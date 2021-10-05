Glucose Monitoring System Market 2021 Top Key Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2027 | Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, DexCom

“

The report titled Global Glucose Monitoring System Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Glucose Monitoring System market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Glucose Monitoring System market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Glucose Monitoring System market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Glucose Monitoring System market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Glucose Monitoring System report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glucose Monitoring System report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glucose Monitoring System market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glucose Monitoring System market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glucose Monitoring System market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glucose Monitoring System market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glucose Monitoring System market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, DexCom, Echo Therapeutics, Insulet Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Senseonics Holding, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, AgaMatrix, GlySure, OrSense, Ypsomed, Animas

Market Segmentation by Product:

Sensors

Transmitters & Receivers

Integrated Insulin Pumps



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Healthcare



The Glucose Monitoring System Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glucose Monitoring System market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glucose Monitoring System market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Glucose Monitoring System market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Glucose Monitoring System industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Glucose Monitoring System market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Glucose Monitoring System market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Glucose Monitoring System market?

Table of Contents:

1 Glucose Monitoring System Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glucose Monitoring System

1.2 Glucose Monitoring System Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Glucose Monitoring System Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Sensors

1.2.3 Transmitters & Receivers

1.2.4 Integrated Insulin Pumps

1.3 Glucose Monitoring System Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Glucose Monitoring System Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Clinics

1.3.4 Home Healthcare

1.4 Global Glucose Monitoring System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Glucose Monitoring System Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Glucose Monitoring System Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Glucose Monitoring System Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Glucose Monitoring System Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Glucose Monitoring System Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Glucose Monitoring System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Glucose Monitoring System Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Glucose Monitoring System Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Glucose Monitoring System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Glucose Monitoring System Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Glucose Monitoring System Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Glucose Monitoring System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Glucose Monitoring System Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Glucose Monitoring System Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Glucose Monitoring System Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Glucose Monitoring System Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Glucose Monitoring System Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Glucose Monitoring System Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Glucose Monitoring System Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Glucose Monitoring System Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Glucose Monitoring System Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Glucose Monitoring System Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Glucose Monitoring System Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Glucose Monitoring System Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Glucose Monitoring System Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Glucose Monitoring System Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Glucose Monitoring System Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring System Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring System Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Glucose Monitoring System Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Glucose Monitoring System Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Glucose Monitoring System Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Glucose Monitoring System Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Glucose Monitoring System Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Glucose Monitoring System Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Glucose Monitoring System Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Glucose Monitoring System Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Glucose Monitoring System Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Medtronic

6.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

6.1.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Medtronic Glucose Monitoring System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Medtronic Glucose Monitoring System Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Medtronic Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Abbott Laboratories

6.2.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

6.2.2 Abbott Laboratories Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Abbott Laboratories Glucose Monitoring System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Abbott Laboratories Glucose Monitoring System Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 DexCom

6.3.1 DexCom Corporation Information

6.3.2 DexCom Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 DexCom Glucose Monitoring System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 DexCom Glucose Monitoring System Product Portfolio

6.3.5 DexCom Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Echo Therapeutics

6.4.1 Echo Therapeutics Corporation Information

6.4.2 Echo Therapeutics Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Echo Therapeutics Glucose Monitoring System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Echo Therapeutics Glucose Monitoring System Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Echo Therapeutics Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Insulet Corporation

6.5.1 Insulet Corporation Corporation Information

6.5.2 Insulet Corporation Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Insulet Corporation Glucose Monitoring System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Insulet Corporation Glucose Monitoring System Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Insulet Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Johnson & Johnson

6.6.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

6.6.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Johnson & Johnson Glucose Monitoring System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Johnson & Johnson Glucose Monitoring System Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Senseonics Holding

6.6.1 Senseonics Holding Corporation Information

6.6.2 Senseonics Holding Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Senseonics Holding Glucose Monitoring System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Senseonics Holding Glucose Monitoring System Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Senseonics Holding Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

6.8.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Corporation Information

6.8.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Glucose Monitoring System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Glucose Monitoring System Product Portfolio

6.8.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 AgaMatrix

6.9.1 AgaMatrix Corporation Information

6.9.2 AgaMatrix Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 AgaMatrix Glucose Monitoring System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 AgaMatrix Glucose Monitoring System Product Portfolio

6.9.5 AgaMatrix Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 GlySure

6.10.1 GlySure Corporation Information

6.10.2 GlySure Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 GlySure Glucose Monitoring System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 GlySure Glucose Monitoring System Product Portfolio

6.10.5 GlySure Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 OrSense

6.11.1 OrSense Corporation Information

6.11.2 OrSense Glucose Monitoring System Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 OrSense Glucose Monitoring System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 OrSense Glucose Monitoring System Product Portfolio

6.11.5 OrSense Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Ypsomed

6.12.1 Ypsomed Corporation Information

6.12.2 Ypsomed Glucose Monitoring System Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Ypsomed Glucose Monitoring System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Ypsomed Glucose Monitoring System Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Ypsomed Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Animas

6.13.1 Animas Corporation Information

6.13.2 Animas Glucose Monitoring System Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Animas Glucose Monitoring System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Animas Glucose Monitoring System Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Animas Recent Developments/Updates

7 Glucose Monitoring System Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Glucose Monitoring System Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glucose Monitoring System

7.4 Glucose Monitoring System Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Glucose Monitoring System Distributors List

8.3 Glucose Monitoring System Customers

9 Glucose Monitoring System Market Dynamics

9.1 Glucose Monitoring System Industry Trends

9.2 Glucose Monitoring System Growth Drivers

9.3 Glucose Monitoring System Market Challenges

9.4 Glucose Monitoring System Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Glucose Monitoring System Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Glucose Monitoring System by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Glucose Monitoring System by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Glucose Monitoring System Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Glucose Monitoring System by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Glucose Monitoring System by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Glucose Monitoring System Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Glucose Monitoring System by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Glucose Monitoring System by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

