent Development

12.9 Binderholz

12.9.1 Binderholz Corporation Information

12.9.2 Binderholz Business Overview

12.9.3 Binderholz Glue Laminated Timber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Binderholz Glue Laminated Timber Products Offered

12.9.5 Binderholz Recent Development

12.10 B & K Structures

12.10.1 B & K Structures Corporation Information

12.10.2 B & K Structures Business Overview

12.10.3 B & K Structures Glue Laminated Timber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 B & K Structures Glue Laminated Timber Products Offered

12.10.5 B & K Structures Recent Development

12.11 Eugen Decker Holzindustrie

12.11.1 Eugen Decker Holzindustrie Corporation Information

12.11.2 Eugen Decker Holzindustrie Business Overview

12.11.3 Eugen Decker Holzindustrie Glue Laminated Timber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Eugen Decker Holzindustrie Glue Laminated Timber Products Offered

12.11.5 Eugen Decker Holzindustrie Recent Development

12.12 Meiken Lamwood

12.12.1 Meiken Lamwood Corporation Information

12.12.2 Meiken Lamwood Business Overview

12.12.3 Meiken Lamwood Glue Laminated Timber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Meiken Lamwood Glue Laminated Timber Products Offered

12.12.5 Meiken Lamwood Recent Development

13 Glue Laminated Timber Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Glue Laminated Timber Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glue Laminated Timber

13.4 Glue Laminated Timber Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Glue Laminated Timber Distributors List

14.3 Glue Laminated Timber Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Glue Laminated Timber Market Trends

15.2 Glue Laminated Timber Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Glue Laminated Timber Market Challenges

15.4 Glue Laminated Timber Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

