Glow Plug Market Size 2021-Global Industry Share, Growth, Trends Analysis 2027| Top Leaders: | BorgWarner, Bosch, Denso

The report titled Global Glow Plug Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Glow Plug market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Glow Plug market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Glow Plug market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Glow Plug market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Glow Plug report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glow Plug report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glow Plug market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glow Plug market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glow Plug market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glow Plug market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glow Plug market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BorgWarner, Bosch, Denso, NGK, Hidria, Delphi, Hyundai Mobis, Tenneco(Federal-Mogul), ACDelco, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, Autolite, Kyocera, YURA TECH, DieselRx, Ningbo Tianyu, Ningbo Glow Plug, Ningbo Xingci, Wenzhou Bolin, Fuzhou Dreik, Wenzhou Shuangsong, Ningbo Haishu, Chongqing Le-Mark

Market Segmentation by Product: Metal

Ceramic



Market Segmentation by Application: OEM

After Market



The Glow Plug Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glow Plug market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glow Plug market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Glow Plug Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Glow Plug Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Metal

1.2.3 Ceramic

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Glow Plug Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 OEM

1.3.3 After Market

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Glow Plug Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Glow Plug Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Glow Plug Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Glow Plug Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Glow Plug Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Glow Plug Industry Trends

2.4.2 Glow Plug Market Drivers

2.4.3 Glow Plug Market Challenges

2.4.4 Glow Plug Market Restraints

3 Global Glow Plug Sales

3.1 Global Glow Plug Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Glow Plug Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Glow Plug Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Glow Plug Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Glow Plug Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Glow Plug Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Glow Plug Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Glow Plug Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Glow Plug Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Glow Plug Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Glow Plug Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Glow Plug Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Glow Plug Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glow Plug Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Glow Plug Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Glow Plug Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Glow Plug Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Glow Plug Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Glow Plug Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Glow Plug Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Glow Plug Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Glow Plug Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Glow Plug Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Glow Plug Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Glow Plug Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Glow Plug Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Glow Plug Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Glow Plug Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Glow Plug Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Glow Plug Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Glow Plug Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Glow Plug Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Glow Plug Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Glow Plug Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Glow Plug Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Glow Plug Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Glow Plug Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Glow Plug Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Glow Plug Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Glow Plug Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Glow Plug Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Glow Plug Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Glow Plug Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Glow Plug Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Glow Plug Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Glow Plug Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Glow Plug Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Glow Plug Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Glow Plug Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Glow Plug Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Glow Plug Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Glow Plug Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Glow Plug Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Glow Plug Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Glow Plug Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Glow Plug Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Glow Plug Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Glow Plug Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Glow Plug Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Glow Plug Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Glow Plug Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Glow Plug Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Glow Plug Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Glow Plug Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Glow Plug Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Glow Plug Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Glow Plug Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Glow Plug Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Glow Plug Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Glow Plug Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Glow Plug Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Glow Plug Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Glow Plug Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Glow Plug Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Glow Plug Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Glow Plug Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Glow Plug Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Glow Plug Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Glow Plug Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Glow Plug Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Glow Plug Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Glow Plug Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Glow Plug Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Glow Plug Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Glow Plug Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Glow Plug Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Glow Plug Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Glow Plug Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Glow Plug Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Glow Plug Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Glow Plug Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Glow Plug Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glow Plug Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glow Plug Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Glow Plug Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glow Plug Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glow Plug Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Glow Plug Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Glow Plug Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Glow Plug Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Glow Plug Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Glow Plug Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Glow Plug Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BorgWarner

12.1.1 BorgWarner Corporation Information

12.1.2 BorgWarner Overview

12.1.3 BorgWarner Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BorgWarner Glow Plug Products and Services

12.1.5 BorgWarner Glow Plug SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 BorgWarner Recent Developments

12.2 Bosch

12.2.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.2.2 Bosch Overview

12.2.3 Bosch Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Bosch Glow Plug Products and Services

12.2.5 Bosch Glow Plug SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Bosch Recent Developments

12.3 Denso

12.3.1 Denso Corporation Information

12.3.2 Denso Overview

12.3.3 Denso Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Denso Glow Plug Products and Services

12.3.5 Denso Glow Plug SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Denso Recent Developments

12.4 NGK

12.4.1 NGK Corporation Information

12.4.2 NGK Overview

12.4.3 NGK Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 NGK Glow Plug Products and Services

12.4.5 NGK Glow Plug SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 NGK Recent Developments

12.5 Hidria

12.5.1 Hidria Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hidria Overview

12.5.3 Hidria Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hidria Glow Plug Products and Services

12.5.5 Hidria Glow Plug SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Hidria Recent Developments

12.6 Delphi

12.6.1 Delphi Corporation Information

12.6.2 Delphi Overview

12.6.3 Delphi Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Delphi Glow Plug Products and Services

12.6.5 Delphi Glow Plug SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Delphi Recent Developments

12.7 Hyundai Mobis

12.7.1 Hyundai Mobis Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hyundai Mobis Overview

12.7.3 Hyundai Mobis Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Hyundai Mobis Glow Plug Products and Services

12.7.5 Hyundai Mobis Glow Plug SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Hyundai Mobis Recent Developments

12.8 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)

12.8.1 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Overview

12.8.3 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Glow Plug Products and Services

12.8.5 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Glow Plug SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Recent Developments

12.9 ACDelco

12.9.1 ACDelco Corporation Information

12.9.2 ACDelco Overview

12.9.3 ACDelco Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ACDelco Glow Plug Products and Services

12.9.5 ACDelco Glow Plug SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 ACDelco Recent Developments

12.10 Magneti Marelli

12.10.1 Magneti Marelli Corporation Information

12.10.2 Magneti Marelli Overview

12.10.3 Magneti Marelli Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Magneti Marelli Glow Plug Products and Services

12.10.5 Magneti Marelli Glow Plug SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Magneti Marelli Recent Developments

12.11 Valeo

12.11.1 Valeo Corporation Information

12.11.2 Valeo Overview

12.11.3 Valeo Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Valeo Glow Plug Products and Services

12.11.5 Valeo Recent Developments

12.12 Autolite

12.12.1 Autolite Corporation Information

12.12.2 Autolite Overview

12.12.3 Autolite Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Autolite Glow Plug Products and Services

12.12.5 Autolite Recent Developments

12.13 Kyocera

12.13.1 Kyocera Corporation Information

12.13.2 Kyocera Overview

12.13.3 Kyocera Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Kyocera Glow Plug Products and Services

12.13.5 Kyocera Recent Developments

12.14 YURA TECH

12.14.1 YURA TECH Corporation Information

12.14.2 YURA TECH Overview

12.14.3 YURA TECH Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 YURA TECH Glow Plug Products and Services

12.14.5 YURA TECH Recent Developments

12.15 DieselRx

12.15.1 DieselRx Corporation Information

12.15.2 DieselRx Overview

12.15.3 DieselRx Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 DieselRx Glow Plug Products and Services

12.15.5 DieselRx Recent Developments

12.16 Ningbo Tianyu

12.16.1 Ningbo Tianyu Corporation Information

12.16.2 Ningbo Tianyu Overview

12.16.3 Ningbo Tianyu Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Ningbo Tianyu Glow Plug Products and Services

12.16.5 Ningbo Tianyu Recent Developments

12.17 Ningbo Glow Plug

12.17.1 Ningbo Glow Plug Corporation Information

12.17.2 Ningbo Glow Plug Overview

12.17.3 Ningbo Glow Plug Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Ningbo Glow Plug Glow Plug Products and Services

12.17.5 Ningbo Glow Plug Recent Developments

12.18 Ningbo Xingci

12.18.1 Ningbo Xingci Corporation Information

12.18.2 Ningbo Xingci Overview

12.18.3 Ningbo Xingci Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Ningbo Xingci Glow Plug Products and Services

12.18.5 Ningbo Xingci Recent Developments

12.19 Wenzhou Bolin

12.19.1 Wenzhou Bolin Corporation Information

12.19.2 Wenzhou Bolin Overview

12.19.3 Wenzhou Bolin Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Wenzhou Bolin Glow Plug Products and Services

12.19.5 Wenzhou Bolin Recent Developments

12.20 Fuzhou Dreik

12.20.1 Fuzhou Dreik Corporation Information

12.20.2 Fuzhou Dreik Overview

12.20.3 Fuzhou Dreik Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Fuzhou Dreik Glow Plug Products and Services

12.20.5 Fuzhou Dreik Recent Developments

12.21 Wenzhou Shuangsong

12.21.1 Wenzhou Shuangsong Corporation Information

12.21.2 Wenzhou Shuangsong Overview

12.21.3 Wenzhou Shuangsong Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Wenzhou Shuangsong Glow Plug Products and Services

12.21.5 Wenzhou Shuangsong Recent Developments

12.22 Ningbo Haishu

12.22.1 Ningbo Haishu Corporation Information

12.22.2 Ningbo Haishu Overview

12.22.3 Ningbo Haishu Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Ningbo Haishu Glow Plug Products and Services

12.22.5 Ningbo Haishu Recent Developments

12.23 Chongqing Le-Mark

12.23.1 Chongqing Le-Mark Corporation Information

12.23.2 Chongqing Le-Mark Overview

12.23.3 Chongqing Le-Mark Glow Plug Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Chongqing Le-Mark Glow Plug Products and Services

12.23.5 Chongqing Le-Mark Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Glow Plug Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Glow Plug Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Glow Plug Production Mode & Process

13.4 Glow Plug Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Glow Plug Sales Channels

13.4.2 Glow Plug Distributors

13.5 Glow Plug Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”