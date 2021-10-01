Global WLAN Industry Analysis Report 2021|Cisco Systems, HP/Aruba, Ruckus

Complete study of the global WLAN market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global WLAN industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on WLAN production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.

The report has classified the global WLAN industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the WLAN manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall WLAN industry.

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global WLAN industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

What is the growth potential of the WLAN market? Which product segment will grab a lion’s share? Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years? Which application segment will grow at a robust rate? What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in WLAN industry in the years to come? What are the key challenges that the global WLAN market may face in future? Which are the leading companies in the global WLAN market? Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth? Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global WLAN market?

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of WLAN1.1 WLAN Market Overview1.1.1 WLAN Product Scope1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook1.2 Global WLAN Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 20261.3 Global WLAN Market Size by Region (2015-2026)1.4 Global WLAN Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)1.5 Global WLAN Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)1.6 Key Regions WLAN Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.1 North America WLAN Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.2 Europe WLAN Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.3 China WLAN Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific WLAN Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.5 Latin America WLAN Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)1.6.6 Middle East & Africa WLAN Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 WLAN Market Overview by Type2.1 Global WLAN Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 20262.2 Global WLAN Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)2.3 Global WLAN Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)2.4 Internal WLAN2.5 Authorized Visitor WLAN 3 WLAN Market Overview by Type3.1 Global WLAN Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 20263.2 Global WLAN Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)3.3 Global WLAN Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)3.4 Homes3.5 Enterprise3.6 Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)3.7 Government Organizations 4 Global WLAN Competition Analysis by Players4.1 Global WLAN Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in WLAN as of 2019)4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into WLAN Market4.4 Global Top Players WLAN Headquarters and Area Served4.5 Key Players WLAN Product Solution and Service4.6 Competitive Status4.6.1 WLAN Market Concentration Rate4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data5.1 Cisco Systems5.1.1 Cisco Systems Profile5.1.2 Cisco Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.1.3 Cisco Systems Products, Services and Solutions5.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Developments5.2 HP/Aruba5.2.1 HP/Aruba Profile5.2.2 HP/Aruba Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.2.3 HP/Aruba Products, Services and Solutions5.2.4 HP/Aruba Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.2.5 HP/Aruba Recent Developments5.3 Ruckus5.5.1 Ruckus Profile5.3.2 Ruckus Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.3.3 Ruckus Products, Services and Solutions5.3.4 Ruckus Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.3.5 Ubiquiti Recent Developments5.4 Ubiquiti5.4.1 Ubiquiti Profile5.4.2 Ubiquiti Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.4.3 Ubiquiti Products, Services and Solutions5.4.4 Ubiquiti Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.4.5 Ubiquiti Recent Developments5.5 Aerohive5.5.1 Aerohive Profile5.5.2 Aerohive Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.5.3 Aerohive Products, Services and Solutions5.5.4 Aerohive Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.5.5 Aerohive Recent Developments5.6 Belkin5.6.1 Belkin Profile5.6.2 Belkin Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.6.3 Belkin Products, Services and Solutions5.6.4 Belkin Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.6.5 Belkin Recent Developments5.7 Buffalo Technology5.7.1 Buffalo Technology Profile5.7.2 Buffalo Technology Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.7.3 Buffalo Technology Products, Services and Solutions5.7.4 Buffalo Technology Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.7.5 Buffalo Technology Recent Developments5.8 D-Link5.8.1 D-Link Profile5.8.2 D-Link Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.8.3 D-Link Products, Services and Solutions5.8.4 D-Link Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.8.5 D-Link Recent Developments5.9 NETGEAR5.9.1 NETGEAR Profile5.9.2 NETGEAR Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.9.3 NETGEAR Products, Services and Solutions5.9.4 NETGEAR Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.9.5 NETGEAR Recent Developments5.10 Samsung5.10.1 Samsung Profile5.10.2 Samsung Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.10.3 Samsung Products, Services and Solutions5.10.4 Samsung Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.10.5 Samsung Recent Developments5.11 Zebra Technologies5.11.1 Zebra Technologies Profile5.11.2 Zebra Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.11.3 Zebra Technologies Products, Services and Solutions5.11.4 Zebra Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.11.5 Zebra Technologies Recent Developments5.12 ZTE5.12.1 ZTE Profile5.12.2 ZTE Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue5.12.3 ZTE Products, Services and Solutions5.12.4 ZTE Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)5.12.5 ZTE Recent Developments 6 North America WLAN by Players and by Application6.1 North America WLAN Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)6.2 North America WLAN Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe WLAN by Players and by Application7.1 Europe WLAN Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)7.2 Europe WLAN Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China WLAN by Players and by Application8.1 China WLAN Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)8.2 China WLAN Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific WLAN by Players and by Application9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific WLAN Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific WLAN Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America WLAN by Players and by Application10.1 Latin America WLAN Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)10.2 Latin America WLAN Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa WLAN by Players and by Application11.1 Middle East & Africa WLAN Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)11.2 Middle East & Africa WLAN Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 WLAN Market Dynamics12.1 Industry Trends12.2 Market Drivers12.3 Market Challenges12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source14.1 Methodology/Research Approach14.1.1 Research Programs/Design14.1.2 Market Size Estimation14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation14.2 Data Source14.2.1 Secondary Sources14.2.2 Primary Sources14.3 Disclaimer14.4 Author List

