Glucose Meter Market 2021 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast To 2027 | Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott

The report titled Global Glucose Meter Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Glucose Meter market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Glucose Meter market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Glucose Meter market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Glucose Meter market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Glucose Meter report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glucose Meter report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glucose Meter market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glucose Meter market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glucose Meter market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glucose Meter market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glucose Meter market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, Ascensia, ARKRAY, I-SENS, OMRON, B. Braun Medical, 77 Elektronika, AgaMatrix, ALL Medicus, Terumo Corporation, Sinocare, Beijing Yicheng, Yuyue Group, ACON Laboratories

Market Segmentation by Product: Glucose Oxidase Method

Glucose Dehydrogenase Method

Other Type



Market Segmentation by Application: Medical

Home Care



The Glucose Meter Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glucose Meter market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glucose Meter market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Glucose Meter market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Glucose Meter industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Glucose Meter market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Glucose Meter market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Glucose Meter market?

Table of Contents:

1 Glucose Meter Market Overview

1.1 Glucose Meter Product Scope

1.2 Glucose Meter Segment by Technology

1.2.1 Global Glucose Meter Sales by Technology (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Glucose Oxidase Method

1.2.3 Glucose Dehydrogenase Method

1.2.4 Other Type

1.3 Glucose Meter Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Glucose Meter Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Home Care

1.4 Glucose Meter Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Glucose Meter Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Glucose Meter Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Glucose Meter Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Glucose Meter Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Glucose Meter Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Glucose Meter Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Glucose Meter Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Glucose Meter Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Glucose Meter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Glucose Meter Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Glucose Meter Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Glucose Meter Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Glucose Meter Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Glucose Meter Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Glucose Meter Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Glucose Meter Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Glucose Meter Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Glucose Meter Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Glucose Meter Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Glucose Meter Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Glucose Meter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Glucose Meter as of 2020)

3.4 Global Glucose Meter Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Glucose Meter Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Glucose Meter Market Size by Technology

4.1 Global Glucose Meter Historic Market Review by Technology (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Glucose Meter Sales Market Share by Technology (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Glucose Meter Revenue Market Share by Technology (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Glucose Meter Price by Technology (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Glucose Meter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Technology (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Glucose Meter Sales Forecast by Technology (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Glucose Meter Revenue Forecast by Technology (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Glucose Meter Price Forecast by Technology (2022-2027)

5 Global Glucose Meter Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Glucose Meter Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Glucose Meter Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Glucose Meter Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Glucose Meter Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Glucose Meter Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Glucose Meter Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Glucose Meter Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Glucose Meter Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Glucose Meter Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Glucose Meter Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Glucose Meter Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Glucose Meter Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Glucose Meter Sales Breakdown by Technology

6.2.1 North America Glucose Meter Sales Breakdown by Technology (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Glucose Meter Sales Breakdown by Technology (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Glucose Meter Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Glucose Meter Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Glucose Meter Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Glucose Meter Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Glucose Meter Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Glucose Meter Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Glucose Meter Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Glucose Meter Sales Breakdown by Technology

7.2.1 Europe Glucose Meter Sales Breakdown by Technology (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Glucose Meter Sales Breakdown by Technology (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Glucose Meter Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 142 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 142 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Glucose Meter Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Glucose Meter Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Glucose Meter Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Glucose Meter Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Glucose Meter Sales Breakdown by Technology

8.2.1 China Glucose Meter Sales Breakdown by Technology (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Glucose Meter Sales Breakdown by Technology (2022-2027)

8.3 China Glucose Meter Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 315 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Glucose Meter Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Glucose Meter Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Glucose Meter Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Glucose Meter Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Glucose Meter Sales Breakdown by Technology

9.2.1 Japan Glucose Meter Sales Breakdown by Technology (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Glucose Meter Sales Breakdown by Technology (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Glucose Meter Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Glucose Meter Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Glucose Meter Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Glucose Meter Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Glucose Meter Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Glucose Meter Sales Breakdown by Technology

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Glucose Meter Sales Breakdown by Technology (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Glucose Meter Sales Breakdown by Technology (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Glucose Meter Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Glucose Meter Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Glucose Meter Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Glucose Meter Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Glucose Meter Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Glucose Meter Sales Breakdown by Technology

11.2.1 India Glucose Meter Sales Breakdown by Technology (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Glucose Meter Sales Breakdown by Technology (2022-2027)

11.3 India Glucose Meter Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Glucose Meter Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Glucose Meter Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glucose Meter Business

12.1 Roche

12.1.1 Roche Corporation Information

12.1.2 Roche Business Overview

12.1.3 Roche Glucose Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Roche Glucose Meter Products Offered

12.1.5 Roche Recent Development

12.2 Johnson & Johnson

12.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

12.2.2 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview

12.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Glucose Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Johnson & Johnson Glucose Meter Products Offered

12.2.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

12.3 Abbott

12.3.1 Abbott Corporation Information

12.3.2 Abbott Business Overview

12.3.3 Abbott Glucose Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Abbott Glucose Meter Products Offered

12.3.5 Abbott Recent Development

12.4 Ascensia

12.4.1 Ascensia Corporation Information

12.4.2 Ascensia Business Overview

12.4.3 Ascensia Glucose Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Ascensia Glucose Meter Products Offered

12.4.5 Ascensia Recent Development

12.5 ARKRAY

12.5.1 ARKRAY Corporation Information

12.5.2 ARKRAY Business Overview

12.5.3 ARKRAY Glucose Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 ARKRAY Glucose Meter Products Offered

12.5.5 ARKRAY Recent Development

12.6 I-SENS

12.6.1 I-SENS Corporation Information

12.6.2 I-SENS Business Overview

12.6.3 I-SENS Glucose Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 I-SENS Glucose Meter Products Offered

12.6.5 I-SENS Recent Development

12.7 OMRON

12.7.1 OMRON Corporation Information

12.7.2 OMRON Business Overview

12.7.3 OMRON Glucose Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 OMRON Glucose Meter Products Offered

12.7.5 OMRON Recent Development

12.8 B. Braun Medical

12.8.1 B. Braun Medical Corporation Information

12.8.2 B. Braun Medical Business Overview

12.8.3 B. Braun Medical Glucose Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 B. Braun Medical Glucose Meter Products Offered

12.8.5 B. Braun Medical Recent Development

12.9 77 Elektronika

12.9.1 77 Elektronika Corporation Information

12.9.2 77 Elektronika Business Overview

12.9.3 77 Elektronika Glucose Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 77 Elektronika Glucose Meter Products Offered

12.9.5 77 Elektronika Recent Development

12.10 AgaMatrix

12.10.1 AgaMatrix Corporation Information

12.10.2 AgaMatrix Business Overview

12.10.3 AgaMatrix Glucose Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 AgaMatrix Glucose Meter Products Offered

12.10.5 AgaMatrix Recent Development

12.11 ALL Medicus

12.11.1 ALL Medicus Corporation Information

12.11.2 ALL Medicus Business Overview

12.11.3 ALL Medicus Glucose Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 ALL Medicus Glucose Meter Products Offered

12.11.5 ALL Medicus Recent Development

12.12 Terumo Corporation

12.12.1 Terumo Corporation Corporation Information

12.12.2 Terumo Corporation Business Overview

12.12.3 Terumo Corporation Glucose Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Terumo Corporation Glucose Meter Products Offered

12.12.5 Terumo Corporation Recent Development

12.13 Sinocare

12.13.1 Sinocare Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sinocare Business Overview

12.13.3 Sinocare Glucose Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Sinocare Glucose Meter Products Offered

12.13.5 Sinocare Recent Development

12.14 Beijing Yicheng

12.14.1 Beijing Yicheng Corporation Information

12.14.2 Beijing Yicheng Business Overview

12.14.3 Beijing Yicheng Glucose Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Beijing Yicheng Glucose Meter Products Offered

12.14.5 Beijing Yicheng Recent Development

12.15 Yuyue Group

12.15.1 Yuyue Group Corporation Information

12.15.2 Yuyue Group Business Overview

12.15.3 Yuyue Group Glucose Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Yuyue Group Glucose Meter Products Offered

12.15.5 Yuyue Group Recent Development

12.16 ACON Laboratories

12.16.1 ACON Laboratories Corporation Information

12.16.2 ACON Laboratories Business Overview

12.16.3 ACON Laboratories Glucose Meter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 ACON Laboratories Glucose Meter Products Offered

12.16.5 ACON Laboratories Recent Development

13 Glucose Meter Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Glucose Meter Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glucose Meter

13.4 Glucose Meter Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Glucose Meter Distributors List

14.3 Glucose Meter Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Glucose Meter Market Trends

15.2 Glucose Meter Drivers

15.3 Glucose Meter Market Challenges

15.4 Glucose Meter Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

