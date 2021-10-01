Global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Industry Analysis Report 2021|Infor Global Solutions, Kronos, McKesson

Complete study of the global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare market include , Infor Global Solutions, Kronos, McKesson, SAP, ADP, Atoss, Cornerstone On-demand, GE Healthcare, IBM, Oracle, Ultimate Software, Workday, Workforce Software
The report has classified the global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare industry.
Global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Segment By Type:
On-Premise, SaaS
Hospitals, Clinics, Others
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
What is the growth potential of the Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare market?
Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare industry in the years to come?
What are the key challenges that the global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare market may face in future?
Which are the leading companies in the global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare market?
Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare market?
Table of Contents
1.1 Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Overview
1.1.1 Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
1.3 Global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
1.4 Global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
1.5 Global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
1.6 Key Regions Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.1 North America Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.2 Europe Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.3 China Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.5 Latin America Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Overview by Type
2.1 Global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
2.4 On-Premise
2.5 SaaS 3 Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Overview by Type
3.1 Global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
3.4 Hospitals
3.5 Clinics
3.6 Others 4 Global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Competition Analysis by Players
4.1 Global Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare as of 2019)
4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market
4.4 Global Top Players Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Headquarters and Area Served
4.5 Key Players Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Product Solution and Service
4.6 Competitive Status
4.6.1 Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Concentration Rate
4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data
5.1 Infor Global Solutions
5.1.1 Infor Global Solutions Profile
5.1.2 Infor Global Solutions Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.1.3 Infor Global Solutions Products, Services and Solutions
5.1.4 Infor Global Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.1.5 Infor Global Solutions Recent Developments
5.2 Kronos
5.2.1 Kronos Profile
5.2.2 Kronos Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.2.3 Kronos Products, Services and Solutions
5.2.4 Kronos Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.2.5 Kronos Recent Developments
5.3 McKesson
5.5.1 McKesson Profile
5.3.2 McKesson Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.3.3 McKesson Products, Services and Solutions
5.3.4 McKesson Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.3.5 SAP Recent Developments
5.4 SAP
5.4.1 SAP Profile
5.4.2 SAP Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.4.3 SAP Products, Services and Solutions
5.4.4 SAP Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.4.5 SAP Recent Developments
5.5 ADP
5.5.1 ADP Profile
5.5.2 ADP Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.5.3 ADP Products, Services and Solutions
5.5.4 ADP Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.5.5 ADP Recent Developments
5.6 Atoss
5.6.1 Atoss Profile
5.6.2 Atoss Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.6.3 Atoss Products, Services and Solutions
5.6.4 Atoss Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.6.5 Atoss Recent Developments
5.7 Cornerstone On-demand
5.7.1 Cornerstone On-demand Profile
5.7.2 Cornerstone On-demand Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.7.3 Cornerstone On-demand Products, Services and Solutions
5.7.4 Cornerstone On-demand Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.7.5 Cornerstone On-demand Recent Developments
5.8 GE Healthcare
5.8.1 GE Healthcare Profile
5.8.2 GE Healthcare Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.8.3 GE Healthcare Products, Services and Solutions
5.8.4 GE Healthcare Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.8.5 GE Healthcare Recent Developments
5.9 IBM
5.9.1 IBM Profile
5.9.2 IBM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.9.3 IBM Products, Services and Solutions
5.9.4 IBM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.9.5 IBM Recent Developments
5.10 Oracle
5.10.1 Oracle Profile
5.10.2 Oracle Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.10.3 Oracle Products, Services and Solutions
5.10.4 Oracle Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.10.5 Oracle Recent Developments
5.11 Ultimate Software
5.11.1 Ultimate Software Profile
5.11.2 Ultimate Software Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.11.3 Ultimate Software Products, Services and Solutions
5.11.4 Ultimate Software Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.11.5 Ultimate Software Recent Developments
5.12 Workday
5.12.1 Workday Profile
5.12.2 Workday Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.12.3 Workday Products, Services and Solutions
5.12.4 Workday Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.12.5 Workday Recent Developments
5.13 Workforce Software
5.13.1 Workforce Software Profile
5.13.2 Workforce Software Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue
5.13.3 Workforce Software Products, Services and Solutions
5.13.4 Workforce Software Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)
5.13.5 Workforce Software Recent Developments 6 North America Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare by Players and by Application
6.1 North America Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
6.2 North America Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare by Players and by Application
7.1 Europe Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare by Players and by Application
8.1 China Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
8.2 China Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare by Players and by Application
9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare by Players and by Application
10.1 Latin America Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
10.2 Latin America Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare by Players and by Application
11.1 Middle East & Africa Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
11.2 Middle East & Africa Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Workforce Management (WFM) Software in Healthcare Market Dynamics
12.1 Industry Trends
12.2 Market Drivers
12.3 Market Challenges
12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Disclaimer
14.4 Author List
