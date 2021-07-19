QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the global XLPE Cables market in its latest report. All of the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.
XLPE cable means cross linked polyethylene insulated aluminium conductor armoured cable. In XLPE cable stranded aluminium conductor is first screened in the form of a semi conducting extrusion which provides a smooth conductor surface and prevents formation of cavities at the surface of the conductor when the cable is subjected to bending. The screened conductor is insulated with extruded XLPE compound. The insulation is further screened with layer of nonmetallic semiconducting material and over that a non magnetic metallic screen in the form of copper or aluminium tape is applied. The medium voltage cables market is segmented by installation into underground, overhead and submarine. Among these, overhead accounts for the largest market size by value due to its increased usage in developing economies such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, on account of lower costs and easier maintenance. Underground cable installation is more prevalent in developed economies, such as Europe, owing to the high population density. Market Analysis and Insights: Global XLPE Cables Market The global XLPE Cables market size is projected to reach US$ 165650 million by 2027, from US$ 118060 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global XLPE Cables Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Top Players of XLPE Cables Market are Studied: Prysmian, Sumitomo Electric, Southwire, Nexans, LS Cable & System, Furukawa Electric, Leoni, Hitachi, Fujikura, Riyadh Cable, Elsewedy Electric, Condumex, NKT Cables, FarEast Cable, Baosheng, Shangshang Cable, WuXi Jiangnan Cable, Hanhe
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the XLPE Cables market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: LV XLPE Cables, MV XLPE Cables, HV XLPE Cables, EHV XLPE Cables
Segmentation by Application: Power, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Metals & Mining, Infrastructure & Transportation, Others
TOC
1 XLPE Cables Market Overview
1.1 XLPE Cables Product Overview
1.2 XLPE Cables Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 LV XLPE Cables
1.2.2 MV XLPE Cables
1.2.3 HV XLPE Cables
1.2.4 EHV XLPE Cables
1.3 Global XLPE Cables Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global XLPE Cables Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global XLPE Cables Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global XLPE Cables Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global XLPE Cables Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global XLPE Cables Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global XLPE Cables Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global XLPE Cables Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global XLPE Cables Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global XLPE Cables Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America XLPE Cables Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe XLPE Cables Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific XLPE Cables Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America XLPE Cables Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa XLPE Cables Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global XLPE Cables Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by XLPE Cables Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by XLPE Cables Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players XLPE Cables Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers XLPE Cables Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 XLPE Cables Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 XLPE Cables Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by XLPE Cables Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in XLPE Cables as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into XLPE Cables Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers XLPE Cables Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 XLPE Cables Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global XLPE Cables Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global XLPE Cables Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global XLPE Cables Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global XLPE Cables Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global XLPE Cables Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global XLPE Cables Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global XLPE Cables Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global XLPE Cables Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global XLPE Cables Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global XLPE Cables by Application
4.1 XLPE Cables Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Power
4.1.2 Oil & Gas
4.1.3 Manufacturing
4.1.4 Metals & Mining
4.1.5 Infrastructure & Transportation
4.1.6 Others
4.2 Global XLPE Cables Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global XLPE Cables Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global XLPE Cables Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global XLPE Cables Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global XLPE Cables Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global XLPE Cables Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global XLPE Cables Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global XLPE Cables Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global XLPE Cables Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global XLPE Cables Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America XLPE Cables Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe XLPE Cables Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific XLPE Cables Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America XLPE Cables Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa XLPE Cables Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America XLPE Cables by Country
5.1 North America XLPE Cables Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America XLPE Cables Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America XLPE Cables Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America XLPE Cables Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America XLPE Cables Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America XLPE Cables Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe XLPE Cables by Country
6.1 Europe XLPE Cables Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe XLPE Cables Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe XLPE Cables Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe XLPE Cables Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe XLPE Cables Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe XLPE Cables Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific XLPE Cables by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific XLPE Cables Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific XLPE Cables Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific XLPE Cables Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific XLPE Cables Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific XLPE Cables Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific XLPE Cables Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America XLPE Cables by Country
8.1 Latin America XLPE Cables Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America XLPE Cables Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America XLPE Cables Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America XLPE Cables Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America XLPE Cables Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America XLPE Cables Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa XLPE Cables by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa XLPE Cables Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa XLPE Cables Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa XLPE Cables Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa XLPE Cables Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa XLPE Cables Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa XLPE Cables Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in XLPE Cables Business
10.1 Prysmian
10.1.1 Prysmian Corporation Information
10.1.2 Prysmian Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Prysmian XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Prysmian XLPE Cables Products Offered
10.1.5 Prysmian Recent Development
10.2 Sumitomo Electric
10.2.1 Sumitomo Electric Corporation Information
10.2.2 Sumitomo Electric Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sumitomo Electric XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Sumitomo Electric XLPE Cables Products Offered
10.2.5 Sumitomo Electric Recent Development
10.3 Southwire
10.3.1 Southwire Corporation Information
10.3.2 Southwire Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Southwire XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Southwire XLPE Cables Products Offered
10.3.5 Southwire Recent Development
10.4 Nexans
10.4.1 Nexans Corporation Information
10.4.2 Nexans Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Nexans XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Nexans XLPE Cables Products Offered
10.4.5 Nexans Recent Development
10.5 LS Cable & System
10.5.1 LS Cable & System Corporation Information
10.5.2 LS Cable & System Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 LS Cable & System XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 LS Cable & System XLPE Cables Products Offered
10.5.5 LS Cable & System Recent Development
10.6 Furukawa Electric
10.6.1 Furukawa Electric Corporation Information
10.6.2 Furukawa Electric Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Furukawa Electric XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Furukawa Electric XLPE Cables Products Offered
10.6.5 Furukawa Electric Recent Development
10.7 Leoni
10.7.1 Leoni Corporation Information
10.7.2 Leoni Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Leoni XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Leoni XLPE Cables Products Offered
10.7.5 Leoni Recent Development
10.8 Hitachi
10.8.1 Hitachi Corporation Information
10.8.2 Hitachi Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Hitachi XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Hitachi XLPE Cables Products Offered
10.8.5 Hitachi Recent Development
10.9 Fujikura
10.9.1 Fujikura Corporation Information
10.9.2 Fujikura Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Fujikura XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Fujikura XLPE Cables Products Offered
10.9.5 Fujikura Recent Development
10.10 Riyadh Cable
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 XLPE Cables Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Riyadh Cable XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Riyadh Cable Recent Development
10.11 Elsewedy Electric
10.11.1 Elsewedy Electric Corporation Information
10.11.2 Elsewedy Electric Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Elsewedy Electric XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Elsewedy Electric XLPE Cables Products Offered
10.11.5 Elsewedy Electric Recent Development
10.12 Condumex
10.12.1 Condumex Corporation Information
10.12.2 Condumex Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Condumex XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Condumex XLPE Cables Products Offered
10.12.5 Condumex Recent Development
10.13 NKT Cables
10.13.1 NKT Cables Corporation Information
10.13.2 NKT Cables Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 NKT Cables XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 NKT Cables XLPE Cables Products Offered
10.13.5 NKT Cables Recent Development
10.14 FarEast Cable
10.14.1 FarEast Cable Corporation Information
10.14.2 FarEast Cable Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 FarEast Cable XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 FarEast Cable XLPE Cables Products Offered
10.14.5 FarEast Cable Recent Development
10.15 Baosheng
10.15.1 Baosheng Corporation Information
10.15.2 Baosheng Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Baosheng XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Baosheng XLPE Cables Products Offered
10.15.5 Baosheng Recent Development
10.16 Shangshang Cable
10.16.1 Shangshang Cable Corporation Information
10.16.2 Shangshang Cable Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Shangshang Cable XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Shangshang Cable XLPE Cables Products Offered
10.16.5 Shangshang Cable Recent Development
10.17 WuXi Jiangnan Cable
10.17.1 WuXi Jiangnan Cable Corporation Information
10.17.2 WuXi Jiangnan Cable Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 WuXi Jiangnan Cable XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 WuXi Jiangnan Cable XLPE Cables Products Offered
10.17.5 WuXi Jiangnan Cable Recent Development
10.18 Hanhe
10.18.1 Hanhe Corporation Information
10.18.2 Hanhe Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Hanhe XLPE Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Hanhe XLPE Cables Products Offered
10.18.5 Hanhe Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 XLPE Cables Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 XLPE Cables Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 XLPE Cables Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 XLPE Cables Distributors
12.3 XLPE Cables Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
